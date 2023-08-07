N.H. patents through Aug. 6

Networking Module for Instrumentation and Control Devices

AIRMAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION, Milford, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11716224 B2, initially filed May 11, 2021) developed by Marshal W. Linder, New Kensington, Pennsylvania, and Alan J. Testani, Boca Raton, Florida, for “Networking module for instrumentation and control devices.”

Adhesive and Peripheral Systems and Methods for Medical Devices

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11712513 B2, initially filed July 20, 2020) developed by Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Eric Yeaton, Epsom, New Hampshire, for “Adhesive and peripheral systems and methods for medical devices.”

System and Method for Real-Time Multiplexing Phased Array Antennas to Modems

WAFER LLC, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11715876 B2, initially filed July 14, 2020) developed by Greg Wyler, Stuart, Florida, for “System and method for real-time multiplexing phased array antennas to modems.”

System and Method for Cell and Tissue Preparation

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11713442 B2, initially filed June 17, 2020) developed by eight inventors Richard E. Andrews, Manchester, New Hampshire; Stephanie M. Miskell, Weare, New Hampshire; Zachary T. Kops, Watertown, Massachusetts; Justin M. Ferrentino, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire; Michael C. Tilley, Amherst, New Hampshire; Andrew K. Capulli, Auburn, New Hampshire; Keira L McGrath, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Stuart A. Jacobson, Lexington, Massachusetts, for “System and method for cell and tissue preparation.”

Methods and Apparatuses for Clutch Assembly Performance Enhancement

SONNAX TRANSMISSION COMPANY, Bellows Falls, Vermont has been assigned a patent (No. US 11713788 B2, initially filed May 17, 2021) developed by Brian T. Copeland, Keene, New Hampshire, and Gregg A. Nader, Chester, Vermont, for “Methods and apparatuses for clutch assembly performance enhancement.”

Gratuitous PUSCH Grants During LTE RRC Connection and NAS Attach Procedures

COMMSCOPE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, Hickory, North Carolina has been assigned a patent (No. US 11716737 B2, initially filed May 7, 2019) developed by four inventors Purnima Venkata Kompella, Bangalore, India; Gopinath Kommi, Bengaluru, India; Shakar Saragadam, Bengaluru, India; and Nandish Chalishazar, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Gratuitous PUSCH grants during LTE RRC connection and NAS attach procedures.”

Accessory-Based Storage for Use With a Medical Device

ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION, Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11712574 B2, initially filed Nov. 16, 2020) developed by five inventors Jochen H. Hoelscher, Schwabmuenchen, Germany; Paolo Giacometti, North Grafton, Massachusetts; Mohamed Abdelaziz, Nashua, New Hampshire; Annemarie E. Silver, Bedford, Massachusetts; and Gary A. Freeman, Waltham, Massachusetts, for “Accessory-based storage for use with a medical device.”

Three-Dimensional Channeled Fabric Structure for Garments and/or Footwear

MILLIKEN & COMPANY, Spartanburg, South Carolina has been assigned a patent (No. US 11712077 B2, initially filed Oct. 31, 2016) developed by five inventors Mario Moretti Polegato, Crocetta del Montello, Italy; Mirco Bergamin, Castelfranco Veneto, Italy; Christian Marcon, Povegliano, Italy; Gadalia Vainer, Melrose, Massachusetts; and William Michael Rose, East Hampstead, New Hampshire, for “Three-dimensional channeled fabric structure for garments and/or footwear.”

System and Method for Consolidating and Applying Manufacturing Constraints

CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11714948 B1, initially filed Jan. 28, 2021) developed by four inventors Utpal Bhattacharyya, Uttar Pradesh, India; Randall Scott Lawson, Durham, New Hampshire; Edward Brian Acheson, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; and Amit Sharma, New Delhi, India, for “System and method for consolidating and applying manufacturing constraints.”

Systems and Methods for Dynamic Audiovisual Conferencing in Varying Network Conditions

VERIZON PATENT AND LICENSING INC., Basking Ridge, New Jersey has been assigned a patent (No. US 11716214 B2, initially filed July 19, 2021) developed by three inventors John Aceron, Chantilly, Virginia; Rohit Shirish Saraf, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Andrew Philip Genualdi, Jersey City, New Jersey, for “Systems and methods for dynamic audiovisual conferencing in varying network conditions.”

Network Generated Precision Time

T-MOBILE INNOVATIONS LLC, Overland Park, Kansas has been assigned a patent (No. US 11716697 B2, initially filed Nov. 23, 2022) developed by four inventors Lyle W. Paczkowski, Mission Hills, Kansas; Peter Paul Dawson, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Ronald R. Marquardt, Woodinville, Washington; and Walter F. Rausch, Olathe, Kansas, for “Network generated precision time.”

Surgical Instrument With Suction Control

COVIDIEN LP, Mansfield, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11712262 B2, initially filed Oct. 13, 2020) developed by three inventors Tejas Satish Inamdar, San Francisco, California; Mireille Akilian, Candia, New Hampshire; and Peter Cesarini, Londonderry, New Hampshire, for “Surgical instrument with suction control.”

Picosecond Laser Apparatus and Methods for Its Operation and Use

CYNOSURE, LLC., Westford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11712299 B2, initially filed April 5, 2021) developed by three inventors Rafael Armando Sierra, Palmer, Massachusetts; Mirko Mirkov, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; and Richard Shaun Welches, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Picosecond laser apparatus and methods for its operation and use.”

Stent for Repair of Anastomasis Surgery Leaks

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SCIMED, INC., Maple Grove, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 11712328 B2, initially filed July 30, 2019) developed by five inventors Claude Clerc, Marlborough, Massachusetts; Christopher Thompson, Needham, Massachusetts; Chris Dubois, Lincoln, Rhode Island; Barry Weitzner, Acton, Massachusetts; and Gary Jordan, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Stent for repair of anastomasis surgery leaks.”

High Speed, High Density Electrical Connector With Shielded Signal Paths

AMPHENOL CORPORATION, Wallingford, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 11715914 B2, initially filed Nov. 23, 2020) developed by eight inventors Marc B. Cartier, Jr., Dover, New Hampshire; John Robert Dunham, Windham, New Hampshire; Mark W. Gailus, Concord, Massachusetts; Donald A. Girard, Jr., Bedford, New Hampshire; David Manter, Goffstown, New Hampshire; Tom Pitten, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Vysakh Sivarajan, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Michael Joseph Snyder, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “High speed, high density electrical connector with shielded signal paths.”

Tuning Gas Cluster Ion Beam Systems

TEL MANUFACTURING AND ENGINEERING OF AMERICA, INC., Chaska, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 11715620 B2, initially filed Oct. 4, 2021) developed by three inventors Matthew Gwinn, Winchendon, Massachusetts; Martin Tabat, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Kenneth Regan, Beverly, Massachusetts, for “Tuning gas cluster ion beam systems.”

Multilayer White Printing With White-Balance

FIERY, LLC, Fremont, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11712901 B2, initially filed May 28, 2021) developed by four inventors Peter Heath, Alexandria, New Hampshire; Joseph A. Lahut, Moultonboro, New Hampshire; Dwight Cram, Concord, New Hampshire; and Bryan Ko, Fremont, California, for “Multilayer white printing with white-balance.”

Quality of Multimedia

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11716531 B2, initially filed March 22, 2021) developed by three inventors Paul R. Bastide, Ashland, Massachusetts; Robert E. Loredo, North Miami Beach, Florida; and Matthew E. Broomhall, Goffstown, New Hampshire, for “Quality of multimedia.”

Neural Network Model Trained Using Generated Synthetic Images

NVIDIA CORPORATION, Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11715251 B2, initially filed Oct. 21, 2021) developed by eight inventors Jonathan Tremblay, Redmond, Washington; Aayush Prakash, Toronto, Canada; Mark A. Brophy, Toronto, Canada; Varun Jampani, Nashua, New Hampshire; Cem Anil, Toronto, Canada; Stanley Thomas Birchfield, Sammamish, Washington; Thang Hong To, Redmond, Washington; and David Jesus Acuna Marrero, Toronto, Canada, for “Neural network model trained using generated synthetic images.”

Method and System for Controllably Administering Fluid to a Patient and/or for Controllably Withdrawing Fluid From the Patient

MEDOVATE LIMITED, Cambridge, United Kingdom has been assigned a patent (No. US 11712515 B2, initially filed Aug. 20, 2019) developed by five inventors George Adaniya, Rockport, Massachusetts; Howard Donnelly, Needham, Massachusetts; Eric Mathews, Walpole, Massachusetts; Hayden Taylor, Windham, New Hampshire; and Andrew Whitehead, Hingham, Massachusetts, for “Method and system for controllably administering fluid to a patient and/or for controllably withdrawing fluid from the patient.”

Speech Model Parameter Estimation and Quantization

DIGITAL VOICE SYSTEMS, INC., Westford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11715477 B1, initially filed April 8, 2022) developed by Daniel W. Griffin, Hollis, New Hampshire, and John C. Hardwick, Acton, Massachusetts, for “Speech model parameter estimation and quantization.”