NH patents through Nov. 26

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Nov. 26.

***

Rule-Based Network-Threat Detection for Encrypted Communications

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11824879 B2, initially filed Sept. 23, 2021) developed by three inventors David K. Ahn, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire; and Douglas M. Disabello, Leesburg, Virginia, for “Rule-based network-threat detection for encrypted communications.”

***

Mitigation of Negative Delay via Half CP Shift

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11825340 B2, initially filed Dec. 1, 2020) developed by Ajay Sharma, Pune, India, and Somasekhar Pemmasani, Bangalore, India, for “Mitigation of negative delay via half CP shift.”

***

Hybrid Base Station and RRH

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11825563 B2, initially filed Feb. 4, 2020) developed by six inventors Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts; Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire; Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts; Randy Rutherford, Bedford, New Hampshire; David Johnston, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Christopher Simmonds, Andover, Massachusetts, for “Hybrid base station and RRH.”

***

Technologies for Sanitizing Mist Humidifiers

SOCLEAN, INC., Peterborough, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11819585 B2, initially filed Aug. 28, 2019) developed by three inventors Timothy Leyva, Bellingham, Massachusetts; William E. Olszta, Webster, Massachusetts; and Tahira Jayasuriya, Peterborough, New Hampshire, for “Technologies for sanitizing mist humidifiers.”

***

Trajectory and Aiming Guide for Use With Fluoroscopy

DARTMOUTH-HITCHCOCK CLINIC, Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11819225 B1, initially filed Aug. 5, 2019) developed by Eric R. Henderson, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Trajectory and aiming guide for use with fluoroscopy.”

***

System, Method, and Apparatus for Detecting Coupling to a Patient Using One or More Electric-Field Sensors

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11819659 B2, initially filed May 3, 2021) developed by David Blumberg, Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire, and Michael F. Bellino, Bradford, New Hampshire, for “System, method, and apparatus for detecting coupling to a patient using one or more electric-field sensors.”

***

Efficient Threat Context-Aware Packet Filtering for Network Protection

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11824875 B2, initially filed Dec. 19, 2022) developed by four inventors Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire; Jonathan R. Rogers, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire; Vincent Mutolo, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Peter P. Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Efficient threat context-aware packet filtering for network protection.”

***

Interface Transition and Environmental Barrier

SCHUL INTERNATIONAL CO., LLC, Hudson, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11821200 B2, initially filed Feb. 28, 2022) developed by nine inventors Nicholas A Fiorilla, Hudson, New Hampshire; Michael M. Sebold, Cleveland Heights, Ohio; Brian J. Iske, Nashua, New Hampshire; Chad Heikkila, New Brighton, Minnesota; Donald Wallis, Plaistow, New Hampshire; Stephen M. Pierson, Lakewood, Ohio; Adam Milter, Bay Village, Ohio; Phillip David Effler, Macedonia, Ohio; and Cory Bendokas, Lakewood, Ohio, for “Interface transition and environmental barrier.”

***

Reed Valve and Reed Valve Airbox

MOTO TASSINARI, INC., West Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11821356 B2, initially filed Sept. 23, 2022) developed by Steven M. Tassinari, Meriden, New Hampshire, and Michael Ewaschuk, White River Junction, Vermont, for “Reed valve and reed valve airbox.”

***

Filter Cartridge

SOCLEAN, INC., Peterborough, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1005468 S1, initially filed April 29, 2020) developed by Kurt Michael Maw, Salem, Massachusetts, and Robert A. Charles, New Boston, New Hampshire, for “Filter cartridge.”

***

Pipe Couplings

ASC ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11821548 B2, initially filed Sept. 10, 2018) developed by four inventors Jordan Cameron Belen, West Warwick, Rhode Island; Gregory Nicholas Stagliano Ohnemus, Providence, Rhode Island; Michael T. Thornley, II, Johnston, Rhode Island; and Patrick Chien Chen, North Kingstown, Rhode Island, for “Pipe couplings.”

***

Prosthetic Devices for a Deceased Human Body and Methods of Use Thereof

LDI SOLUTIONS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11819414 B2, initially filed Oct. 18, 2021) developed by Louis J. LaMarca, II, Alton Bay, New Hampshire, and Kraig Markland, Gallatin, Tennessee, for “Prosthetic devices for a deceased human body and methods of use thereof.”

***

Provisioning Services (PVS) Cloud Streaming With Read Cache

Two inventors, Moso Lee, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Simon Graham, Bolton, Massachusetts, have been awarded a patent (No. US 11822932 B2, initially filed Feb. 3, 2022) for “Provisioning services (PVS) cloud streaming with read cache.”

***

Augmented Reality Device for Providing Feedback to an Acute Care Provider

ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION, Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11819369 B2, initially filed March 14, 2019) developed by four inventors Gary A. Freeman, Waltham, Massachusetts; Guy R. Johnson, Wilton, New Hampshire; Justin R. Carroll, Brighton, Colorado; and Brett B. Bonner, Littleton, Massachusetts, for “Augmented reality device for providing feedback to an acute care provider.”

***

Filtering Topologies for Path Computation in Massively Scaled Networks

JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC., Sunnyvale, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11824763 B2, initially filed Dec. 20, 2021) developed by four inventors Tarek Saad, Ottawa, Canada; Raveendra Torvi, Nashua, New Hampshire; Vishnu Pavan Kumar Beeram, Ashburn, Virginia; and Jonathan C. Barth, Collegeville, Pennsylvania, for “Filtering topologies for path computation in massively scaled networks.”

***

***

Variable DCF Security Scores and Data Threat Portfolio Views

EMC IP HOLDING COMPANY LLC, Hopkinton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11824883 B2, initially filed June 30, 2020) developed by Stephen J. Todd, Center Conway, New Hampshire, and Riaz Zolfonoon, Concord, Massachusetts, for “Variable DCF security scores and data threat portfolio views.”

***

***

Method and System for Using Auxiliary Tables for RDF Data Stored in a Relational Database

ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11822531 B2, initially filed Dec. 7, 2021) developed by three inventors Souripriya Das, Nashua, New Hampshire; Matthew Steven Perry, Brookline, New Hampshire; and Eugene Inseok Chong, Concord, Massachusetts, for “Method and system for using auxiliary tables for RDF data stored in a relational database.”

***

Methods and Apparatus for Controlled RF Treatments and RF Generator System

CYNOSURE, INC., Westford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11819259 B2, initially filed Feb. 6, 2019) developed by nine inventors James Boll, Auburndale, Massachusetts; Richard Shaun Welches, Townsend, Massachusetts; Daniel Masse, Windham, New Hampshire; Samuel Bruce, Malden, Massachusetts; Jeffrey Simon, Medford, Massachusetts; Ali Shajii, Weston, Massachusetts; David Sonnenshein, Dorchester, Massachusetts; Robert D. McCarthy, Maynard, Massachusetts; and Rafael Armando Sierra, Gulfport, Florida, for “Methods and apparatus for controlled RF treatments and RF generator system.”

***

Metallurgical Steel Post Design for Solar Farm Foundations and Increased Guardrail Durability

An inventor from Keene, New Hampshire, Thomas E. Russell has been awarded a patent (No. US 11824481 B2, initially filed Nov. 15, 2021) for “Metallurgical steel post design for solar farm foundations and increased guardrail durability.”

***

Substrate Processing Apparatus

BROOKS AUTOMATION US, LLC, Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11823944 B2, initially filed March 8, 2022) developed by Vincent W. Tsang, Lincoln, Massachusetts, and Charles W. Su, Stratham, New Hampshire, for “Substrate processing apparatus.”

***

Contoured Boat Windshield and Boat With With Contoured Windshield

An inventor from Alton, New Hampshire, Donald Michael Sorrentino has been awarded a patent (No. US 11820464 B2, initially filed July 6, 2021) for “Contoured boat windshield and boat with with contoured windshield.”

***

Multi-Laser System and Method for Cutting and Post-Cut Processing Hard Dielectric Materials

IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION, Oxford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11819949 B2, initially filed Oct. 19, 2020) developed by seven inventors Jeffrey P. Sercel, Hollis, New Hampshire; Marco Mendes, Manchester, New Hampshire; Rouzbeh Sarrafi, Fremont, New Hampshire; Joshua Schoenly, Nashua, New Hampshire; Xiangyang Song, Acton, Massachusetts; Mathew Hannon, Bedford, New Hampshire; and Miroslaw Sokol, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Multi-laser system and method for cutting and post-cut processing hard dielectric materials.”

***

Anti-Microbial Immunomodulation

QU BIOLOGICS INC., Burnaby, Canada has been assigned a patent (No. US 11819543 B2, initially filed Jan. 21, 2021) developed by three inventors Harold David Gunn, Vancouver, Canada; Salim Dhanji, North Vancouver, Canada; and David W. Mullins, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Anti-microbial immunomodulation.”

***

***

***

Generating a Personalized Preference Ranking Network for Providing Visually-Aware Item Recommendations

THE REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, Oakland, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11823059 B2, initially filed July 15, 2021) developed by four inventors Chen Fang, Hanover, New Hampshire; Zhaowen Wang, San Jose, California; Wangcheng Kang, San Diego, California; and Julian McAuley, San Diego, California, for “Generating a personalized preference ranking network for providing visually-aware item recommendations.”

***

In-Vivo Visualization System

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SCIMED, INC., Maple Grove, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 11819192 B2, initially filed Jan. 17, 2023) developed by fourteen inventors John O. McWeeney, Brighton, Massachusetts; Michael S. H. Chu, Brookline, Massachusetts; Jozef Slanda, Milford, Massachusetts; Benjamin E. Morris, Jeffersonville, Indiana; David W. Robertson, Ogunquit, Maine; David I. Freed, Westborough, Massachusetts; James F. Schuermann, Natick, Massachusetts; John B. Golden, Norton, Massachusetts; Brian Keith Wells, Lagrange, Kentucky; Jesse Leonard Farris, III, Exeter, New Hampshire; Oscar R. Carrillo, Jr., Middletown, Connecticut; Todd A. Hall, Goshen, Kentucky; Yem Chin, Burlington, Massachusetts; and Mark L. Adams, Sandy, Utah, for “In-vivo visualization system.”

***

Automated Uniform Host Attachment

EMC IP HOLDING COMPANY LLC, Hopkinton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11822801 B2, initially filed March 10, 2021) developed by four inventors Dmitry Tylik, Westborough, Massachusetts; Dave J. Lindner, Nashua, New Hampshire; Girish Sheelvant, Hopkinton, Massachusetts; and Nagasimha G. Haravu, Apex, North Carolina, for “Automated uniform host attachment.”

***

Ultrasound Probe With Moveable Heat Spreader and Cable Strain Relief

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Eindhoven, Netherlands has been assigned a patent (No. US 11819364 B2, initially filed June 21, 2019) developed by Steven Michael Tavoletti, Reading, Massachusetts, and John Bench Caswell, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Ultrasound probe with moveable heat spreader and cable strain relief.”

***

***

Connector for Low Loss Interconnection System

AMPHENOL CORPORATION, Wallingford, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 11824311 B2, initially filed June 21, 2021) developed by six inventors Mark W. Gailus, Concord, Massachusetts; Allan Astbury, Milford, New Hampshire; David Manter, Goffstown, New Hampshire; Marc B. Cartier, Jr., Durham, New Hampshire; Vysakh Sivarajan, Nashua, New Hampshire; and John Robert Dunham, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Connector for low loss interconnection system.”

***

System and Method of Producing Carbon Nanotubes

NANOCOMP TECHNOLOGIES, INC., The Woodlands, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 11820660 B2, initially filed April 3, 2020) developed by David Gailus, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Mark Schauer, Merrick, New Hampshire, for “System and method of producing carbon nanotubes.”

***

Hybrid Molding With Selective Release Additive Material Systems

UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11820056 B2, initially filed July 21, 2020) developed by Corey M. Shemelya, Salem, New Hampshire, and Davide Masato, Lowell, Massachusetts, for “Hybrid molding with selective release additive material systems.”

***

***

Secure Content Sharing

IMPRIVATA, INC., Lexington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11822677 B2, initially filed Nov. 3, 2022) developed by ten inventors Edward J. Gaudet, Hanover, Massachusetts; John Gage, Norfolk, Massachusetts; David Kashtan, Santa Cruz, California; Jason Mafera, Francestown, New Hampshire; Eliot Rubinov, Palo Alto, California; Kuntal Sengupta, Winchester, Massachusetts; David M. T. Ting, Sudbury, Massachusetts; Kyle Vernest, Boston, Massachusetts; Bryan Galloway, Lexington, Massachusetts; and Mae-Ellen Gavin, Lexington, Massachusetts, for “Secure content sharing.”

***

Node Failure Detection and Resolution in Distributed Databases

NUODB, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11822441 B2, initially filed Oct. 24, 2022) developed by three inventors Sreenath Bodagala, Nashua, New Hampshire; Ross Shaull, Sudbury, Massachusetts; and Paul D. Smith, Lexington, Massachusetts, for “Node failure detection and resolution in distributed databases.”

***

***

***

***

Picking Workstation With Mobile Robots and Machine Vision Verification of Each Transfers Performed by Human Operators

WALMART APOLLO, LLC, Bentonville, Arkansas has been assigned a patent (No. US 11820600 B2, initially filed April 20, 2021) developed by four inventors John G. Lert, Jr., Wakefield, Massachusetts; William J. Fosnight, North Billerica, New Hampshire; Devin Lert, Wakefield, Massachusetts; and Stephen Akiki, Lowell, Massachusetts, for “Picking workstation with mobile robots and machine vision verification of each transfers performed by human operators.”

***

Online Anomaly Detection of Vector Embeddings

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11824876 B2, initially filed Jan. 31, 2020) developed by four inventors Giacomo Bernardi, Varese, Italy; Donagh Horgan, Cork, Ireland; Jeffrey W. Haskell, New Boston, New Hampshire; and Markus Nispel, Boston, Massachusetts, for “Online anomaly detection of vector embeddings.”

***

3-(5-Substituted-4-Oxoquinazolin-3(4h)-Yl)-3-Deuteropiperidine-2,6-Dione Derivatives and Compositions Comprising and Methods of Using the Same

SALARIUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., Houston, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 11820720 B2, initially filed May 18, 2021) developed by Sheila DeWitt, Auburn, New Hampshire, for “3-(5-substituted-4-oxoquinazolin-3(4H)-yl)-3-deuteropiperidine-2,6-dione derivatives and compositions comprising and methods of using the same.”

***

Multi Domain Real-Time Question Answering System

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Eindhoven, Netherlands has been assigned a patent (No. US 11822605 B2, initially filed Oct. 17, 2017) developed by seven inventors Vivek Varma Datla, Ashland, Massachusetts; Sheikh Sadid Al Hasan, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Oladimeji Feyisetan Farri, Yorktown Heights, New York; Junyi Liu, Windham, New Hampshire; Kathy Mi Young Lee, Westford, Massachusetts; Ashequl Qadir, Melrose, Massachusetts; and Adi Prakash, Waltham, Massachusetts, for “Multi domain real-time question answering system.”

***

Self-Sterilizing Fabric for Personal Protection Against Pathogens

AMERICAN BORONITE CORPORATION, Burlington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11819077 B2, initially filed April 16, 2021) developed by three inventors Pavel Bystricky, Lexington, Massachusetts; Iva C. Kalus-Bystricky, Lexington, Massachusetts; and David S. Lashmore, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Self-sterilizing fabric for personal protection against pathogens.”

***

Handheld Medical Instrument and Docking Base

CYNOSURE, LLC, Westford, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1005484 S1, initially filed July 19, 2019) developed by three inventors Jeffrey Michael Treen, Nashua, New Hampshire; Samuel Bruce, Malden, Massachusetts; and Daniel Masse, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Handheld medical instrument and docking base.”

***

Automatic Encryption for Cloud-Native Workloads

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11824845 B2, initially filed Oct. 28, 2021) developed by Kyle Andrew Donald Mestery, Woodbury, Minnesota, and Vincent E. Parla, North Hampton, New Hampshire, for “Automatic encryption for cloud-native workloads.”

***

Methods and Systems for Providing Wireless Guidance in a Retail Space

BLIND INSITES, LLC, Plano, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 11823251 B2, initially filed April 29, 2020) developed by five inventors Darwin Wayne Belt, Plano, Texas; April Ryan Hilton, Carrollton, Texas; Jeffrey D Hilton, Carrollton, Texas; Jessica B Hipp, Temple, New Hampshire; and Zachary Nolan Belt, Plano, Texas, for “Methods and systems for providing wireless guidance in a retail space.”

***

Arthroscopic Resection Device

SMITH & NEPHEW, INC., Memphis, Tennessee has been assigned a patent (No. US 11819232 B2, initially filed Oct. 12, 2020) developed by five inventors Victor Ilizaliturri-Sanchez, Col Arenal de Guadalupe, Mexico; Dean Matsuda, Los Angeles, California; Mathew Erle Mitchell, Pelham, New Hampshire; Rafal Z. Jezierski, Middelton, Massachusetts; and Bryan S. Jones, West Roxbury, Massachusetts, for “Arthroscopic resection device.”

***

System and Method for Identifying and Enabling Data Marketplace Purchases and Sales of Integrated Data

BOOMI, LP, Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 11823252 B2, initially filed July 30, 2020) developed by three inventors Michael J. Morton, Morrisville, North Carolina; Steve J. Todd, Center Conway, New Hampshire; and Richard A. Backhouse, Apex, North Carolina, for “System and method for identifying and enabling data marketplace purchases and sales of integrated data.”

***

Reversible Spring Retention Assembly for a Valve

WATTS REGULATOR CO., North Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11821529 B2, initially filed Dec. 2, 2022) developed by three inventors Peter P. Bouchard, Ayer, Massachusetts; Tyler Chase, Boscawen, New Hampshire; and David Michaud, Lawrence, Massachusetts, for “Reversible spring retention assembly for a valve.”

***

***

Laser Lift Off Systems and Methods That Overlap Irradiation Zones to Provide Multiple Pulses of Laser Irradiation Per Location at an Interface Between Layers to Be Separated

IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION, Oxford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11820119 B2, initially filed April 12, 2021) developed by four inventors Cristian Porneala, Woburn, Massachusetts; Mathew Hannon, Bedford, New Hampshire; Marco Mendes, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Jeffrey P. Sercel, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Laser lift off systems and methods that overlap irradiation zones to provide multiple pulses of laser irradiation per location at an interface between layers to be separated.”