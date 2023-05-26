N.H. patents through May 28

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through May 28.

***

Product Dispensing System

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11655806 B2, initially filed Dec. 7, 2020) developed by Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Daniel F. Pawlowski, Raymond, New Hampshire, for “Product dispensing system.”

***

Method, Apparatus, Real Time Modeling and Control System, for Steam and Steam With Super-Heat for Enhanced Oil and Gas Recovery

XDI HOLDINGS, LLC, Bedford, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11655698 B2, initially filed Dec. 24, 2020) developed by three inventors James C. Juranitch, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; Raymond Clifford Skinner, Coral Springs, Florida; and Alan Craig Reynolds, Novi, Michigan, for “Method, apparatus, real time modeling and control system, for steam and steam with super-heat for enhanced oil and gas recovery.”

***

Infusion Pump Assembly

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11654232 B2, initially filed March 25, 2019) developed by Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire, and Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Infusion pump assembly.”

***

Systems and Methods for Providing LTE-based Backhaul

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11659446 B2, initially filed Nov. 24, 2020) developed by seven inventors Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire; Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts; Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts; Sridhar Donepudi, Nashua, New Hampshire; Sumit Garg, Hudson, New Hampshire; Kartik Shashikant Raval, Pune, India; and Prashanth Rao, Wilmington, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for providing LTE-based backhaul.”

***

Chamber Flag

SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11656047 B1, initially filed March 21, 2022) developed by Jesse D. Cole, Newmarket, New Hampshire, for “Chamber flag.”

***

Organic Waste Management System

BIOGREEN 360, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11654463 B2, initially filed Aug. 5, 2022) developed by eight inventors Ian J. Black, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Thomas A. Brown, Rye, New Hampshire; Justin C. J. Rosberg, Sr., Tewksbury, Massachusetts; Paul R. Salibe, Jr., Tewksbury, Massachusetts; Zachary C. Doyon, Eliot, Maine; Ralph E. Faia, Jr., Everett, Massachusetts; Ralph E. Faia, III, Everett, Massachusetts; and Marc Faia, Everett, Massachusetts, for “Organic waste management system.”

***

Single-Shunt Current Measurement

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11658597 B1, initially filed Dec. 20, 2021) developed by seven inventors Anton Babushkin, Kyiv, Ukraine; Serhii Korol, Kyiv, Ukraine; Yaroslav Smirnov, Kyiv, Ukraine; Dmytro Sakharov, Kyiv, Ukraine; Masahira Kurihara, Prague, Czech Republic; Kamyar Khosravi, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Vadym Khudobets, Kyiv, Ukraine, for “Single-shunt current measurement.”

***

Hand Assembly for an Arm Prosthetic Device

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11654034 B2, initially filed May 24, 2019) developed by eight inventors Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire; Christopher O. Evans, Amherst, New Hampshire; Stanley B. Smith, III, Raymond, New Hampshire; Alexander H. Muller, Manchester, New Hampshire; John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; Thomas S. Schnellinger, North Andover, Massachusetts; G. Michael Guay, Greenville, New Hampshire; and Dirk A. van der Merwe, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Hand assembly for an arm prosthetic device.”

***

Method and Apparatus for Quantitative Hyperspectral Fluorescence and Reflectance Imaging for Surgical Guidance

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11656448 B2, initially filed June 17, 2019) developed by four inventors Pablo A. Valdes, Hanover, New Hampshire; David W. Roberts, Lyme, New Hampshire; Keith D. Paulsen, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Frederic Leblond, Montreal, Canada, for “Method and apparatus for quantitative hyperspectral fluorescence and reflectance imaging for surgical guidance.”

***

System and Method for Plasma Head Helium Measurement

ONTOS EQUIPMENT SYSTEMS, INC., Chester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11651942 B2, initially filed Dec. 11, 2020) developed by four inventors Robert Emmett Hughlett, Waterbury, Vermont; Daniel Pascual, Wolcott, Vermont; David Meyer, Jeffersonville, Vermont; and Michael Dow Stead, Jeffersonville, Vermont, for “System and method for plasma head helium measurement.”

***

Hockey Stick

BAUER HOCKEY, LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0986361 S1, initially filed Jan. 29, 2021) developed by three inventors Dominique Plante, Pointe-Claire, Canada; Mathieu Poitras, St-Jerome, Canada; and Edouard Rouzier, Montreal, Canada, for “Hockey stick.”

***

Phase Coherent Frequency Synthesis

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11652488 B2, initially filed March 8, 2022) developed by Steven E. Turner, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Joseph D. Cali, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Phase coherent frequency synthesis.”

***

Waveform Independent Coarse Synchronization Method

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11652680 B1, initially filed June 14, 2021) developed by Matthew J. Sherman, Succasunna, New Jersey, and Bassem Scander, Monroe, New York, for “Waveform independent coarse synchronization method.”

***

Hyperthermic Humidification System

VAPOTHERM, INC., Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11648368 B2, initially filed April 9, 2021) developed by three inventors William F. Niland, Arnold, Maryland; Owen S. Bamford, Linthicum, Maryland; and Felino V. Cortez, Jr., Bowie, Maryland, for “Hyperthermic humidification system.”

***

Infusion Set Improvements

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11648344 B2, initially filed Feb. 3, 2020) developed by six inventors Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Matthew C. Harris, Bow, New Hampshire; Jeffrey L. Klein, Manchester, New Hampshire; Craig R. Steinfels, Hooksett, New Hampshire; and Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Infusion set improvements.”

***

Rod End Made of Thermoplastic Fiber-Reinforced Plastic

ALBANY ENGINEERED COMPOSITES, INC., Rochester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11649850 B2, initially filed June 22, 2020) developed by Ralph Funck, Kaiserslautern, Germany, and Volker Schimmelpfennig, Kaiserslautern, Germany, for “Rod end made of thermoplastic fiber-reinforced plastic.”

***

Heterogeneous Mesh Network and a Multi-Rat Node Used Therein

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11653215 B2, initially filed Feb. 11, 2020) developed by four inventors Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts; Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts; Sridhar Donepudi, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Heterogeneous mesh network and a multi-RAT node used therein.”

***

Method and Apparatus for Thermosiphon Device

AAVID THERMALLOY, LLC, Laconia, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11650015 B2, initially filed Aug. 9, 2021) developed by Sukhvinder S. Kang, Concord, New Hampshire, for “Method and apparatus for thermosiphon device.”

***

Signature Mitigation for Uncooled Thermal Systems

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11652955 B1, initially filed March 30, 2021) developed by three inventors Jeffrey L. Jew, Brookline, New Hampshire; Michael A. Costolo, Amherst, New Hampshire; and Adam O. Powers, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Signature mitigation for uncooled thermal systems.”

***

Control of a Transporter Based on Attitude

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11648995 B2, initially filed March 8, 2019) developed by three inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Richard Kurt Heinzmann, Francestown, New Hampshire; and Robert R. Ambrogi, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Control of a transporter based on attitude.”

***

Image-Guided Surgery With Surface Reconstruction and Augmented Reality Visualization

ONPOINT MEDICAL, INC., Franconia, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11652971 B2, initially filed Sept. 3, 2021) developed by Carlos Quiles Casas, Badajoz, Spain, for “Image-guided surgery with surface reconstruction and augmented reality visualization.”

***

IuGW Architecture With RTP Localization

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11653278 B2, initially filed April 20, 2021) developed by six inventors Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts; Jitender Arora, Westford, Massachusetts; Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts; Babu Rajagopal, Bangalore, India; Praveen Kumar, Pune, India; and Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts, for “IuGW architecture with RTP localization.”

***

Service Bus for Telecom Infrastructure

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11650862 B2, initially filed July 31, 2019) developed by Poojan Tanna, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Michael C. Silva, East Sandwich, Massachusetts, for “Service bus for telecom infrastructure.”

***

System, Method, and Apparatus for Clamping

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11649924 B2, initially filed May 18, 2020) developed by nine inventors Jeffrey M. Janway, Hooksett, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Matthew Richard Gill, San Francisco, California; Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; Thomas A. Friedrich, Loudon, New Hampshire; Stephen L. Fichera, Salem, New Hampshire; John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; Erik N. Sabin, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “System, method, and apparatus for clamping.”

***

Method for Control of Cognitive LPE Radio

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11653221 B2, initially filed Feb. 28, 2020) developed by Matthew J. Sherman, Succasunna, New Jersey, for “Method for control of cognitive LPE radio.”

***

Control Plate-Based Control Actuation System

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11650033 B2, initially filed Dec. 4, 2020) developed by three inventors Jason H. Batchelder, Nashua, New Hampshire; Matthew F. Chrobak, Groton, Massachusetts; and Ryan Dippel, Arlington, Massachusetts, for “Control plate-based control actuation system.”

***

Real-Time Super Resolution at Long Standoff Ranges

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11651474 B2, initially filed Nov. 4, 2020) developed by Anthony M. Sommese, Eatons Neck, New York, and Daniel Engheben, Commack, New York, for “Real-time super resolution at long standoff ranges.”

***

Common Lens Transmitter for Motion Compensated Illumination

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11650042 B2, initially filed May 17, 2019) developed by three inventors Christopher E. Saxer, Cary, North Carolina; Mark S. Branham, Oro Valley, Arizona; and Jacob D. Garan, Honolulu, Hawaii, for “Common lens transmitter for motion compensated illumination.”

***

Wideband Dipole Array With Differential Feeding

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11652299 B2, initially filed Feb. 25, 2021) developed by six inventors Matilda Livadaru, Bedford, New Hampshire; Mark Fosberry, Groton, Massachusetts; James F. Fung, Manchester, New Hampshire; Alexander D. Johnson, Waltham, Massachusetts; Randall R. Lapierre, Hooksett, New Hampshire; and Daniel G. Morin, Salem, Massachusetts, for “Wideband dipole array with differential feeding.”

***

Methods and Apparatus for Suspension Adjustment

FOX FACTORY, INC., Duluth, Georgia has been assigned a patent (No. US 11655873 B2, initially filed March 17, 2020) developed by three inventors Mario Galasso, Sandy Hook, Connecticut; Dennis K. Wootten, Milford, New Hampshire; and Joseph Franklin, Vancouver, Washington, for “Methods and apparatus for suspension adjustment.”

***

Immersion Projection Micro Stereolithography

BMF MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY INC., Guangdong, China has been assigned a patent (No. US 11654617 B2, initially filed Jan. 29, 2021) developed by four inventors Chunguang Xia, San Diego, California; Alexander Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire; John Kawola, Sudbury, Massachusetts; and Jason Bassi, Newbury, New Hampshire, for “Immersion projection micro stereolithography.”

***

Cup Lid With Roll and Spill Limiting Rim

WADDINGTON NORTH AMERICA, INC., Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11655080 B2, initially filed March 7, 2022) developed by Russell L. Simms, II, Cleveland, Tennessee, and Matthew Ravenstein, Amherst, New Hampshire, for “Cup lid with roll and spill limiting rim.”

***

Utilizing Physical Systems and Virtual Systems for Virtual Network Functions

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS OPERATING COMPANY, INC., Westford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11656890 B2, initially filed April 8, 2019) developed by Paul Miller, Derry, New Hampshire, for “Utilizing physical systems and virtual systems for virtual network functions.”

***

Systems and Methods for Genetic Identification and Analysis

MASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY, Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11655498 B2, initially filed July 6, 2018) developed by eleven inventors Darrell Orlyn Ricke, Winchester, Massachusetts; James Harper, Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts; Brian S. Helfer, Brookline, Massachusetts; Joseph Isaacson, Latham, New York; Adam M. Michaleas, Hudson, New Hampshire; Martha S. Petrovick, Barre, Massachusetts; Eric Schwoebel, Woburn, Massachusetts; Anna Shcherbina, East Palo Alto, California; Philip Fremont-Smith, Medford, Massachusetts; James G. Watkins, Sutton, Massachusetts; and Edward C. Wack, Waltham, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for genetic identification and analysis.”

***

High Optical Power Light Conversion Device Using a Phosphor Element With Solder Attachment

Five inventors Michael P. Newell, Groton, Massachusetts; Zan Aslett, Brookline, New Hampshire; Robert Cuzziere, Westford, Massachusetts; Andrew P. Houde, Lowell, Massachusetts; and Derrick Brown, Hamilton, Canada, have been awarded a patent (No. US 11658252 B2, initially filed Jan. 13, 2022) for “High optical power light conversion device using a phosphor element with solder attachment.”

***

Interactive Display Surfaces

TOUCHWOOD LABS, INC., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 11656708 B2, initially filed Jan. 4, 2022) developed by Matthew Dworman, East Kingston, New Hampshire, and Gaurav Asthana, Brooklyn, New York, for “Interactive display surfaces.”

***

Policy-Based Workload Orchestration for Enterprise Networks

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11652872 B1, initially filed Feb. 24, 2022) developed by Vincent E. Parla, North Hampton, New Hampshire, and Kyle Andrew Donald Mestery, Woodbury, Minnesota, for “Policy-based workload orchestration for enterprise networks.”

***

Pressure Sensor With Multiple Pressure Sensing Elements

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC., Charlotte, North Carolina has been assigned a patent (No. US 11650119 B2, initially filed Sept. 20, 2021) developed by four inventors Lamar Floyd Ricks, Westerville, Ohio; Ian Bentley, New Ipswich, New Hampshire; Jim Cook, Columbus, Ohio; and Josh M. Fribley, Columbus, Ohio, for “Pressure sensor with multiple pressure sensing elements.”

***

Intelligent Condition Monitoring and Fault Diagnostic System for Preventative Maintenance

BROOKS AUTOMATION US, LLC, Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11650581 B2, initially filed Nov. 24, 2020) developed by three inventors Martin Hosek, Lowell, Massachusetts; Jay Krishnasamy, Billerica, Massachusetts; and Jan Prochazka, Hudson, New Hampshire, for “Intelligent condition monitoring and fault diagnostic system for preventative maintenance.”

***

Service Related Routing Method and Apparatus

128 TECHNOLOGY, INC., Burlington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11652739 B2, initially filed Nov. 11, 2021) developed by five inventors Patrick Timmons, Newton, Massachusetts; Michael Baj, Bedford, Massachusetts; Robert Penfield, Concord, Massachusetts; Hadriel S. Kaplan, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Patrick J. MeLampy, Dunstable, Massachusetts, for “Service related routing method and apparatus.”

***

Rtm Injection Mold and Method Using Asymmetric Anti-Pinching Sectors

SAFRAN AIRCRAFT ENGINES, Paris, France has been assigned a patent (No. US 11648739 B2, initially filed May 14, 2021) developed by three inventors Hubert Jean Marie Fabre, Moissy-Cramavel, France; Vincent Bernard Serge Most, Moissy-Cramayel, France; and Paul Terry, Franklin, New Hampshire, for “Rtm injection mold and method using asymmetric anti-pinching sectors.”

***

Method for Manufacturing a Material Dispense Tip

DL TECHNOLOGY, LLC., Haverhill, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11648581 B1, initially filed March 8, 2022) developed by Jeffrey P. Fugere, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, for “Method for manufacturing a material dispense tip.”

***

Substituted 4-Phenylpiperidines, Their Preparation and Use

THE TRUSTEES OF COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY IN THE CITY OF NEW YORK, New York, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11649240 B2, initially filed Nov. 16, 2020) developed by eight inventors Konstantin Petrukhin, New Windsor, New York; Christopher Cioffi, Troy, New York; Graham Johnson, Sanbornton, New Hampshire; Rando Allikmets, Cornwall on Hudson, New York; Emily Freeman, Voorheesville, New York; Ping Chen, Slingerlands, New York; Michael Conlon, Schenectady, New York; and Lei Zhu, Glenmont, New York, for “Substituted 4-phenylpiperidines, their preparation and use.”

***

Signal Chain With Embedded Power Management

ANALOG DEVICES INTERNATIONAL UNLIMITED COMPANY, Limerick, Ireland has been assigned a patent (No. US 11652492 B2, initially filed Dec. 30, 2020) developed by six inventors George Pieter Reitsma, Redwood City, California; Raymond Thomas Perry, South San Francisco, California; Quan Wan, Belmont, Massachusetts; David James Plourde, Pembroke, New Hampshire; Andreas Koch, Wiesbaden, Germany; and Paul A. Perrault, Cochrane, Canada, for “Signal chain with embedded power management.”

***

Single-Use Shell Casing

Three inventors Steven A. Gilman, Brooklyn, Connecticut; Mark D. Lorusso, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Mark F. Scribner, Cape Elizabeth, Massachusetts, have been awarded a patent (No. US 11650032 B2, initially filed Dec. 4, 2019) for “Single-use shell casing.”

***

Techniques for Modifying a Compute Instance

ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11650830 B2, initially filed Sept. 2, 2022) developed by three inventors Jacob M. Lindholm, Londonderry, New Hampshire; Andrew James Pryde, Bristol, United Kingdom; and Joshua Aaron Horwitz, Centreville, Virginia, for “Techniques for modifying a compute instance.”