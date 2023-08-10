Enjoy winter snow while you can, southern New England

I have mostly stopped writing about “here’s another thing that climate change is damaging” studies because they’re too numerous and depressing. I try to focus these days on things being done to respond to the climate emergency.

But here’s a reminder that the emergency is not only causing deadly instant fires in Hawaii and deadly instant floods in Pakistan but is also removing one of the pleasures of New England life: The area from Boston to New York City is losing winter snow cover at one of the fastest rates in the world. That’s according to a paper titled “Global and Regional Snow Cover Decline 2000-2022” spotted via NHPR.