People are moving to Maine and NH, according to Atlas Van Lines

Atlas van Lines, a national moving company based in Indiana, said Maine was the state that had the most inbound-vs.-outbound moves this year. New Hampshire was No. 3.

I spotted this from this Mainebiz article, which notes that other moving companies ranked the two states much lower on the ratio of in- to out- moves. So this isn’t definitive.

Still, it’s kind of surprising. Maybe we’ll be seeing a population boomlet to come after years of stagnation?