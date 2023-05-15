N.H. patents through May 14

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through May 14.

***

Methods and Systems for Efficient Encrypted SNI Filtering for Cybersecurity Applications

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11646996 B2, initially filed Feb. 15, 2021) developed by three inventors Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire; Vincent Mutolo, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Jonathan R. Rogers, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, for “Methods and systems for efficient encrypted SNI filtering for cybersecurity applications.”

***

Method for Quantifying Advertising Impressions

YIELDMO, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11645678 B2, initially filed June 29, 2022) developed by seven inventors Michael Yavonditte, Nashua, New Hampshire; David Sebag, Nashua, New Hampshire; Indu Narayan, Nashua, New Hampshire; Rahul Rao, Nashua, New Hampshire; Elber Carneiro, Nashua, New Hampshire; Nook Harquail, Nashua, New Hampshire; and David Cohen, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Method for quantifying advertising impressions.”

***

Pipe Couplings

ASC ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11644130 B2, initially filed Oct. 2, 2019) developed by Jordan Cameron Belen, West Warwick, Rhode Island, and Thomas Borawski, Coventry, Rhode Island, for “Pipe couplings.”

***

Method for Serving Interactive Digital Advertising Content Within a Streaming Platform

YIELDMO, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11647259 B2, initially filed Dec. 31, 2021) developed by three inventors Terry McClendon, New York, New York; David Sebag, New York, New York; and Sambit Patnaik, New York, New York, for “Method for serving interactive digital advertising content within a streaming platform.”

***

Method of Coupling Two Pipes

ASC ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11644134 B2, initially filed May 20, 2022) developed by four inventors Jordan Cameron Belen, West Warwick, Rhode Island; Jeffrey Brian Shaffer, Lipan, Texas; Matthew William McNamara, Portsmouth, Rhode Island; and Stephen Eric Scott, North Kingstown, Rhode Island, for “Method of coupling two pipes.”

***

Current Sensor Integrated Circuits

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11644485 B2, initially filed Oct. 7, 2021) developed by three inventors Shixi Louis Liu, Hooksett, New Hampshire; Paul A. David, Bow, New Hampshire; and Natasha Healey, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Current sensor integrated circuits.”

***

Insurance Data Management System

CLOUDBRIDGE, LLC, Rye, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11645722 B2, initially filed March 1, 2021) developed by Brian J. X. Murphy, Rye, New Hampshire, for “Insurance data management system.”

***

Method for Fluid Delivery

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11642283 B2, initially filed Nov. 8, 2021) developed by five inventors Gregory R. Lanier, Jr., Merrimack, New Hampshire; Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; Stephen L. Fichera, Salem, New Hampshire; Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; and Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Method for fluid delivery.”

***

Substituted Benzene Compounds

EPIZYME, INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11642348 B2, initially filed July 9, 2020) developed by six inventors Kevin Wayne Kuntz, Woburn, Massachusetts; John Emmerson Campbell, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Masashi Seki, Tsukuba, Japan; Syuji Shirotori, Tsukuba, Japan; Wataru Itano, Tsukuba, Japan; and Wanjun Zheng, Londonderry, New Hampshire, for “Substituted benzene compounds.”

***

Three Dimensional Mastopexy Implant

TEPHA, INC., Lexington, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0985773 S1, initially filed July 10, 2021) developed by seven inventors Skander Limem, Melrose, Massachusetts; Emily Stires, Boston, Massachusetts; Rebecca Marciante, North Reading, Massachusetts; Said Rizk, Windham, New Hampshire; Arikha Moses, Summit, New Jersey; Fabio Felix, Foxborough, Massachusetts; and Bruce Van Natta, Westfield, Indiana, for “Three dimensional mastopexy implant.”

***

Debris Bins and Mobile Cleaning Robots Including Same

IROBOT CORPORATION, Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11641990 B2, initially filed Sept. 14, 2020) developed by five inventors Eric Burbank, Lexington, Massachusetts; Christopher Robin Grace, Windham, New Hampshire; Oliver Majer Lewis, Waltham, Massachusetts; Stephen Albert Hickey, Somerville, Massachusetts; and Jude Royston Jonas, Hudson, New Hampshire, for “Debris bins and mobile cleaning robots including same.”

***

Compact Integrated Device Packages

ANALOG DEVICES INTERNATIONAL UNLIMITED COMPANY, Limerick, Ireland has been assigned a patent (No. US 11647678 B2, initially filed Aug. 21, 2017) developed by four inventors David Frank Bolognia, Charlestown, Massachusetts; Christopher W. Hyde, Hollis, New Hampshire; Jochen Schmitt, Biedenkopf, Germany; and Vikram Venkatadri, Ayer, Massachusetts, for “Compact integrated device packages.”

***

Surveillance and Monitoring System

MINUTEMAN SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC, Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11647281 B2, initially filed June 3, 2021) developed by Jay Axson, Tewksbury, Massachusetts, and John Julien, Jr., Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Surveillance and monitoring system.”

***

Electrochemical Cells and Methods of Manufacturing the Same

24M TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11646437 B2, initially filed Aug. 13, 2021) developed by four inventors Ricardo Bazzarella, Woburn, Massachusetts; Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire; Tristan Doherty, Somerville, Massachusetts; and James C. Cross, III, Carlisle, Massachusetts, for “Electrochemical cells and methods of manufacturing the same.”

***

Laser Protection Eyewear Lenses

PERRIGUEST DEFENSE RESEARCH

ENTERPRISES, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 11644690 B2, initially filed Jan. 5, 2021) developed by Nicholas V. Perricone, Meriden, Connecticut, and Kristin A. Rauschenbach, Franconia, New Hampshire, for “Laser protection eyewear lenses.”

***

Flexible and/or Pushable Tubular Device

GYRUS ACMI, INC., Westborough, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11642495 B2, initially filed Sept. 9, 2019) developed by Tailin Fan, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Jane Bareau, Needham, Massachusetts, for “Flexible and/or pushable tubular device.”

***

Compliant Finger Tip for Item Manipulation

AMAZON TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Seattle, Washington has been assigned a patent (No. US 11642795 B1, initially filed Jan. 21, 2020) developed by four inventors Andrew D. Marchese, Concord, Massachusetts; Matthew Michael Budnick, Rutland, Massachusetts; Ennio Claretti, Somerville, Massachusetts; and Jude Royston Jonas, Hudson, New Hampshire, for “Compliant finger tip for item manipulation.”

***

Cutting-Edge Structures and Method of Manufacturing Cutting-Edge Structures

MASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY, Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11642806 B2, initially filed Dec. 12, 2019) developed by four inventors Neville Sonnenberg, Newton, Massachusetts; Abhinav Rao, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Anastasios John Hart, Waban, Massachusetts; and Paul Kitchen, Candia, New Hampshire, for “Cutting-edge structures and method of manufacturing cutting-edge structures.”

***

Macrocyclization Reactions and Intermediates and Other Fragments Useful in the Synthesis of Analogs of Halichondrin B

EISAI R&D MANAGEMENT CO., LTD., Tokyo, Japan has been assigned a patent (No. US 11643418 B2, initially filed March 1, 2021) developed by five inventors Francis G. Fang, Andover, Massachusetts; Dae-Shik Kim, Andover, Massachusetts; Hyeong-Wook Choi, Andover, Massachusetts; Charles E. Chase, Londonderry, New Hampshire; and Jaemoon Lee, Andover, Massachusetts, for ”Macrocyclization reactions and intermediates and other fragments useful in the synthesis of analogs of halichondrin B.”

***

Shaving Systems

SL IP COMPANY LLC, Dallas, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 11642804 B2, initially filed June 22, 2021) developed by three inventors Craig A. Provost, Newport Beach, California; William E. Tucker, Plymouth, Massachusetts; and John W. Griffin, Moultonborough, New Hampshire, for “Shaving systems.”