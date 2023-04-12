Bridge-building takes climate change into account because reality trumps rhetoric

From the Union-Leader:

State transportation officials are designing the replacement bridge on Route 1A spanning the Hampton River between Hampton Beach and Seabrook with climate change on their minds. “They are incorporating 4 feet of sea level rise into the design of that bridge, making it so that even if the sea level is 4 feet higher boats and ships will be able to go underneath it as they are now,” said Dave Walker, assistant director and transportation program manager at the Rockingham Planning Commission.

The lesson: If you build actual things and want them to work for a long time you have to face reality. Just – ssssssh – don’t tell some of the GOP politicians in Concord.

The whole article is here. It touches on the climate-denier problem at the end.