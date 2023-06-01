Mass. right-to-repair law is in effect despite carmakers’ efforts

The nation’s first real right-to-repair law – a pretty limited one covering instructions for cars, but it’s a start – went into effect in Massachusetts on Thursday. The Boston Globe reports (full story here):

The opposition arguments (safety! unintended consequences! it’s too hard for us to do!) will sound familiar to anybody who has set through hearings for right-to-repair laws in New Hampshire, which have always been squelched.