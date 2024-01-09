NH patents through Jan. 7

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Jan. 7.

System and Method for Aerial to Ground Registration

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11861855 B2, initially filed June 16, 2021) developed by Shikhar Dev Gupta, Shahjahanpur, India, and Kartik Khanna, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “System and method for aerial to ground registration.”

Systems for Adjusting and Tracking Head Mounted Displays During Surgery Including With Surgical Helmets

ONPOINT MEDICAL, INC., Franconia, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11857378 B1, initially filed Feb. 14, 2020) developed by four inventors Raymond Bojarski, Attleboro, Massachusetts; Chuang-Jang Chiou, Bedford, Massachusetts; Philipp K. Lang, Lexington, Massachusetts; and Daniel Steines, Lexington, Massachusetts, for “Systems for adjusting and tracking head mounted displays during surgery including with surgical helmets.”

III-nitride Thermal Management Based on Aluminum Nitride Substrates

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11862718 B2, initially filed Oct. 12, 2020) developed by Gregg H. Jessen, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “III-nitride thermal management based on aluminum nitride substrates.”

Grid Munition Pattern Utilizing Orthogonal Interferometry Reference Frame and Range Radio Frequency Code Determination

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11859949 B1, initially filed Sept. 30, 2019) developed by three inventors Michael J. Choiniere, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Ira B. Ekhaus, Arlington, Massachusetts; and Quang M. Lam, Fairfax, Virginia, for “Grid munition pattern utilizing orthogonal interferometry reference frame and range radio frequency code determination.”

Filter Cartridge

SOCLEAN, INC., Peterborough, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1010091 S1, initially filed Jan. 27, 2023) developed by Kurt Michael Maw, Salem, Massachusetts, and Robert A. Charles, New Boston, New Hampshire, for “Filter cartridge.”

Anti-Mica Antigen Binding Fragments, Fusion Molecules, Cells Which Express and Methods of Using

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11857571 B2, initially filed Aug. 17, 2020) developed by Charles Sentman, Grantham, New Hampshire, and Michael Battles, Canaan, New Hampshire, for “Anti-mica antigen binding fragments, fusion molecules, cells which express and methods of using.”

Midwave Infrared Discrete Zoom Lens

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11860345 B2, initially filed April 23, 2021) developed by four inventors Mark Oskotsky, Mamaroneck, New York; Daniel Engheben, Commack, New York; Vincent Lipari, Whitestone, New York; and Michael Russo, Jr., Roslyn, New York, for “Midwave infrared discrete zoom lens.”

Instrumented Resistance Exercise Device

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11857837 B2, initially filed May 17, 2019) developed by three inventors Emily Wechsler, Dallas, Texas; Ryan Halter, Lyme, New Hampshire; and John A. Batsis, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Instrumented resistance exercise device.”

Direct Current Power Plant

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11859589 B2, initially filed May 19, 2022) developed by ten inventors Andrew A. Schnellinger, Merrimack, New Hampshire; James R. Lowell, Goffstown, New Hampshire; Bryan A. Finseth, Newbury, New Hampshire; Christopher L. Barber, Exeter, Rhode Island; Jason M. Sachs, Chandler, Arizona; Donald J. Lucas, Windham, New Hampshire; Shannon Prescott, Loudon, New Hampshire; Jeffrey W. Kite, Manchester, New Hampshire; Andras K. Fekete, Fremont, New Hampshire; and Douglas R. Adams, Pepperell, Massachusetts, for “Direct current power plant.”

Nucleic Acid Constructs Encoding Chimeric NK Receptor, Cells Containing, and Therapeutic Use Thereof

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11858976 B2, initially filed June 15, 2022) developed by Tong Zhang, Beijing, China, and Charles L Sentman, West Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Nucleic acid constructs encoding chimeric NK receptor, cells containing, and therapeutic use thereof.”

Infusion Pump Methods and Systems

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11862317 B2, initially filed July 27, 2020) developed by four inventors Marc A. Mandro, Bow, New Hampshire; Geoffrey P. Spencer, Manchester, New Hampshire; Robert J. Bryant, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Patricia M. Armstrong, New Boston, New Hampshire, for “Infusion pump methods and systems.”

System for Controlling a Projectile With Maneuver Envelopes

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11859956 B2, initially filed Aug. 30, 2019) developed by Paul Zemany, Amherst, New Hampshire, and Matthew Chrobak, Groton, Massachusetts, for “System for controlling a projectile with maneuver envelopes.”

Mobility Device Seat

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11857473 B2, initially filed June 30, 2022) developed by six inventors Matthew A. Norris, Londonderry, New Hampshire; Trevor A. Conway, Manchester, New Hampshire; Paul R. Curtin, Londonderry, New Hampshire; Dale B. McGrath, Manchester, New Hampshire; Zachary E. Cranfield, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Alexander D. Streeter, Concord, New Hampshire, for “Mobility device seat.”

Machine Gun Suppressor

SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11859932 B1, initially filed June 28, 2022) developed by Krzysztof J. Kras, Fremont, New Hampshire, for “Machine gun suppressor.”

Shoe Upper

TBL LICENSING LLC, Stratham, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1009446 S1, initially filed Feb. 25, 2019) developed by Brian Lee Strother, Dover, New Hampshire, for “Shoe upper.”

Triple Modular Redundancy (TMR) Radiation Hardened Memory System

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11861181 B1, initially filed Aug. 10, 2022) developed by three inventors David D. Moser, Haymarket, Virginia; Richard J. Ferguson, Bealeton, Virginia; and Daniel L. Stanley, Warrenton, Virginia, for “Triple modular redundancy (TMR) radiation hardened memory system.”

System and Method for Predicting Customer Behavior

OPTIMIZELY NORTH AMERICA INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11861654 B2, initially filed March 25, 2021) developed by three inventors Brian Taylor, White Hall, Maryland; Spencer Eldon Pingry, Leesburg, Virginia; and Laura Kreisberg, Reston, Virginia, for “System and method for predicting customer behavior.”

Disk Stack Repair Insert

ASC ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11858078 B2, initially filed July 15, 2022) developed by Phillip Edwin Gardner, II, Holmdel, New Jersey, for “Disk stack repair insert.”

Over-The-Air Testing for 5G NR Beamforming

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11863241 B2, initially filed April 21, 2021) developed by Hemanth Palally, Bangalore, India, for “Over-the-air testing for 5G NR beamforming.”

Thermal Substrate With High-Resistance Magnification and Positive Temperature Coefficient Ink

LMS CONSULTING GROUP, LLC, Marion, Ohio has been assigned a patent (No. US 11859094 B2, initially filed May 13, 2022) developed by Shuyong Xiao, St-Laurent, Canada, and Richard C. Abbott, New Boston, New Hampshire, for “Thermal substrate with high-resistance magnification and positive temperature coefficient ink.”

Clone-Aware Approach for Space and Time Efficient Replication

ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11860826 B2, initially filed Oct. 15, 2021) developed by four inventors Teng Wang, Nashua, New Hampshire; Diane Lebel, Methuen, Massachusetts; David Akers, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Frederick S. Glover, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Clone-aware approach for space and time efficient replication.”

Multi-Functional Medical Device and Related

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SCIMED, INC., Maple Grove, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 11857214 B2, initially filed Dec. 31, 2020) developed by five inventors Gary Kappel, Acton, Massachusetts; Sean Fleury, Brighton, Massachusetts; Paul Smith, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Brandon Zalewski, Clinton, Massachusetts; and Laurie Soderbom, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Multi-functional medical device and related.”

Autonomous Floor-Cleaning Robot Having Obstacle Detection Force Sensors Thereon and Related Methods

IROBOT CORPORATION, Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11860638 B2, initially filed Oct. 8, 2020) developed by six inventors Dexter Bautista, Arlington, Massachusetts; Isaac Fowler, Boston, Massachusetts; Andrew Graziani, Derry, New Hampshire; Marcus R. Williams, Newton, Massachusetts; Ping-Hong Lu, Auburndale, Massachusetts; and Erik Schembor, Bedford, Massachusetts, for “Autonomous floor-cleaning robot having obstacle detection force sensors thereon and related methods.”

Predictive System Remediation

ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11860729 B2, initially filed March 28, 2022) developed by four inventors Eric Sutton, Redwood City, California; Dustin Garvey, Exeter, New Hampshire; Sampanna Shahaji Salunke, Dublin, California; and Uri Shaft, Fremont, California, for “Predictive system remediation.”

Methods for Producing Metal Powders

NANOSCALE POWDERS LLC, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11858046 B2, initially filed Sept. 27, 2021) developed by five inventors David Henderson, Concord, New Hampshire; Andrew Matheson, Belmont, Massachusetts; Richard Van Lieshout, New Freedom, Pennsylvania; Donald Finnerty, New Freedom, Pennsylvania; and John W. Koenitzer, Carlisle, Massachusetts, for “Methods for producing metal powders.”

Defect Detection for Additive Manufacturing Systems

SIGMA ADDITIVE SOLUTIONS, INC., Santa Fe, New Mexico has been assigned a patent (No. US 11858207 B2, initially filed Feb. 21, 2023) developed by four inventors Vivek R. Dave, Concord, New Hampshire; R. Bruce Madigan, Butte, Montana; Mark J. Cola, Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Martin S. Piltch, Los Alamos, New Mexico, for “Defect detection for additive manufacturing systems.”