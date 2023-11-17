Another climate migrant: Fiddler crabs

New Hampshire Bulletin looks at yet another species that is moving north as weather warms: Fiddler crabs.
Johnson uses the term “climate migrants” when referring to species like fiddler crabs, blue crabs, and black sea bass, all creatures that have seen expanded ranges as a result of warming waters. The term is often used to describe people forced from their homes due to climate-related disasters and environmental shifts. But it also applies to the countless animal species who are finding themselves in uncharted territory because of warming.
