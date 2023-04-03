N.H. patents through April 2

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through April 2.

***

Luminescent Cold Shield Paneling for Infrared Camera Continuous Non-Uniformity Correction

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11614365 B1, initially filed April 13, 2021) developed by six inventors Jeremy B. Reeves, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Steven R. Jost, Amherst, New Hampshire; Paul R. Moffitt, Hollis, New Hampshire; Ian B. Murray, Amherst, New Hampshire; David J. Shelton, Ocoee, Florida; and Raymond D. Tower, Jr., Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Luminescent cold shield paneling for infrared camera continuous non-uniformity correction.”

***

Medical Device Insertion Apparatus, System and Method

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11612721 B2, initially filed Dec. 9, 2019) developed by four inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Brian H. Yoo, Arlington, Massachusetts; Brain D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire; and David Blumberg, Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire, for “Medical device insertion apparatus, system and method.”

***

Devices, Systems, and Methods for Aiding in the Detection of a Physiological Abnormality

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11612337 B2, initially filed Oct. 7, 2019) developed by five inventors Derek G. Kane, Manchester, New Hampshire; Gregory R. Lanier, Jr., Merrimack, New Hampshire; Eric Soderberg, Bedford, New Hampshire; Benjamin W. Jones, Jr., Salisbury, New Hampshire; and Paul Marquis, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Devices, systems, and methods for aiding in the detection of a physiological abnormality.”

***

Powerbase Housing

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0981957 S1, initially filed Feb. 9, 2022) developed by five inventors Matthew A. Norris, Londonderry, New Hampshire; Alexander D. Streeter, Concord, New Hampshire; David E. Collins, Amesbury, Massachusetts; Prashant Bhat, Bedford, New Hampshire; and Trevor A. Conway, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Powerbase housing.”

***

Device to Determine Volume of Fluid Dispensed

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11612688 B2, initially filed Feb. 12, 2021) developed by five inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire; John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Derek G. Kane, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Device to determine volume of fluid dispensed.”

***

Helmet With Integrated Sensors

WILCOX INDUSTRIES CORP., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11612207 B2, initially filed Jan. 8, 2019) developed by three inventors James W. Teetzel, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; John P. Bousquet, Rochester, New Hampshire; and Gary M. Lemire, Lee, New Hampshire, for “Helmet with integrated sensors.”

***

System and Method of Verification and Authentication Using Entangled Photons

QUBIT MOVING AND STORAGE, LLC, Franconia, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11616644 B2, initially filed June 29, 2022) developed by Gary Vacon, East Falmouth, Massachusetts, and Kristin A. Rauschenbach, Franconia, New Hampshire, for “System and method of verification and authentication using entangled photons.”

***

Method for Synchronizing and Locking Clocks

QUBIT MOVING AND STORAGE, LLC, Franconia, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11614771 B2, initially filed Sept. 2, 2021) developed by Gary Vacon, East Falmouth, Massachusetts, and Kristin A. Rauschenbach, Franconia, New Hampshire, for “Method for synchronizing and locking clocks.”

***

System and Method for Device Context and Device Security

MINIM INC., Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11616793 B2, initially filed Jan. 2, 2019) developed by four inventors Peter Fry, Peterborough, New Hampshire; Jeremy Hitchcock, Manchester, New Hampshire; Jonathan T. Rajewski, South Burlington, Vermont; and Alec Rooney, Eliot, Maine, for “System and method for device context and device security.”

***

Syringe Pump and Related Method

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11615886 B2, initially filed Feb. 12, 2020) developed by eight inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Jesse T. Bodwell, Manchester, New Hampshire; John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire; Stephen L. Fichera, Salem, New Hampshire; Jonathan R. Thurber, Deerfield, New Hampshire; and Martin D. Desch, Newburyport, Massachusetts, for “Syringe pump and related method.”

***

Method, Apparatus and System for Enhanced Oil and Gas Recovery With Direct Steam Generation, Multiphase Close Coupled Heat Exchanger System, Super Focused Heat

XDI HOLDINGS, LLC, Bedford, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11613975 B2, initially filed April 28, 2021) developed by James C. Juranitch, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for “Method, apparatus and system for enhanced oil and gas recovery with direct steam generation, multiphase close coupled heat exchanger system, super focused heat.”

***

Nucleic Acids Encoding an Anti-Cd154 Antibody Comprising E269R and K322A Mutations

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11613583 B2, initially filed Oct. 15, 2020) developed by Randolph J. Noelle, Plainfield, New Hampshire, for “Nucleic acids encoding an anti-CD154 antibody comprising E269R and K322A mutations.”

***

Firearm Gas Discharge Deflector

SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11614291 B2, initially filed Aug. 24, 2021) developed by Drew A. Essig, Tigard, Oregon, for “Firearm gas discharge deflector.”

***

Electronic Message Text Classification Framework Selection

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11615129 B2, initially filed Nov. 28, 2017) developed by four inventors Vijay Francis, Nashua, New Hampshire; Dennis J. Chen, Wellesley, Massachusetts; Jonathan Dunne, Dungarvan, Ireland; and Andrew T. Penrose, Castleknock, Ireland, for “Electronic message text classification framework selection.”

***

Perfusion Bioreactor Platform

CORNING INC., Corning, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11613722 B2, initially filed April 26, 2017) developed by Gregory Roger Martin, Acton, Maine, and Allison Jean Tanner, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Perfusion bioreactor platform.”

***

Systems and Methods for Ubiquitous Availability of High Quality Stateful Services Across a Network

VERIZON PATENT AND LICENSING INC., Basking Ridge, New Jersey has been assigned a patent (No. US 11617090 B2, initially filed Feb. 17, 2022) developed by Bhumip Khasnabish, Lexington, Massachusetts, and Rohit Shirish Saraf, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for ubiquitous availability of high quality stateful services across a network.”

***

Dual Arm Robot

BROOKS AUTOMATION US, LLC, Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11613002 B2, initially filed Aug. 11, 2020) developed by four inventors Robert T. Caveney, Windham, New Hampshire; Alexander G. Krupyshev, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Martin R. Elliot, Austin, Texas; and Christopher Hofmeister, Harleyville, Pennsylvania, for “Dual arm robot.”