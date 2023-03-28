Select Page

Electric buses take a bow in their NH/VT tour

by | Mar 28, 2023 | Blog, Newsletter | 0 comments

The driver's position in a BYD electric school bus, during recent exhibition at White Mountain Community College.

Vermont Clean Cities and Granite State Clean Cities, in collaboration with Clean Energy NH and the electric school bus maker BYD, took some Class D electric school buses on tours around the two states recently. In New Hampshire, public demonstration events were held at White Mountains Community College in Berlin, and at the Bethlehem Public Library, and Berlin and Gorham Public Schools had the electric school bus for multiple day demonstrations, receiving driver tutorials and test driving it on simulated routes.

John Koziol of the Union-Leader has a story (here). The big question is, of course, how to charge them – as I noted in this story in December.

School buses might be the most obvious and useful way to bring electric vehicles into our lives. Let’s hope we see them on the road soon.

On the outside, the BYD buses look pretty normal.

