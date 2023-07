Vermont was supposed to be a haven as the world burned

Vermont has long been an escapist fantasy in sci-fi – the vampires won’t get you there! – but it has become something of a real-world escapist goal for people who realize the reality of the climate crisis – as in this CNBC report, titled “Americans are fleeing climate change — here’s where they can go”.

Until the flooding, of course.

Hopefully this will eliminate some escapist fantasies and those affected will turn their energy to solutions. If it’s not too late.