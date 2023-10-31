NH is shrinking, the higher-education chapter



The number of students enrolled full time in the state’s public colleges and universities dropped 13.6 percent from 2019 to the 2022-2023 school year, according to a University of System of New Hampshire annual board report released last month. Nationally, enrollment dropped 8 percent.

That not-surprising-but-still-sobering paragraph comes from New Hampshire Bulletin (full story is here).

We’ve been talking about this issue for years, due to declining birth rates percolating through high schools. Now it’s here.

There’s one interesting tidbit in the story “Meanwhile, revenue increased last year, in part due to an uptick in students living on campus and paying higher fees in the 2022-2023 school year, and in part due to the school’s sale of excess energy back into the electrical grid, the report states. “