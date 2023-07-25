NH patents through July 23

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through July 23.

Fitting for Brace Member

ASC ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11703150 B2, initially filed May 28, 2021) developed by Gregory Nicholas Stagliano Ohnemus, Providence, Rhode Island, for “Fitting for brace member.”

Low Dropout (LDO) Voltage Regulator

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11703898 B2, initially filed July 9, 2021) developed by three inventors Gorjan Georgievski, Milan, Italy; Giorgio Oddone, Aosta, Italy; and Michele Suraci, Turate, Italy, for “Low dropout (LDO) voltage regulator.”

Device and Method for Food Management

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11705234 B2, initially filed July 19, 2021) developed by Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Device and method for food management.”

Method for Fluid Delivery

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11701300 B2, initially filed Sept. 3, 2021) developed by five inventors Gregory R. Lanier, Jr., Merrimack, New Hampshire; Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; Stephen L. Fichera, Salem, New Hampshire; Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; and Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Method for fluid delivery.”

System, Method, and Apparatus for Clamping

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11703069 B2, initially filed May 20, 2022) developed by six inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Stephen L. Fichera, Salem, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Thomas A. Friedrich, Loudon, New Hampshire; Erik N. Sabin, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire, for “System, method, and apparatus for clamping.”

Systems and Methods for a Tangent Drive High Pressure Pump

ENFIELD ENGINE COMPANY, INC., Enfield, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11703048 B2, initially filed Nov. 25, 2020) developed by Nicholas A. Sanders, Enfield, New Hampshire, and Ryan Thomas Kiley Sanders, Enfield, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for a tangent drive high pressure pump.”

Riser Support Assembly

ASC ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11703151 B2, initially filed June 17, 2022) developed by Gregory Nicholas Stagliano Ohnemus, Providence, Rhode Island, for “Riser support assembly.”

Analog Angle Sensor With Digital Feedback Loop

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11703314 B2, initially filed May 29, 2020) developed by three inventors Nicolas Rigoni, Buenos Aires, Argentina; Octavio H. Alpago, Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Leandro Tozzi, Buenos Aires, Argentina, for “Analog angle sensor with digital feedback loop.”

Fiber Composite Strut

ALBANY ENGINEERED COMPOSITES, INC., Rochester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11703078 B2, initially filed March 6, 2020) developed by Ralph Funck, Kaiserslautern, Germany, and Martin Welsch, Henschtal, Germany, for “Fiber composite strut.”

End-To-End Prioritization for Mobile Base Station

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11706657 B2, initially filed April 6, 2021) developed by three inventors Pratik Vinod Mehta, Pune, India; Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts; and Sumit Garg, Hudson, New Hampshire, for “End-to-end prioritization for mobile base station.”

Touch Fasteners and Methods of Formation

SONI-FORM, LLC., Derry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11701812 B2, initially filed March 17, 2021) developed by Gerald Rocha, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Touch fasteners and methods of formation.”

Distributed, Self-Adjusting and Optimizing Core Network With Machine Learning

A5G NETWORKS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11706101 B2, initially filed Dec. 6, 2021) developed by Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, and Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, for “Distributed, self-adjusting and optimizing core network with machine learning.”

Apparatus, System and Method for Fluid Delivery

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11702233 B2, initially filed May 3, 2021) developed by three inventors Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; and Cory L. Adams, Pembroke, New Hampshire, for “Apparatus, system and method for fluid delivery.”

Peristaltic Pump

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11705233 B2, initially filed Aug. 24, 2020) developed by seven inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; Colin H. Murphy, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire; Michael J. Slate, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Michael S. Place, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Peristaltic pump.”

Dynamic Support Apparatus

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11701279 B2, initially filed Dec. 20, 2019) developed by Alexander D. Streeter, Concord, New Hampshire, and N. Christopher Perry, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Dynamic support apparatus.”

Multimodal Imaging Systems, Probes and Methods

LIGHTLAB IMAGING, INC., Westford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11701089 B2, initially filed Feb. 4, 2013) developed by three inventors Christopher Hutchins, Londonderry, New Hampshire; Michael Atlas, Arlington, Massachusetts; and Terence Barnes, Lowell, Massachusetts, for ”Multimodal imaging systems, probes and methods.”

Apparatus and Methods Associated With Operating a Plasma Torch

THE ESAB GROUP, INC., North Bethesda, Maryland has been assigned a patent (No. US 11701734 B2, initially filed July 25, 2019) developed by Andrew Raymond, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Apparatus and methods associated with operating a plasma torch.”

Automated Teller Machine Card Ejection Mechanism

CAPITAL ONE SERVICES, LLC, McLean, Virginia has been assigned a patent (No. US 11704982 B2, initially filed Jan. 7, 2022) developed by three inventors Stephen Young, Keswick, Virginia; Matthew Kolesaric, Mechanicsville, Virginia; and Michael Kidd, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Automated teller machine card ejection mechanism.”

Techniques for Sharing Network Security Event Information

SERVICENOW, INC., Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11704405 B2, initially filed Dec. 1, 2021) developed by nine inventors Richard Reybok, Fremont, California; Andreas Seip Haugsnes, Mountain View, California; Kurt Joseph Zettel, II, Nashville, Tennessee; Jeffrey Rhines, San Antonio, Texas; Henry Geddes, Corte Madera, California; Volodymyr Osypov, Mountain View, California; Scott Lewis, Sunnyvale, California; Sean Brady, Bedford, New Hampshire; and Mark Manning, Redwood City, California, for “Techniques for sharing network security event information.”

Computer-Implemented Questionnaire for Orthopedic Treatment

ROM TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Brookfield, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 11701548 B2, initially filed Sept. 15, 2020) developed by six inventors Daniel Posnack, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Peter Arn, Roxbury, Connecticut; S. Adam Hacking, Nashua, New Hampshire; Micheal Mueller, Oil City, Pennsylvania; Joseph Guaneri, Merrick, New York; and Jonathan Greene, Denver, Colorado, for “Computer-implemented questionnaire for orthopedic treatment.”

Predicting End of Life for Industrial Automation Components

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Mayfield Heights, Ohio has been assigned a patent (No. US 11703849 B2, initially filed Jan. 5, 2021) developed by twelve inventors Suresh R. Nair, Nashua, New Hampshire; Lee A. Lane, Medford, Massachusetts; Brian J. Taylor, Boston, Massachusetts; Yongyao Cai, Malden, Massachusetts; Burt Sacherski, Nashua, New Hampshire; Ashley M. Killian, Eastlake, Ohio; Kevin Zomchek, Nashua, New Hampshire; Michelle L. Poublon, Nashua, New Hampshire; Linxi Gao, Reading, Massachusetts; Timothy P. Wolfe, Medford, Massachusetts; Rebecca R. Jaeger, Somerville, Massachusetts; and Wayne R. Foster, Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, for “Predicting end of life for industrial automation components.”

Systems and Methods for Fly-By-Wire Reversionary Flight Control

BETA AIR, LLC, South Burlington, Vermont has been assigned a patent (No. US 11702192 B2, initially filed Oct. 30, 2021) developed by five inventors Joshua E. Auerbach, Waterbury Center, Vermont; Andrew Giroux, Georgia, Vermont; Chris Townsend, Shelburne, Vermont; Timothy Gerard Richter, Wynantskill, New York; and Matthew John Sheppard, Bow, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for fly-by-wire reversionary flight control.”

Resource-Generating Dialysis System

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE HOLDINGS, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11701456 B2, initially filed March 16, 2020) developed by eight inventors Roger Caluya, Fremont, California; Martin Joseph Crnkovich, Walnut Creek, California; Bert D. Egley, Walnut Creek, California; David Charles Griffith, Jr., Pittsburg, California; Roland Levin, San Ramon, California; Houssein Nasseri, Elk Grove, California; Kulwinder S. Plahey, Martinez, California; and David Yuds, Hudson, New Hampshire, for “Resource-generating dialysis system.”

Optimized Onboarding of Devices in a Wireless Network

ARRIS ENTERPRISES LLC, Suwanee, Georgia has been assigned a patent (No. US 11706638 B2, initially filed May 19, 2021) developed by six inventors Ted R Michaud, Medford, New Jersey; Paul Baker, San Diego, California; Donald Cochrane, Barrington, New Hampshire; Jay William Strater, San Diego, California; Michael J. Hartman, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; and Gregory N. Nakanishi, San Diego, California, for “Optimized onboarding of devices in a wireless network.”

Inventory System With High-Speed Corridors for Autonomous Surface Vehicles

AMAZON TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Seattle, Washington has been assigned a patent (No. US 11703861 B1, initially filed March 24, 2021) developed by Stephen Charles Paschall, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Justin Croyle, Hampstead, New Hampshire, for “Inventory system with high-speed corridors for autonomous surface vehicles.”

Manage Remote Procedure Calls in Centralized Processing

ALEGEUS TECHNOLOGIES, LLC, Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11704674 B2, initially filed Feb. 2, 2021) developed by John Bull, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Manage remote procedure calls in centralized processing.”