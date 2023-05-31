A video outlining why knowledgeable people are worried about A.I.

I am alternately panicking and fascinated by the exponential change in the technologies called A.I. An engineer I know pointed to this video from Center for Humane Technology. It’s a couple of talking heads who are alarmed by the speed the technology is changing (“Nukes don’t make stronger nukes: AI makes stronger AI” … “AI is beating tests as fast as they are made”) and the scramble of companies throwing it out into the public as fast as possible.

The top comment under the video breaks it into lots of chapters with links so you don’t have to watch the whole 1+ hour.

There’s no NH angle here but it’s an important topic for us to keep in mind.