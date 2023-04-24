N.H. patents through April 23

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through April 23.

***

Pool Filter Cover

LARSON DESIGN, LLC, Pembroke, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0983932 S1, initially filed Sept. 30, 2021) developed by Brian Larson, Pembroke, New Hampshire, for “Pool filter cover.”

***

System and Apparatus for Robotic Device and Methods of Using Thereof

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11628072 B2, initially filed Jan. 8, 2021) developed by six inventors Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire; Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire; Stewart M. Coulter, Bedford, New Hampshire; Christopher M. Werner, San Jose, California; Michael J. Slate, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Ethan D. Stern, Meredith, New Hampshire, for “System and apparatus for robotic device and methods of using thereof.”

***

Channel Sensitivity Matching

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11630130 B2, initially filed March 31, 2021) developed by three inventors Ezequiel Rubinsztain, Buenos Aires, Argentina; Leandro Fuentes, Caba, Argentina; and Juan Guido Salaya Velazquez, Buenos Aires, Argentina, for “Channel sensitivity matching.”

***

Fabricating a Coil Above and Below a Magnetoresistance Element

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11630169 B1, initially filed Jan. 17, 2022) developed by five inventors Yen Ting Liu, Hsinchu, Taiwan; Maxim Klebanov, Palm Coast, Florida; Paolo Campiglio, Arcueil, France; Sundar Chetlur, Frisco, Texas; and Harianto Wong, Southborough, Massachusetts, for “Fabricating a coil above and below a magnetoresistance element.”

***

Pipe Clamp

ASC ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11629798 B2, initially filed April 20, 2021) developed by Gregory Nicholas Stagliano Ohnemus, Providence, Rhode Island, for “Pipe clamp.”

***

Occlusion Detection System and Method

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11628247 B2, initially filed Aug. 17, 2020) developed by Marc A. Mandro, Bow, New Hampshire, and Robert J. Bryant, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Occlusion detection system and method.”

***

Inter-Pgw Handover Architecture

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11632812 B2, initially filed March 30, 2021) developed by Zeev Lubenski, Nonth Andover, Massachusetts, and Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts, for “Inter-PGW handover architecture.”

***

Recoil Assembly for a Machine Gun

SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11629927 B2, initially filed Dec. 8, 2021) developed by five inventors David Luke Steimke, Epping, New Hampshire; Jeffery John Melochick, Newmarket, New Hampshire; Andrew Phillip Loriot, Somersworth, New Hampshire; Jacob Thomas Shawley, Somersworth, New Hampshire; and Lindsay Lee Bunch, Deerfield, New Hampshire, for “Recoil assembly for a machine gun.”

***

Activated Aluminum Fuel

LTAG SYSTEMS LLC, Bow, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11629396 B2, initially filed Dec. 28, 2020) developed by Jonathan T. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, for “Activated aluminum fuel.”

***

TLR7/8 Antagonists and Uses Thereof

MERCK PATENT GMBH, Darmstadt, Germany has been assigned a patent (No. US 11629134 B2, initially filed Dec. 19, 2020) developed by Brian A. Sherer, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Nadia Brugger, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “TLR7/8 antagonists and uses thereof.”

***

System and Method for Joint Clinical Decision for Pharmaceuticals

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Eindhoven, Netherlands has been assigned a patent (No. US 11631485 B2, initially filed Sept. 25, 2018) developed by three inventors Brian David Gross, North Andover, Massachusetts; Ivan Salgo, Pelham, Massachusetts; and Andrew Franklin Arthur, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “System and method for joint clinical decision for pharmaceuticals.”

***

Semi-Automatic Communication Network Microsegmentation

ZSCALER, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11632401 B2, initially filed Oct. 28, 2021) developed by twenty-one inventors Peter Smith, Acton, Massachusetts; Aparna Ayikkara, Brookline, New Hampshire; Omar Baba, Winchester, Massachusetts; Daniel Einspanjer, Salem, New Hampshire; Anthony Gelsomini, Westwood, Massachusetts; Thomas C. Hickman, Hollis, New Hampshire; Peter Kahn, Southborough, Massachusetts; Thomas Evan Keiser, Jr., Boston, Massachusetts; Andriy Kochura, North Andover, Massachusetts; Nikitha Koppu, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; Scott Laplante, Bedford, New Hampshire; Xing Li, Burlington, Massachusetts; Raymond Brian Liu, Lexington, Massachusetts; Sean Lutner, Norfolk, Massachusetts; Michael J. Melson, Arlington, Massachusetts; Peter Nahas, Watertown, Massachusetts; John O’Neil, Watertown, Massachusetts; Herman Parfenov, Andover, Massachusetts; Joseph Riopel, Worcester, Massachusetts; Suji Suresh, Westford, Massachusetts; and Harry Sverdlove, North Reading, Massachusetts, for “Semi-automatic communication network microsegmentation.”

***

Providing Single Servings of Cooled Foods and Drinks

COLDSNAP, CORP., Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11627747 B2, initially filed Sept. 19, 2022) developed by four inventors Matthew Fonte, Concord, Massachusetts; John Heymans, Hampstead, New Hampshire; Benjamin Fichera, Newburyport, Massachusetts; and Nicholas Fonte, Sudbury, Massachusetts, for “Providing single servings of cooled foods and drinks.”

***

Squeeze Doser With Childproof Cap

CURALEAF, INC., Wakefield, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11629986 B2, initially filed July 22, 2021) developed by five inventors Katharine Mamos, Belmont, New Hampshire; Jessie Kater, Newburyport, Massachusetts; Cristopher Benitah, Bozeman, Montana; Jason White, Los Angeles, California; and James McWhorter, Arlington, Massachusetts, for “Squeeze doser with childproof cap.”

***

Wall for Isolation Enhancement

RAYTHEON COMPANY, Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11632856 B2, initially filed July 2, 2021) developed by six inventors Andrew Southworth, Lowell, Massachusetts; Kevin Wilder, Derry, New Hampshire; James Benedict, Tewksbury, Massachusetts; Mary K. Herndon, Littleton, Massachusetts; Thomas V. Sikina, Acton, Massachusetts; and John P. Haven, Lowell, Massachusetts, for “Wall for isolation enhancement.”

***

Classifying Terms From Source Texts Using Implicit and Explicit Class-Recognition-Machine-Learning Models

ADOBE INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11630952 B2, initially filed July 22, 2019) developed by six inventors Sean MacAvaney, Washington, District of Columbia; Franck Dernoncourt, Sunnyvale, California; Walter Chang, San Jose, California; Seokhwan Kim, San Jose, California; Doo Soon Kim, San Jose, California; and Chen Fang, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Classifying terms from source texts using implicit and explicit class-recognition-machine-learning models.”

***

Testing Rigs Having Variable Mass Properties for Robotic End Effectors and Associated Methods of Use

AMAZON TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Seattle, Washington has been assigned a patent (No. US 11630027 B1, initially filed March 3, 2021) developed by four inventors Erica Aduh, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Jude Jonas, Hudson, New Hampshire; Kristine Bunker-Moore, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Michel Bruehwiler, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Testing rigs having variable mass properties for robotic end effectors and associated methods of use.”

***

Systems and Methods to Generate a Video of a User-Defined Virtual Reality Scene

MINDSHOW INC., Los Angeles, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11631201 B2, initially filed June 16, 2022) developed by ten inventors Gil Baron, Los Angeles, California; Daniel Andrew Bellezza, Van Nuys, California; Jeffrey Scott Dixon, Pasadena, California; William Stuart Farquhar, Hollis, New Hampshire; Jason Zesheng Hwang, Los Angeles, California; John Henry Kanikula Peters, Los Angeles, California; Nhan Van Khong, Los Angeles, California; Christopher Robert Laubach, Los Angeles, California; Gregory Scott Pease, Burbank, California; and Jonathan Michael Ross, Santa Monica, California, for “Systems and methods to generate a video of a user-defined virtual reality scene.”

***

Value-Based TV Advertising Audience Exchange

FREEWHEEL MEDIA, INC., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 11632595 B2, initially filed Dec. 3, 2020) developed by four inventors Seth Haberman, New York, New York; Gerrit Niemeijer, Maplewood, New Jersey; Robert Bress, New Providence, New Jersey; and Claudio Marcus, Andover, New Hampshire, for “Value-based TV advertising audience exchange.”

***

Isolated Switched-Mode Power Converter Having Secondary-Side Rectified Voltage Sensing

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AUSTRIA AG, Villach, Austria has been assigned a patent (No. US 11632053 B2, initially filed Sept. 1, 2020) developed by four inventors Sujata Sen, Marina Del Rey, California; Ronald Hulfachor, Nashua, New Hampshire; Sue Perranoski, Rancho Palos Verdes, California; and Cha-Fu Tsai, Torrance, California, for “Isolated switched-mode power converter having secondary-side rectified voltage sensing.”

***

Spent Dialysate Container for Disposing Spent Dialysate in a Dialysis System

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE HOLDINGS, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11628242 B2, initially filed Sept. 10, 2020) developed by three inventors David J. Yuds, Hudson, New Hampshire; Eric Bergman, Newton, Massachusetts; and Jonathan F. Leclerc, Northborough, Massachusetts, for “Spent dialysate container for disposing spent dialysate in a dialysis system.”