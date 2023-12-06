Dartmouth to join new AI Alliance

Dartmouth College has joined more than 50 other leaders in industry, government, research, and higher education as a founding member of the newly formed AI Alliance.

In an announcement Tuesday, the group—led by IBM and Meta—said the global alliance is “focused on fostering an open community and enabling developers and researchers to accelerate responsible innovation in AI while ensuring scientific rigor, trust, safety, security, diversity, and economic competitiveness.”

Goals include developing more options for AI technology in the open market that have been vetted for bias and developed responsibly. These technologies could then be adopted and used by a variety of companies in ways that improve the way we work and live.

Joining the alliance deepens Dartmouth’s commitment to the ethical development of artificial intelligence and open science as well as to forming strategic partnerships that will translate research and discoveries at Dartmouth into impact on a global scale.