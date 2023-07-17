The geology of why the Old Man of the Mountain fell

On Thursday July 20, at 7 p.m., Dartmouth College grad student Matthew Maclay will be speaking at the Museum of the White Mountains in Plymouth about the factors that led to rapid erosion at Cannon Cliff, and how bedrock weathering and frequent rockfalls over the years shaped what has become the largest talus slope in the Eastern US. This is the geology that created the Old Man of the Mountain profile and also caused its collapse.

Maclay created the first online, 3D interactive model of the Old Man of the Mountain to see the rockface from different angles and compare it to what it looks like now.

If you can’t make it to Plymouth, you can watch it on Zoom. The link is on this page.