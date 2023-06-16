Today I learned: Eversource hires turtle-sniffing dogs

From Masslive: Eversource has hundreds of miles of rights of way under its Massachusetts transmission lines, where periodic clearing creates a scrub-and-brush terrain bordering grown forest. It’s an ideal home for eastern box turtles in a New England landscape dominated either by mature woods or suburban lawns. The eastern box turtle — listed by the state as a protected species of special concern in Massachusetts because of habitat loss — lays its eggs at this time of year, so using a dog to sniff them out can save them from construction equipment when ROW work is being.

