Local man finds Gmail bug & Google bows down

NHPR has the story of a Manchester cybersecurity worker who alerted Google that scammers were bypassing the blue checkmark on Gmail that’s supposed to signify authenticity. At first they blew him off, as companies are wont to do when people point out security issues, but they came around after he went public on Twitter with it.

