N.H. patents through April 9

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through April 9.

Flat Flexible Conductive Fluid Crimp Connector

PICA PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT LLC, Derry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11621508 B2, initially filed Dec. 13, 2021) developed by three inventors Richard Shevelow, Estero, New Hampshire; Scott Stapleford, Derry, New Hampshire; and Mark Pare, Derry, New Hampshire, for “Flat flexible conductive fluid crimp connector.”

Evaporator Defrost by Means of Electrically Resistive Coating

STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Salem, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11619437 B2, initially filed Jan. 31, 2020) developed by three inventors Teddy G. Bostic, Jr., Summerville, South Carolina; Jonathan Matthew Kolaski, Ridgeville, South Carolina; and John Lee Warder, Somerville, Massachusetts, for “Evaporator defrost by means of electrically resistive coating.”

System and Method to Measure Pain Levels of Patients Following Surgery

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11617536 B1, initially filed Jan. 31, 2020) developed by Sohail K. Mirza, Fairfax, Virginia, and John B. Weaver, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “System and method to measure pain levels of patients following surgery.”

Asynchronous Medium Access Control Layer Scheduler for Directional Networks

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11621925 B2, initially filed Aug. 13, 2019) developed by four inventors Matthew J. Sherman, Succasunna, New Jersey; Mark D. Chauvette, Morristown, New Jersey; Matthew Rasa, Wayne, New Jersey; and Nicholas C. Sherman, Succasunna, New Jersey, for “Asynchronous medium access control layer scheduler for directional networks.”

Command Mixing for Roll Stabilized Guidance Kit on Gyroscopically Stabilized Projectile

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11619473 B2, initially filed Jan. 11, 2021) developed by Curtis B. Rath, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Command mixing for roll stabilized guidance kit on gyroscopically stabilized projectile.”

Infinity Shape Coils for Industrial Fabrics

ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP., Rochester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11619001 B2, initially filed June 2, 2020) developed by Joseph Louis Lebrun, Anderson, South Carolina, and Francis L. Davenport, Ballston Lake, New York, for “Infinity shape coils for industrial fabrics.”

Arrayed Time to Digital Converter

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11619914 B2, initially filed June 2, 2022) developed by three inventors Charles Myers, Portland, Oregon; Shunming Sun, Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Adam Lee, Portland, Oregon, for “Arrayed time to digital converter.”

Current Sense Calibration in a Motor Control System

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11621657 B1, initially filed Jan. 17, 2022) developed by Andrea Foletto, Andorno Micca, Italy, and Daniel Jacques, Jefferson, Massachusetts, for “Current sense calibration in a motor control system.”

Patch-Sized Fluid Delivery Systems and Methods

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11617826 B2, initially filed Nov. 21, 2016) developed by Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Patch-sized fluid delivery systems and methods.”

Press Fabric for a Textured Product

ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP., Rochester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11619002 B2, initially filed Sept. 9, 2020) developed by three inventors James R. Bell, Wynantskill, New York; Timothy R. Lamers, Combined Locks, Wisconsin; and Paul A. Nieto, New London, Wisconsin, for “Press fabric for a textured product.”

Cooling Plasma Cutting System Consumables and Related Systems and Methods

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11622440 B2, initially filed July 12, 2019) developed by three inventors Sung Je Kim, Santa Clara, California; Jesse A. Roberts, Cornish, New Hampshire; and Shreyansh Patel, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Cooling plasma cutting system consumables and related systems and methods.”

Systems and Methods for Preserving Selections From Multiple Search Queries

JOHNSON CONTROLS TYCO IP HOLDINGS LLP, Milwaukee, Wisconsin has been assigned a patent (No. US 11620292 B1, initially filed Oct. 12, 2021) developed by five inventors Robert Pearson, Dover, Massachusetts; Sanela Suljic, Nashua, New Hampshire; Angel Rosario, Hudson, New Hampshire; Homayara Akter, Sudbury, Massachusetts; and Chandramohan Abinandan, Westford, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for preserving selections from multiple search queries.”

Resolving Events in Item-Identifying Carts

AMAZON TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Seattle, Washington has been assigned a patent (No. US 11620822 B1, initially filed Aug. 25, 2020) developed by five inventors Daniel Ron, Somerville, Massachusetts; Ejaz Ahmed, Marlborough, Massachusetts; Oded Maron, Sudbury, Massachusetts; Shamil Abzalov, Maynard, Massachusetts; and Michael Derryberry, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Resolving events in item-identifying carts.”

System and Method for Multi-Probe Guidance

CANON U.S.A., INC., Melville, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11617621 B2, initially filed July 31, 2019) developed by six inventors Barret Daniels, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Jacob Schieffelin Brauer, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Antonio Bonillas Vaca, Boston, Massachusetts; Derek John Hugger, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire; John E. Longan, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Christopher Wayne Thurrott, Townsend, Massachusetts, for “System and method for multi-probe guidance.”

Upgrade Recommendations for Wireless Wide Area Networks

VERIZON PATENT AND LICENSING INC., Basking Ridge, New Jersey has been assigned a patent (No. US 11622287 B2, initially filed June 23, 2020) developed by four inventors John N. Wakim, Salem, New Hampshire; Findlay Faubion, Yakima, Washington; Paul Kerl, East Arlington, Massachusetts; and Michael Antony Raj, Basking Ridge, New Jersey, for “Upgrade recommendations for wireless wide area networks.”

Delivering Digital Identity Documents That Are Vetted as Trusted in a Secured Manner

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11621955 B2, initially filed April 5, 2016) developed by four inventors William F. Abt, Jr., Nashua, New Hampshire; Daniel A. Gisolfi, Hopewell, New York; Asher C. Johnson, Austin, Texas; and Richard Redpath, Cary, North Carolina, for “Delivering digital identity documents that are vetted as trusted in a secured manner.”

Method and System for Secure Communications

SDSE NETWORKS, INC, Sterling, Virginia has been assigned a patent (No. US 11621945 B2, initially filed Feb. 19, 2021) developed by five inventors Dennis Vance Pollutro, Sinclairville, New York; Viji Bettadapura, Campbell, California; Charles Illingworth, Herndon, Virginia; Saroop Mathur, Los Altos Hills, California; and John Zavgren, Wilton, New Hampshire, for “Method and system for secure communications.”

Circuit Board Bypass Assemblies and Components Therefor

MOLEX, LLC, Lisle, Illinois has been assigned a patent (No. US 11621530 B2, initially filed April 19, 2021) developed by twelve inventors Brian Keith Lloyd, Maumelle, Arkansas; Gregory B. Walz, Maumelle, Arkansas; Bruce Reed, Maumelle, Arkansas; Gregory Fitzgerald, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Ayman Isaac, Little Rock, Arkansas; Kent E. Regnier, Lombard, Illinois; Brandon Janowiak, Wheaton, Illinois; Darian R. Schulz, Little Rock, Arkansas; Munawar Ahmad, Maumelle, Arkansas; Eran J. Jones, Conway, Arkansas; Javier Resendez, Streamwood, Illinois; and Michael Rost, Lisle, Illinois, for “Circuit board bypass assemblies and components therefor.”

Systems, Methods, and Apparatus for Diagnostic Inferencing With a Multimodal Deep Memory Network

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Eindhoven, Netherlands has been assigned a patent (No. US 11621075 B2, initially filed Sept. 5, 2017) developed by eight inventors Sheikh Sadid Al Hasan, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Siyuan Zhao, Worcester, Massachusetts; Oladimeji Feyisetan Farri, Yorktown Heights, New York; Kathy Mi Young Lee, Westford, Massachusetts; Vivek Datla, Ashland, Massachusetts; Ashequl Qadir, Melrose, Massachusetts; Junyi Liu, Windham, New Hampshire; and Aaditya Prakash, Waltham, Massachusetts, for “Systems, methods, and apparatus for diagnostic inferencing with a multimodal deep memory network.”

Augmented Reality Systems and Methods for User Health Analysis

MAGIC LEAP, INC., Plantation, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 11617559 B2, initially filed July 26, 2021) developed by six inventors Nicole Elizabeth Samec, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Mark Baerenrodt, Millbrae, California; Nastasja U. Robaina, Coconut Grove, Florida; Charlotte Dorothea Wilhelmina Vinkers, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Christopher M. Harrises, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Nicholas Atkinson Kramer, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for “Augmented reality systems and methods for user health analysis.”

Power Tool With Crimp Localization

HUBBELL INC., Shelton, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 11621531 B2, initially filed Sept. 30, 2019) developed by five inventors Brian McCulloh White, Londonderry, New Hampshire; David Compton Heck, Amherst, New Hampshire; Michael Anthony Guarrera, Amherst, New Hampshire; John David Lefavour, Litchfield, New Hampshire; and Michael James Hennings, Wellington, Florida, for “Power tool with crimp localization.”

Ophthalmic Formulations of Cetirizine and Methods of Use

NICOX OPHTHALMICS, INC., Durham, North Carolina has been assigned a patent (No. US 11617749 B2, initially filed Sept. 11, 2020) developed by five inventors Mark Barry Abelson, Andover, Massachusetts; Matthew J. Chapin, Amesbury, Massachusetts; Paul Gomes, Andover, Massachusetts; George Minno, Windham, New Hampshire; and Jackie Nice, Medford, Massachusetts, for “Ophthalmic formulations of cetirizine and methods of use.”

Techniques for Migrating Worker Nodes to a New Manager Instance

ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11621888 B2, initially filed Sept. 1, 2022) developed by five inventors Jacob M. Lindholm, Londonderry, New Hampshire; Aseem Bajaj, Pleasanton, California; Andrew James Pryde, Bristol, United Kingdom; Joshua Aaron Horwitz, Centreville, Virginia; and David Sang-Chul Nahm, Los Altos Hills, California, for “Techniques for migrating worker nodes to a new manager instance.”

Cancer Immunotherapy Using Virus Particles

CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY, Cleveland, Ohio has been assigned a patent (No. US 11617787 B2, initially filed May 8, 2018) developed by four inventors Nicole F. Steinmetz, Cleveland, Ohio; Amy M. Wen, Cleveland, Ohio; Steven Fiering, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Patrick H. Lizotte, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Cancer immunotherapy using virus particles.”

Methods and Systems for Probabilistic Filtering of Candidate Intervention Representations

BANJO HEALTH INC., Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11620580 B2, initially filed April 1, 2021) developed by four inventors Saaransh Mahna, Northborough, Massachusetts; James Rollins, Fredericksburg, Virginia; Farzana Rahman, Milton, New Hampshire; and Yuan Yu, Worcester, Massachusetts, for “Methods and systems for probabilistic filtering of candidate intervention representations.”

Electronic Clinical Decision Support Device Based on Hospital Demographics

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Eindhoven, Netherlands has been assigned a patent (No. US 11620554 B2, initially filed Aug. 1, 2017) developed by three inventors Bryan Conroy, Garden City South, New York; Cristhian Mauricio Potes Blandon, Salem, New Hampshire; and Minnan Xu, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Electronic clinical decision support device based on hospital demographics.”