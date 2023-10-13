PSU students part of eclipse study

Students and researchers from Plymouth State University are participating in the Nationwide Eclipse Ballooning Project, in which universities sent atmospheric balloons aloft with sensing equipment during solar eclipses. They’re currently involved in the annual eclipse cutting through the American southwest.

PSU students have an instagram account here: https://www.instagram.com/psueclipseballooningproject/?hl=en

The national account which follows all universities is here: https://www.instagram.com/nasaeclipseballooning/?hl=en