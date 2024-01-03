Jan. 9 conversation on flooding in NH

The SEE Science Center in Manchester is holding a Science on Tap discussion on January 9th. Science on Tap events are informal discussions with local scientists and experts on a particular topic. 2023-2024 is the eleventh season of Science on Tap .

On Tuesday January 9th the topic will be: Dam it! A look at flooding in NH. Join us to discuss the impact of more frequent extreme precipitation events. Discuss strategies for individual property owners up through statewide systems to mitigate flood risks. Learn how we can build resiliency into current and future developments. Our panelists will include Meghan MGeoffrion, Emergency Management Coordinator, Manchester Fire Department and Jennifer Gilbert, Resilience Project Manager at the NH Department of Environmental Services Coastal Program.

Science on Tap discussions are free and open to the public, but advanced sign up is appreciated. Science on Tap is held at Stark Brewing Co. in Bo’s Lounge and Function Room at 500 Commercial Street Manchester. Doors open at 5:00 pm, the discussion begins at 6:00 pm. Attendees are welcome to order from the food and beverage menu during the event.

RSVP on the SEE Science Center website: see-sciencecenter.org/science-on-tap/