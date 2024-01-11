Monadnock Energy gets solar award

Solar farm developer Monadnock Energy, presumably based somewhere around Peterborough judging from the name, is one of the winners of the first round of a contest by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Solar Energy Technologies Office. Called the American-Made Community Power Accelerator Prize, it awarded $50,000 to 25 times around the country, who will go on to a second phase of the competition, which carries a $200,000 prize and a chance to get much more support.

Article in CleanTechnica is here. They describe the team like this:

Monadnock Energy is an experienced community solar developer who aims to leverage their expertise to construct 1 MW of community solar in New Hampshire, targeting LMI (low and moderate income0 households. Their commitments include ensuring 50% LMI access and bill savings, along with plans for joint ownership of solar arrays with local housing authorities and financial partners. This team also aims to incorporate local prevailing wages and apprenticeship programs into their projects.

They were the only winners in New England.