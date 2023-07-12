N.H. patents through July 9

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through July 9.

***

Nanophotonic Hot-Electron Devices for Infrared Light Detection

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11695090 B2, initially filed Oct. 3, 2022) developed by three inventors Zhiyuan Wang, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Xiaoxin Wang, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Jifeng Liu, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Nanophotonic hot-electron devices for infrared light detection.”

***

Process for Automatically Matching Datasets

BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11694276 B1, initially filed Aug. 27, 2021) developed by Leonardo Gil, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Peter Cousins, Rye, New Hampshire, for “Process for automatically matching datasets.”

***

Optical Bench

WILCOX INDUSTRIES CORP., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11692793 B2, initially filed Oct. 9, 2019) developed by Michael C. Nackel, Manchester, New Hampshire, and James W. Teetzel, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Optical bench.”

***

Computer-Implemented Perceptual Apparatus

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11693372 B2, initially filed July 26, 2018) developed by four inventors Richard Granger, Hanover, New Hampshire; Elijah Floyd William Bowen, Hanover, New Hampshire; Antonio Rodriguez, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Andrew Felch, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Computer-implemented perceptual apparatus.”

***

Replication Alignment of Components for Use in Inkjet Printing Applications

ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, INC., Londonderry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11691446 B2, initially filed March 16, 2021) developed by John A. Weismantel, Gilford, New Hampshire, for “Replication alignment of components for use in inkjet printing applications.”

***

Double Coverage Roof Wall Flashing With Cavity

ROOFER’S ADVANTAGE PRODUCTS, LLC, E. Wakefield, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11692353 B2, initially filed Aug. 17, 2020) developed by Jonny E. Folkersen, East Wakefield, New Hampshire, and Benjamin J. Folkersen, East Wakefield, New Hampshire, for “Double coverage roof wall flashing with cavity.”

***

System and Methods for Generating Fabrication Parameters for Fabrication of a Part

DESPREZ, LLC, New London, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11693391 B2, initially filed Dec. 16, 2021) developed by three inventors Jonathan Schwartz, New York City, New York; Max Friefeld, New York City, New York; and Oliver Ortlieb, New York City, New York, for “System and methods for generating fabrication parameters for fabrication of a part.”

***

CDMA/EVDO Virtualization

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11696190 B2, initially filed Feb. 23, 2021) developed by four inventors Jitender Arora, Westford, Massachusetts; Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts; Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts; and Arun Seshadri, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “CDMA/EVDO virtualization.”

***

Controlled-Impedance Cable Termination for Cables Having Conductive Foil Shields

ARDENT CONCEPTS, INC., Hampton Beach, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11695246 B2, initially filed Jan. 28, 2020) developed by four inventors Gordon A Vinther, Hampton, New Hampshire; Sergio Diaz, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Joseph F DiDonna, Lee, New Hampshire; and Michael A Jones, Kingston, New Hampshire, for “Controlled-impedance cable termination for cables having conductive foil shields.”

***

Surgical Navigation With Stereovision and Associated Methods

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11690558 B2, initially filed Sept. 27, 2021) developed by five inventors David W. Roberts, Lyme, New Hampshire; Keith D. Paulsen, Hanover, New Hampshire; Alexander Hartov, Enfield, New Hampshire; Songbai Ji, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Xiaoyao Fan, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Surgical navigation with stereovision and associated methods.”

***

Hybrid Switched Capacitor Converters With Real-Time Control of Switching State Duration, and Associated Methods

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11695333 B2, initially filed March 20, 2021) developed by Jan S. Rentmeister, Norwich, Vermont, and Jason T. Stauth, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Hybrid switched capacitor converters with real-time control of switching state duration, and associated methods.”

***

Integration of a Line-Scan Camera on a Single Pass Inkjet Printer

ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, INC., Londonberry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11691413 B2, initially filed June 1, 2021) developed by seven inventors Steven A. Billow, Bow, New Hampshire; Ghilad Dziesietnik, Palo Alto, California; John A. Weismantel, Gilford, New Hampshire; Darin Schick, Livonia, Michigan; Boris Liberman, Belleville, Michigan; Noam Rabin, Fremont, California; and Hsinchia Chen, Fremont, California, for “Integration of a line-scan camera on a single pass inkjet printer.”

***

Optical Displacement Sensor for Infusion Devices

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11690954 B2, initially filed Jan. 29, 2021) developed by Marc A. Mandro, Bow, New Hampshire, and Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Optical displacement sensor for infusion devices.”

***

Pumping Fluid Delivery Systems and Methods Using Force Application Assembly

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11690952 B2, initially filed July 13, 2020) developed by three inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Eric Yeaton, Epsom, New Hampshire, for “Pumping fluid delivery systems and methods using force application assembly.”

***

Alignment of Rotational Shafts

SHORELINE ALIGNMENT & VIBRATION, LLC, Windham, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11692817 B2, initially filed April 4, 2022) developed by Deron Jozokos, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Alignment of rotational shafts.”

***

Modifying Image Data to Compensate for Defective Printer Nozzles

ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, INC., Londonderry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11691437 B2, initially filed March 9, 2021) developed by Steven Billow, Bow, New Hampshire, for “Modifying image data to compensate for defective printer nozzles.”

***

Preserving Sorbent Devices in Dialysis Systems

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE HOLDINGS, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11690940 B2, initially filed Nov. 2, 2020) developed by three inventors David Yuds, Hudson, New Hampshire; Rachel Bartels, Somerville, Massachusetts; and Karsten Fischer, Waltham, Massachusetts, for “Preserving sorbent devices in dialysis systems.”

***

Deep Generation of User-Customized Items

THE REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, Oakland, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11694248 B2, initially filed March 4, 2021) developed by four inventors Chen Fang, Hanover, New Hampshire; Zhaowen Wang, San Jose, California; Wangcheng Kang, San Diego, California; and Julian McAuley, San Diego, California, for “Deep generation of user-customized items.”

***

Technologies for Assigning Workloads to Balance Multiple Resource Allocation Objectives

INTEL CORPORATION, Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11695668 B2, initially filed Oct. 30, 2020) developed by four inventors Susanne M. Balle, Hudson, New Hampshire; Rahul Khanna, Portland, Oregon; Nishi Ahuja, Portland, Oregon; and Mrittika Ganguli, Chandler, Arizona, for “Technologies for assigning workloads to balance multiple resource allocation objectives.”

***

Hydrogen Fueling Systems and Methods

IVYS INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11692670 B2, initially filed Jan. 28, 2022) developed by three inventors Darryl Edward Pollica, Melrose, Massachusetts; Christopher John O’Brien, Somerville, Massachusetts; and Bryan Gordon, Goffstown, New Hampshire, for “Hydrogen fueling systems and methods.”

***

Automated Proxy Picker System for Non-Fungible Goods

WALMART APOLLO, LLC, Bentonville, Arkansas has been assigned a patent (No. US 11694295 B2, initially filed April 20, 2021) developed by John G. Lert, Jr., Wakefield, Massachusetts, and William J. Fosnight, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Automated proxy picker system for non-fungible goods.”

***

Acoustic Lens for Ultrasonic Transducer Probe With a Manufactured Textured Surface

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Eindhoven, Netherlands has been assigned a patent (No. US 11690593 B2, initially filed March 30, 2018) developed by eight inventors Dino Francesco Cuscuna, Reading, Massachusetts; Elizabeth Brunelle, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Loriann Davidsen, Andover, Massachusetts; Martha Gail Grewe Wilson, Andover, Massachusetts; Jeffrey Scott Hart, Mifflin, Pennsylvania; Harry Amon Kunkel, III, Centre Hall, Pennsylvania; Gerred Allen Price, Mill Creek, Pennsylvania; and James William Hackenberry, Lewistown, Pennsylvania, for “Acoustic lens for ultrasonic transducer probe with a manufactured textured surface.”

***

System and Tool for Cleaning a Glass Surface of an Accelerator Column

VARIAN SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT ASSOCIATES, INC., Gloucester, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11691184 B2, initially filed Aug. 31, 2020) developed by four inventors Michael J. Blanchard, Marblehead, Massachusetts; Nevin H. Clay, Boxford, Massachusetts; Joshua R. Conahan, Haverhill, Massachusetts; and Christopher Lupoli, Exeter, New Hampshire, for “System and tool for cleaning a glass surface of an accelerator column.”

***

Solar Heat-Reflective Roofing Granules, Solar Heat-Reflective Shingles and Process for Producing the Same

CERTAINTEED LLC, Malvern, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 11692351 B2, initially filed July 2, 2021) developed by four inventors Ming Liang Shiao, Collegeville, Pennsylvania; Tihana Tresler, Derry, New Hampshire; Husnu M. Kalkanoglu, Swarthmore, Pennsylvania; and Walter T. Stephens, Cleveland, Ohio, for “Solar heat-reflective roofing granules, solar heat-reflective shingles and process for producing the same.”

***

Contextual-Characteristic Data Driven Sequential Federated Query Methods for Distributed Systems

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC USA, INC., Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11693865 B2, initially filed Jan. 5, 2022) developed by Charbel Joseph El Kaed, New York City, New York, and Stephen Dillon, Kingston, New Hampshire, for “Contextual-characteristic data driven sequential federated query methods for distributed systems.”