92% of NH (including my family) speaks only English

New Hampshire is pretty homogeneous but it’s not completely a bunch of English-speaking white folks. The New Hampshire Center for Justice and Equity summarized our bilingual status:
- Roughly 8% of the state’s population (roughly 103,500 people) speak a language other than English in homes;
- Spanish is the most commonly-spoken language other than English, almost 3% of the total state population and 35% of the population who speak languages other than English (more than 36,000 people);
- 2016-2021 saw a slight decrease of French speakers and a slight increase of Spanish speakers; and
- Across age and language categories, more than 60% – and in some cases up to 76% – of non-English speakers also speak English “very well”
You can read the whole report here.