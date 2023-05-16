Video tells of John Sununu’s oversized role in our failure to tackle climate change

A company called Brilliant has put together a video detailing how U.S. officials and scientists were alarmed about climate change as early as the 1970’s and then how a FUD (fear-uncertainty-doubt) campaign financed by various industries kept us from doing anything about it for four decades.

I mention the video because it highlights the role played by John Sununu, former New Hampshire governor and father of our current governor, who as Ronald Reagan’s chief of staff was a climate denier par excellence. (His son, Chris, isn’t quite as bad but isn’t good, either.) Sununu comes in at the 45 minute mark in the video, which you can see on YouTube here.

In 2019 NH Public Radio did an excellent deep dive into the family’s connection with fossil-fuel industries. The podcast, with links to full interviews, is online here.