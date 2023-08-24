A.I. helped kill coding boot-camp bought by SNHU

Kenzie Academy, an online boot-camp-style school for coding that was built to disrupt the stodgy old college model, has been disrupted by the next iteration of change in the field: A.I.

Generative models like ChatGPT are pretty good at coding, at least superficially, and have really shake up the industry. Kenzie, which was bought two years ago by online-education giant Southern NH University, appears to be one of the victims as SHNU is shutting it down:

Siobhan Lopez, a university spokeswoman, said the “exponential” adoption of artificial intelligence played a role in the decision to end Kenzie. “The world is changing fast, and we, like many institutions, are thinking about the ways AI will impact education in profound ways that are just starting to take shape,” she said.

Full story is here from Inside Higher Ed.