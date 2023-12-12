Maine’s embrace of heat pumps continues

One of the pleasant surprises for creating a low-carbon economy has been the way Maine households have embraced electric heat pumps, switching away from the nasty No. 2 fuel oil that is so common in Maine (and New Hampshire).

Annie Ropeik (a name many will remember from her days at NH Public Radio) reports that demand is still going strong even though oil prices have fallen from last year’s high. Her story in Energy News Network is here.

Why isn’t New Hampshire as enthusiastic? No surprise: There’s much less government support here.