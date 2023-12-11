NH patents through Dec. 10

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Dec. 10.

Leveraging a Virtual Router to Bridge Between an Underlay and an Overlay

DISH WIRELESS L.L.C., Englewood, Colorado has been assigned a patent (No. US 11838150 B2, initially filed Jan. 24, 2023) developed by three inventors Andrew Trujillo, Littleton, Colorado; Ash Khamas, Goffstown, New Hampshire; and Sundeep Goswami, Leesburg, Virginia, for “Leveraging a virtual router to bridge between an underlay and an overlay.”

Self-Adjusting Device

Three inventors John MacMahon, Exeter, New Hampshire; Evan Anderson, Woodside, California; and Greg C. Liu, Sunnyvale, California, have been awarded a patent (No. US 11833049 B2, initially filed Jan. 25, 2019) for “Self-adjusting device.”

Convolutional Localization Networks for Intelligent Captioning of Medical Images

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Eindhoven, Netherlands has been assigned a patent (No. US 11836997 B2, initially filed May 7, 2019) developed by seven inventors Christine Menking Swisher, San Diego, California; Sheikh Sadid Al Hasan, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Jonathan Rubin, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Cristhian Mauricio Potes Blandon, Salem, New Hampshire; Yuan Ling, Somerville, Massachusetts; Oladimeji Feyisetan Farri, Yorktown Heights, New York; and Rithesh Sreenivasan, Bangalore, India, for “Convolutional localization networks for intelligent captioning of medical images.”

Suture Based Closure Device

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SCIMED, INC., Maple Grove, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 11832809 B2, initially filed Dec. 22, 2020) developed by eight inventors Shaun D. Comee, Fiskdale, Massachusetts; Dennis B. Hubbard, Jr., Lancaster, Massachusetts; Jason R. Lebeau, Bridgewater, Massachusetts; Norman C. May, Valrico, Florida; Paul Smith, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Robert B. DeVries, Northborough, Massachusetts; Christopher R. Deuel, Melrose, Massachusetts; and Stan Robert Gilbert, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Suture based closure device.”

Mobile Robot Base With Shelves and Without Mast

LOCUS ROBOTICS CORP., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1006849 S1, initially filed Nov. 23, 2021) developed by ten inventors William Richardson Jones, San Francisco, California; Colin Alexander Davis, New Orleans, Louisiana; John Stephen Lanier, New Orleans, Louisiana; Seth Edwards Allen, Newton, New Hampshire; Michael Sussman, Winchester, Massachusetts; Michael Charles Johnson, Ashland, Massachusetts; Sean Johnson, Danvers, Massachusetts; Brad Edward Fiore, Vernon, Connecticut; Christina Nicole Fong, Somerville, Massachusetts; and Peter Sussman, Wilmington, Massachusetts, for “Mobile robot base with shelves and without mast.”

Image Driven Quality Control for Array-Based PCR

LIFE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION, Carlsbad, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11836614 B2, initially filed Aug. 29, 2019) developed by five inventors Yong Chu, Castro Valley, California; Nivedita Majumbar, San Bruno, California; Manjula Aliminati, Santa Clara, California; Yongzhi Chen, Sunnyvale, California; and Kevin Papenfuss, Hudson, New Hampshire, for “Image driven quality control for array-based PCR.”

Inventory Management System and Method

WALMART APOLLO, LLC, Bentonville, Arkansas has been assigned a patent (No. US 11836672 B2, initially filed April 6, 2021) developed by John G. Lert, Jr., Wakefield, Massachusetts, and William J. Fosnight, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Inventory management system and method.”

Electro-Optic Media and Writable Display Incorporating the Same

E INK CORPORATION, Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11835835 B2, initially filed Oct. 28, 2022) developed by four inventors Michael D. McCreary, Acton, Massachusetts; Richard J. Paolini, Jr., Framingham, Massachusetts; Stephen J. Telfer, Arlington, Massachusetts; and Samantha Morrill, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Electro-optic media and writable display incorporating the same.”

Log Transport Tool Handle

Three inventors Jonathan Roberts, Arlington, Vermont; Austin Roberts, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Keith Epstein, Burlington, Vermont, have been awarded a design patent (No. US D1006577 S1, initially filed June 21, 2022) for “Log transport tool handle.”

Throttling Thread Resources of Service Computing Platform

SALESFORCE, INC., San Francisco, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11836528 B2, initially filed Sept. 21, 2022) developed by eight inventors Jeremiah David Brazeau, Hudson, New Hampshire; Sumanth Kondakindi, Burlington, Massachusetts; Dmitriy Ryabkov, Burlington, Massachusetts; Adam Elliott, Burnaby, Canada; Stefan Piesche, Burlington, Massachusetts; Metin Kilic, Burlington, Massachusetts; Yan Huang, Burlington, Massachusetts; and Christopher David Boran, Burlington, Massachusetts, for “Throttling thread resources of service computing platform.”

System for Transporting Sampled Signals Over Imperfect Electromagnetic Pathways

HYPHY USA INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11838047 B2, initially filed June 7, 2022) developed by three inventors Rob Hannebauer, Vancouver, Canada; Todd Rockoff, Holgate, Australia; and Dean Rubine, Lee, New Hampshire, for “System for transporting sampled signals over imperfect electromagnetic pathways.”

Solar Tracker System

FCX SOLAR LLC, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11837990 B2, initially filed Oct. 22, 2020) developed by Christopher Thomas Needham, Mountain View, Hawaii, and Frank Carl Oudheusden, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, for “Solar tracker system.”

Xenotransplantation Products and Methods

XENOTHERAPEUTICS, INC., Grantham, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11833270 B2, initially filed June 14, 2021) developed by four inventors Paul W. Holzer, Enfield, New Hampshire; Jon Adkins, Londonderry, New Hampshire; Rodney L. Monroy, North Fort Myers, Florida; and Elizabeth J. Chang, Pittsford, New York, for “Xenotransplantation products and methods.”

Compositions and Methods for Treatment of Skin Infections

PEDICIS RESEARCH LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11833161 B2, initially filed Oct. 17, 2022) developed by Robert Alonso, North Hampton, New Hampshire, and Lawrence Stoll, Clifton Park, New York, for “Compositions and methods for treatment of skin infections.”

Antenna Integrated Radio With Wireless Fronthaul

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11838044 B2, initially filed Nov. 2, 2021) developed by Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire, and Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, for “Antenna integrated radio with wireless fronthaul.”

Scalable Systems and Methods for Curating User Experience Test Results

WEVO, INC., Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11836591 B1, initially filed Nov. 4, 2022) developed by eleven inventors Dustin Garvey, Exeter, New Hampshire; Shannon Walsh, Boston, Massachusetts; Nitzan Shaer, Boston, Massachusetts; Janet Muto, Boston, Massachusetts; Jon Andrews, Boston, Massachusetts; Frank Chiang, Boston, Massachusetts; Alexa Stewart, Andover, Massachusetts; Hannah Sieber, Mendon, Massachusetts; Charlie Hoang, Brighton, Massachusetts; Rick Alarcon Sisniegas, New York, New York; and Alexander Barza, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Scalable systems and methods for curating user experience test results.”

Water Treatment System

Four inventors Michael Kelsey, Waltham Abbey, United Kingdom; Stephen Mann, New York, New York; Robert Kelsey, Chesham, United Kingdom; and Stephen McKenzie, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, have been awarded a patent (No. US 11834357 B2, initially filed April 13, 2021) for “Water treatment system.”

Wireless Mesh Network

VERANA NETWORKS, INC., Weston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11838151 B1, initially filed Nov. 5, 2020) developed by Kenneth D. Jones, Concord, New Hampshire, and Vedat Eyuboglu, Weston, Massachusetts, for “Wireless mesh network.”

Multi-Stage Secure Network Element Certificate Provisioning in a Distributed Mobile Access Network

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11838286 B2, initially filed Dec. 15, 2020) developed by three inventors Robert Getschmann, Exeter, New Hampshire; Ketan Supanekar, Nashua, New Hampshire; and David Ruffen, Salem, New Hampshire, for “Multi-stage secure network element certificate provisioning in a distributed mobile access network.”

Vivo Visualization System

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SCIMED, INC., Maple Grove, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 11832793 B2, initially filed Jan. 17, 2023) developed by fourteen inventors John O. McWeeney, Brighton, Massachusetts; Michael S. H. Chu, Brookline, Massachusetts; Jozef Slanda, Milford, Massachusetts; Benjamin E. Morris, Jeffersonville, Indiana; David W. Robertson, Ogunquit, Maine; David I. Freed, Westborough, Massachusetts; James F. Schuermann, Natick, Massachusetts; John B. Golden, Norton, Massachusetts; Brian Keith Wells, Lagrange, Kentucky; Jesse Leonard Farris, III, Exeter, New Hampshire; Oscar R. Carrillo, Jr., Middletown, Connecticut; Todd A. Hall, Goshen, Kentucky; Yem Chin, Burlington, Massachusetts; and Mark L. Adams, Sandy, Utah, for “Vivo visualization system.”

PD-L1-specific Antibodies and Methods of Using the Same

CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS, INC., New York, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11834505 B2, initially filed March 13, 2020) developed by three inventors Jonathan Belk, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Nathan J. Sharkey, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Leonid Gorelik, Newton, Massachusetts, for “PD-L1-specific antibodies and methods of using the same.”

System and Method for Managing a Network Device

ARISTA NETWORKS, INC., Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11838178 B2, initially filed Nov. 22, 2022) developed by three inventors Joshua Pfosi, Nashua, New Hampshire; Margaret Zielinski, Brookline, New Hampshire; and Richard William Bradford, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “System and method for managing a network device.”

Aerial Vehicle With Tape Spring Arms

MASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY, Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11834163 B2, initially filed March 9, 2021) developed by David Patterson, Hudson, New Hampshire, and Mark Silver, Bedford, Massachusetts, for “Aerial vehicle with tape spring arms.”

Consumables for Processing Torches

THE ESAB GROUP INC., North Bethesda, Maryland has been assigned a patent (No. US 11839015 B2, initially filed Feb. 4, 2021) developed by five inventors Michael Nadler, Wilmot, New Hampshire; Maximilian Dougherty, Bozeman, Montana; Kevin Horner-Richardson, Cornish, New Hampshire; Auston Maynard, Thetford, Vermont; and Andrew J. Raymond, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Consumables for processing torches.”

Extended Reality Headset Camera System for Computer Assisted Navigation in Surgery

GLOBUS MEDICAL INC., Audubon, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 11838493 B2, initially filed Sept. 17, 2021) developed by four inventors Weston Healy, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Thomas Calloway, Pelham, New Hampshire; Norbert Johnson, North Andover, Massachusetts; and Keerthighaan Kanagasegar, Norristown, Pennsylvania, for “Extended reality headset camera system for computer assisted navigation in surgery.”

Techniques for Depowdering Additively Fabricated Parts Through Vibratory Motion and Related Systems and Methods

DESKTOP METAL, INC., Burlington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11833585 B2, initially filed Aug. 10, 2020) developed by nine inventors Jamison Go, Orlando, Florida; Robert Michael Shydo, Jr., Pelham, New Hampshire; Emanuel M. Sachs, Newton, Massachusetts; Michael Santorella, Boston, Massachusetts; Midnight Zero, Wilmington, Massachusetts; Jonah Samuel Myerberg, Lexington, Massachusetts; Joseph Gabay, Somerville, Massachusetts; Jeffrey von Loesecke, Hingham, Massachusetts; and Alexander K. McCalmont, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Techniques for depowdering additively fabricated parts through vibratory motion and related systems and methods.”

Mobile Robot Base With Mast

LOCUS ROBOTICS CORP., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1006847 S1, initially filed Nov. 17, 2021) developed by thirteen inventors William Richardson Jones, San Francisco, California; Colin Alexander Davis, New Orleans, Louisiana; John Stephen Lanier, New Orleans, Louisiana; Seth Edwards Allen, Newton, New Hampshire; Michael Sussman, Winchester, Massachusetts; Michael Charles Johnson, Ashland, Massachusetts; Sean Johnson, Danvers, Massachusetts; Brad Edward Fiore, Vernon, Connecticut; Mark Kniffin, Brookline, Massachusetts; Hian Kai Kwa, Reading, Massachusetts; Christina Nicole Fong, Somerville, Massachusetts; Jonathan David Dix, Stoneham, Massachusetts; and Peter Sussman, Wilmington, Massachusetts, for “Mobile robot base with mast.”

Requesting Upgraded Quality of Service (QoS) Delivered via Temporary Spectrum Allocation

T-MOBILE INNOVATIONS LLC, Overland Park, Kansas has been assigned a patent (No. US 11838791 B2, initially filed Oct. 25, 2022) developed by four inventors Peter Dawson, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Ronald R. Marquardt, Woodinville, Washington; Mark Moore, Franklin, Tennessee; and Lyle W. Paczkowski, Mission Hills, Kansas, for “Requesting upgraded quality of service (QoS) delivered via temporary spectrum allocation.”

Systems and Methods for Facilitating Payment Application Provisioning and Transacting

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., New York, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11836710 B2, initially filed Dec. 2, 2020) developed by twelve inventors Howard Spector, Woolwich, New Jersey; Scott H. Ouellette, Kingston, New Hampshire; Brian J. Smyth, West Chester, Pennsylvania; Christina Sheppard, Mamaroneck, New York; Gavin C. Michael, New York, New York; Sih Lee, Northvale, New Jersey; Kelly Dempski, Berkeley, California; Tim J. Parsey, Los Altos, California; Andrew Sloper, Surbiton, United Kingdom; Ken Wimberely, San Rafael, California; Laura X. Wang, New York, New York; and Shadman Zafar, Plano, Texas, for “Systems and methods for facilitating payment application provisioning and transacting.”

Light Fixture With Backup Battery

EATON INTELLIGENT POWER LIMITED, Dublin, Ireland has been assigned a patent (No. US 11835200 B2, initially filed Nov. 8, 2021) developed by three inventors Prashant Lokhande, Lonavala, India; Vinaya N. Kubsad, Pune, India; and Christopher Ring, Derry, New Hampshire, for “Light fixture with backup battery.”

Catalysts and Methods for Forming Alkenyl Substituted Arenes

UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA PATENT FOUNDATION, Charlottesville, Virginia has been assigned a patent (No. US 11833494 B2, initially filed Feb. 2, 2023) developed by three inventors Thomas B. Gunnoe, Palmyra, Virginia; Benjamin Austin Vaughan, Dover, New Hampshire; and Michael S. Webster-Gardiner, Mims, Florida, for “Catalysts and methods for forming alkenyl substituted arenes.”

Pump Cassette and Methods for Use in Medical Treatment System Using a Plurality of Fluid Lines

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11833281 B2, initially filed Oct. 27, 2022) developed by six inventors David W. McGill, Woodstock, Georgia; James D. Dale, Milton, Florida; Simon C. Helmore, San Francisco, California; Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Pump cassette and methods for use in medical treatment system using a plurality of fluid lines.”

Arginine-Free TNFR:FC-fusion Polypeptide Compositions

BIOGEN MA INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11834491 B2, initially filed March 30, 2021) developed by three inventors Kevin Maloney, Nashua, New Hampshire; Ke Gong, Lexington, Massachusetts; and Roy Alston, Framingham, Massachusetts, for “Arginine-free TNFR:FC-fusion polypeptide compositions.”

Mobile Robot Base With Mast and Shelves

LOCUS ROBOTICS CORP., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1006848 S1, initially filed Nov. 17, 2021) developed by fourteen inventors William Richardson Jones, San Francisco, California; Colin Alexander Davis, New Orleans, Louisiana; John Stephen Lanier, New Orleans, Louisiana; Seth Edwards Allen, Newton, New Hampshire; Michael Sussman, Winchester, Massachusetts; Michael Charles Johnson, Ashland, Massachusetts; Sean Johnson, Danvers, Massachusetts; Brad Edward Fiore, Vernon, Connecticut; Mark Kniffin, Brookline, Massachusetts; Hian Kai Kwa, Reading, Massachusetts; Christina Nicole Fong, Somerville, Massachusetts; Jonathan David Dix, Stoneham, Massachusetts; Peter Sussman, Wilmington, Massachusetts; and John Boezi, III, Doraville, Georgia, for “Mobile robot base with mast and shelves.”

Unsupervised Method for Classifying Seasonal Patterns

ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11836162 B2, initially filed April 29, 2020) developed by three inventors Dustin Garvey, Exeter, New Hampshire; Uri Shaft, Fremont, California; and Lik Wong, Palo Alto, California, for “Unsupervised method for classifying seasonal patterns.”

Elastic Local and Global Scheduling for Cellular Infrastructure

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11838929 B2, initially filed Sept. 14, 2021) developed by four inventors Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts; Steven Paul Papa, Windham, Massachusetts; Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, New Hampshire; and Sridhar Donepudi, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Elastic local and global scheduling for cellular infrastructure.”

System for Forming a Deep Drawn Helmet

GALVION INC., Montreal, Canada has been assigned a patent (No. US 11832677 B2, initially filed May 11, 2022) developed by six inventors Elaine Violet Craigie, Gatineau, Canada; Grzegorz Czeremuszkin, Pierrefonds, Canada; Vlad Lucuta, Newport, Vermont; Thomas Moynihan, Dover, New Hampshire; Mohamed Latreche, Dollard des Ormeaux, Canada; and Enrick Gauthier, Laval, Canada, for “System for forming a deep drawn helmet.”

Tapered Spiral Welded Structure

KEYSTONE TOWER SYSTEMS, INC., Denver, Colorado has been assigned a patent (No. US 11834856 B2, initially filed Dec. 30, 2020) developed by Eric D. Smith, Boulder, Colorado, and Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, for “Tapered spiral welded structure.”

Power Supply for Gate Driver in Switched-Capacitor Circuit

PSEMI CORPORATION, San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11837954 B2, initially filed Dec. 9, 2022) developed by three inventors David Giuliano, Bedford, New Hampshire; Gregory Szczeszynski, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Raymond Barrett, Jr., Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Power supply for gate driver in switched-capacitor circuit.”

Log Transport Tool Hook

Three inventors Jonathan Roberts, Arlington, Vermont; Austin Roberts, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Keith Epstein, So. Burlington, Vermont, have been awarded a design patent (No. US D1006569 S1, initially filed June 21, 2022) for “Log transport tool hook.”

Extender Module for Modular Connector

AMPHENOL CORPORATION, Wallingford, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 11837814 B2, initially filed Dec. 28, 2020) developed by five inventors Allan Astbury, Milford, New Hampshire; John Robert Dunham, Windham, New Hampshire; Marc B. Cartier, Jr., Dover, New Hampshire; Mark W. Gailus, Concord, Massachusetts; and Daniel B. Provencher, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Extender module for modular connector.”

Optical Rifle Boresight Alignment Apparatus and Method

Two inventors, Stephen Chakmakjian, Fort Collins, Colorado, and Samuel Lee, Raymond, New Hampshire, have been awarded a patent (No. US 11835704 B1, initially filed Oct. 23, 2021) for “Optical rifle boresight alignment apparatus and method.”

T Cell Receptor-Deficient T Cell Compositions

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11834676 B2, initially filed June 21, 2022) developed by Charles L. Sentman, Grantham, New Hampshire, for “T cell receptor-deficient T cell compositions.”

Systems and Methods for Multi-Cloud Virtualized Instance Deployment and Execution

VERIZON PATENT AND LICENSING INC., Basking Ridge, New Jersey has been assigned a patent (No. US 11838221 B2, initially filed Jan. 13, 2022) developed by four inventors Prasad Deviprasad, Cary, North Carolina; Hans Raj Nahata, New Providence, New Jersey; Fernando Oliveira, Bristol, New Hampshire; and Kristen Sydney Young, Mine Hill, New Jersey, for “Systems and methods for multi-cloud virtualized instance deployment and execution.”

Methods of Accessing Joints for Arthroscopic Procedures

SMITH & NEPHEW ASIA PACIFIC PLE. LIMITED, Singapore, Singapore has been assigned a patent (No. US 11832893 B2, initially filed Oct. 1, 2020) developed by Brian Quist, Salem, New Hampshire, and Stephen Santangelo, Mansfield, Massachusetts, for “Methods of accessing joints for arthroscopic procedures.”

Mobile Robot Base

LOCUS ROBOTICS CORP., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1006846 S1, initially filed Nov. 17, 2021) developed by ten inventors William Richardson Jones, San Francisco, California; Colin Alexander Davis, New Orleans, Louisiana; John Stephen Lanier, New Orleans, Louisiana; Seth Edwards Allen, Newton, New Hampshire; Michael Sussman, Winchester, Massachusetts; Michael Charles Johnson, Ashland, Massachusetts; Sean Johnson, Danvers, Massachusetts; Brad Edward Fiore, Vernon, Connecticut; Christina Nicole Fong, Somerville, Massachusetts; and Peter Sussman, Wilmington, Massachusetts, for “Mobile robot base.”

Z-Axis Measurement Fixture and Method of Determining the Planarity of Objects Using the Fixture

IDEXX LABORATORIES, INC., Westbrook, Maine has been assigned a patent (No. US 11835471 B2, initially filed Sept. 30, 2021) developed by David C. Giroux, Gorham, Maine, and Nathanael Williams, Effingham, New Hampshire, for “Z-axis measurement fixture and method of determining the planarity of objects using the fixture.”

Full Contour Breast Implant

TEPHA, INC., Lexington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11833027 B2, initially filed Sept. 27, 2021) developed by three inventors Skander Limem, Melrose, Massachusetts; Said Rizk, Windham, New Hampshire; and Simon F. Williams, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Full contour breast implant.”

Selective Targeting of Apoptosis Proteins by Structurally-Stabilized and/or Cysteine-Reactive NOXA Peptides

DANA-FARBER CANCER INSTITUTE, INC., Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11834520 B2, initially filed Dec. 13, 2018) developed by four inventors Loren D. Walensky, Newton, Massachusetts; Gregory H. Bird, Pelham, New Hampshire; Rachel Guerra, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Edward Harvey, Weston, Massachusetts, for “Selective targeting of apoptosis proteins by structurally-stabilized and/or cysteine-reactive NOXA peptides.”

Tribometer With Real-Time Observation of Interface Processes

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AS REPRESENTED BY THE SECRETARY OF THE ARMY, Alexandria, Virginia has been assigned a patent (No. US 11835444 B2, initially filed Sept. 30, 2020) developed by four inventors James H Lever, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Susan Taylor, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Garrett R Hoch, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Emily Asenath-Smith, Norwich, Vermont, for “Tribometer with real-time observation of interface processes.”