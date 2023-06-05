NH patents through June 4

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through June 4.

***

Devices, Methods and Systems for Wireless Control of Medical Devices

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11660392 B2, initially filed Feb. 4, 2019) developed by three inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Gregory R. Lanier, Jr., Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Gregg W. Rivinius, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Devices, methods and systems for wireless control of medical devices.”

***

Protective Headgear

BAUER HOCKEY LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11659884 B2, initially filed May 3, 2021) developed by seven inventors Jacques Durocher, St-Jerome, Canada; Charles-Antoine Desrochers, Prevost, Canada; Daniel Bourgeois, Rosemere, Canada; Jean-Francois Laperriere, Prevost, Canada; Philippe Jean, Terrebonne, Canada; Thierry Krick, Coteau-du-Lac, Canada; and Marie-Claude Genereux, Ste-Therese, Canada, for “Protective headgear.”

***

Systems and Methods for Cloud-Based Expertise Delivery via APIs

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11662707 B2, initially filed Feb. 7, 2020) developed by eleven inventors Douglas B. Geiger, Akron, New York; Richard Adams, Norwich, Vermont; Nicholas A. Rosenberg, Lockport, New York; Mark Schuessler, Pearland, Texas; Abhi Sharma, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Kori Joyce, Springfield, Vermont; Chhoeun Sann, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Corey Brabant, Canaan, New Hampshire; Julia Johns, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Matt Howe, Dorchester, New Hampshire; and Harrison Saturley-Hall, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for cloud-based expertise delivery via APIs.”

***

UE Mobility Across Super-Cells

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11665597 B2, initially filed Feb. 5, 2018) developed by Anoop Gupta, Pune, India, and Kartik Shashikant Raval, Pune, India, for ”UE mobility across super-cells.”

***

Cartridge for a Liquid-Cooled Plasma Arc Torch

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11665807 B2, initially filed Feb. 20, 2020) developed by three inventors Nicholas A. Sanders, Enfield, New Hampshire; E. Michael Shipulski, Etna, New Hampshire; and Michael Hoffa, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Cartridge for a liquid-cooled plasma arc torch.”

***

Systems, Methods and Apparatus for Vehicle Battery Charging

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11660972 B2, initially filed Feb. 10, 2020) developed by three inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Richard K. Heinzmann, Francestown, New Hampshire; and Jason M. Sachs, Chandler, Arizona, for “Systems, methods and apparatus for vehicle battery charging.”

***

System and Method for Generating a Drive Signal

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11661329 B2, initially filed Jan. 4, 2022) developed by Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and James J. Dattolo, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “System and method for generating a drive signal.”

***

Method and Apparatus for Environmental Sensing

ELEMENTAL MACHINES, INC., Salem, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11665024 B2, initially filed May 20, 2021) developed by Sridhar Iyengar, Salem, New Hampshire, for “Method and apparatus for environmental sensing.”

***

Syringe Pump

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11664106 B2, initially filed Feb. 15, 2019) developed by six inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Jesse T. Bodwell, Manchester, New Hampshire; John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; Michael J. Baier, Dunbarton, New Hampshire; and Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire, for “Syringe pump.”

***

Recirculating Fluid Filtration System

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11660381 B2, initially filed March 27, 2020) developed by three inventors Rodney S. Kenley, Libertyville, Illinois; Ryan K. LaRocque, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Andrew A. Schnellinger, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for ”Recirculating fluid filtration system.”

***

Target Dot Sight Having Target Illumination Sensor

SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11662177 B2, initially filed July 5, 2022) developed by John P. Nichols, Tigard, Oregon, and David Pierson, Tualatin, Oregon, for “Target dot sight having target illumination sensor.”

***

Baseplate for a Rifle Recoil Assembly

SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11662175 B1, initially filed Dec. 29, 2021) developed by Bryan Charles Dustin, Strafford, New Hampshire, and Samuel Beck, Atkinson, New Hampshire, for ”Baseplate for a rifle recoil assembly.”

***

3D Printing of High Stiffness-To-Weight Reflective Optics

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11660672 B2, initially filed Sept. 11, 2019) developed by three inventors John J Polizotti, Pittsfield, New Hampshire; Craig J. Paggi, Pittsfield, New Hampshire; and Michael J. Shaw, Epsom, New Hampshire, for ”3D printing of high stiffness-to-weight reflective optics.”

***

Wide Band Tunable Transceiver

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11664832 B1, initially filed March 29, 2021) developed by three inventors Dean Puzzo, Alton Bay, New Hampshire; Michael W. Blum, Milford, New Hampshire; and Christopher R. Bye, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Wide band tunable transceiver.”

***

Anti-Coagulation Factor XI Antibodies

ADIMAB, LLC, Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11661460 B2, initially filed May 1, 2020) developed by eight inventors Zhu Chen, Warren, New Jersey; Kenneth Ellsworth, Cranbury, New Jersey; James Milligan, New Egypt, New Jersey; Elizabeth Oldham, Santa Clara, California; Dietmar Seiffert, Lawrence Township, New Jersey; Vaishnavi Ganti, San Jose, California; Mohammad Tabrizifard, Moranga, California; and Bianka Prinz, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Anti-coagulation factor XI antibodies.”

***

Electrically Operated Fireplace Systems and Methods

SOLAS, LLC, Newport, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11662099 B2, initially filed Dec. 2, 2021) developed by Andrew Thomas Metz, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and David Patrick Moynihan, Grantham, New Hampshire, for “Electrically operated fireplace systems and methods.”

***

Tissue Anchors, Systems and Methods, and Devices

EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION, Irvine, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11660190 B2, initially filed Feb. 6, 2019) developed by ten inventors Paul A. Spence, Louisville, Kentucky; Donald S. Baim, Westwood, Massachusetts; Edward I. McNamara, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Hiroatsu Sugimoto, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Joseph P. Lane, Methuen, Massachusetts; Jason H. Robinson, Windham, New Hampshire; Aaron M. Call, Mesa, Arizona; Steven D. Cahalane, Pelham, New Hampshire; Mark Maguire, Hillsborough, California; and Kate E. Cutuli, Salem, New Hampshire, for “Tissue anchors, systems and methods, and devices.”

***

Process Apparatus With On-The-Fly Substrate Centering

BROOKS AUTOMATION US, LLC, Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11664259 B2, initially filed Dec. 29, 2020) developed by Leigh F. Sharrock, Londonderry, New Hampshire, for “Process apparatus with on-the-fly substrate centering.”

***

Bend Compensation for Conductive Traces on Printed Circuit Boards

AMPHENOL CORPORATION, Wallingford, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 11665814 B2, initially filed Jan. 15, 2021) developed by Michael Rowlands, Milford, Massachusetts, and Ali Hammoodi, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Bend compensation for conductive traces on printed circuit boards.”

***

Medical Image Data

SIEMENS HEALTHCARE GMBH, Erlangen, Germany has been assigned a patent (No. US 11664116 B2, initially filed Dec. 2, 2020) developed by seven inventors Yu Zhao, Athens, Georgia; Parmeet Bhatia, Paoli, Pennsylvania; Ke Zeng, Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Gerardo Hermosillo Valadez, West Chester, Pennsylvania; Chen Li, West Lebanon, New Hampshire; Zhigang Peng, Ambler, Pennsylvania; and Yiyuan Zhao, Malvern, Pennsylvania, for “Medical image data.”

***

Switched-Capacitor Power Converters

PSEMI CORPORATION, San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11664727 B2, initially filed May 26, 2020) developed by David Giuliano, Brookline, Massachusetts, and Gregory Szczeszynski, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Switched-capacitor power converters.”

***

Encrypted Communication Between Components of Welding and Cutting Systems

THE ESAB GROUP INC., North Bethesda, Maryland has been assigned a patent (No. US 11664971 B2, initially filed Nov. 13, 2019) developed by Michael Nadler, Wilmot, New Hampshire, for “Encrypted communication between components of welding and cutting systems.”

***

Systems and Methods for Providing Merchant Fraud Alerts

THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK, Toronto, Canada has been assigned a patent (No. US 11663603 B2, initially filed Sept. 4, 2019) developed by ten inventors Salim Jivraj, Mississauga, Canada; Lauren Van Heerden, Bedford, New Hampshire; Michael D. Cummins, Mississauga, Canada; Prabaharan Sivashanmugan, Farmington Hills, Michigan; Gerald Jeschke, Mississauga, Canada; Andrew Chak, Mississauga, Canada; Mike Stephenson, Mississauga, Canada; Paul Mon-Wah Chan, Markham, Canada; John Jong Suk Lee, Waterloo, Canada; and Orin Del Vecchio, Richmond Hill, Canada, for “Systems and methods for providing merchant fraud alerts.”

***

Particulate Aerogel Material Kit for Grip Enhancement

CHALKLESS, INC., Wilmington, Delaware has been assigned a patent (No. US 11660257 B2, initially filed July 1, 2022) developed by five inventors David G. Pope, West Newbury, Massachusetts; James M. Pidhurney, Auburn, New Hampshire; Stephen A. Steiner, III, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Moriah C. Buckwalter, South Weymouth, Massachusetts; and Ryan T. Nelson, Fort Collins, Colorado, for “Particulate aerogel material kit for grip enhancement.”

***

Autonomous Transports for Storage and Retrieval Systems

SYMBOTIC LLC, Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11661279 B2, initially filed July 26, 2022) developed by five inventors Robert Sullivan, Wilmington, Massachusetts; John Lert, Wakefield, Massachusetts; Stephen C. Toebes, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Foster Hinshaw, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Nathan Ulrich, Lee, New Hampshire, for “Autonomous transports for storage and retrieval systems.”

***

Content Presentation in Head Worn Computing

MENTOR ACQUISITION ONE, LLC, Plantation, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 11663794 B2, initially filed April 22, 2022) developed by five inventors Ralph F. Osterhout, San Francisco, California; John D. Haddick, Mill Valley, California; Robert Michael Lohse, Palo Alto, California; John N. Border, Eaton, New Hampshire; and Nima L. Shams, San Jose, California, for “Content presentation in head worn computing.”

***

Topical Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase Inhibitors

VENTHERA, INC., Palo Alto, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11661429 B2, initially filed Feb. 5, 2020) developed by four inventors Ahmed F. Abdel-Magid, Ambler, Pennsylvania; Agis Kydonieus, Kendall Park, New Jersey; Thomas Rossi, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Hock S. Tan, North Brunswick, New Jersey, for “Topical phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors.”

***

Maintenance Systems for Use in Systems and Methods for Processing Objects Including Mobile Matrix Carrier Systems

BERKSHIRE GREY OPERATING COMPANY, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11661275 B2, initially filed March 24, 2021) developed by nineteen inventors Thomas Wagner, Concord, Massachusetts; Kevin Ahearn, Fort Mill, South Carolina; John Richard Amend, Jr., Belmont, Massachusetts; Benjamin Cohen, Somerville, Massachusetts; Michael Dawson-Haggerty, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Hartman Fort, Stratham, New Hampshire; Christopher Geyer, Arlington, Massachusetts; Jennifer Eileen King, Oakmont, Pennsylvania; Thomas Koletschka, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Michael Cap Koval, Mountain View, California; Kyle Maroney, North Attleboro, Massachusetts; Matthew T. Mason, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Chu-Hyon McMahan, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Gene Temple Price, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Joseph Romano, Arlington, Massachusetts; Daniel Smith, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; Siddhartha Srinivasa, Seattle, Washington; Prasanna Velagapudi, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Thomas Allen, Reading, Massachusetts, for “Maintenance systems for use in systems and methods for processing objects including mobile matrix carrier systems.”