Select Page

Logan airport is testing airplanes’ wastewater for viruses

by | Nov 6, 2023 | Blog, Newsletter | 0 comments

The Boston site for Axios news service has an article saying that Logan Airport has begun testing wastewater from incoming planes, looking for viruses. (Full story, although it’s quite short, is here.) They’ll look for “pathogens like the flu, RSV and COVID-19” just like testing of city wastewater systems do.

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pin It on Pinterest