NH patents through Jan. 14

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Jan. 14.

***

Inter-Cell Fractional Frequency Reuse Scheduler

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11871439 B2, initially filed Nov. 30, 2021) developed by ten inventors Prashanth Rao, Wilmington, Massachusetts; Murali Talluri, Shirley, Massachusetts; Praveen Puvvadi, San Francisco, California; Mohit Chugh, Nashua, New Hampshire; Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts; Anoop Kumar, Pune, India; Syed Intekhab Anjum, Pune, India; Santosh Kumar Pandey, Pune, India; Sharique Qureshi, Pune, India; and Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, for “Inter-cell fractional frequency reuse scheduler.”

***

Copolymer Formulations of Poly (Itaconic Acid-Co-2-Acrylamido-2-Methylpropane Sulfonic Acid) for Dishwasher Detergent Compositions

ITACONIX CORPORATION, Stratham, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11866677 B2, initially filed Feb. 3, 2021) developed by four inventors James William Gordon, Cumbria, United Kingdom; Bo Jiang, Brentwood, New Hampshire; Yvon Durant, Lee, New Hampshire; and John Shaw, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, for “Copolymer formulations of poly (itaconic acid-co-2-acrylamido-2-methylpropane sulfonic acid) for dishwasher detergent compositions.”

***

Payload Deployment From Aerostats

LTAG SYSTEMS LLC, Bow, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11866196 B1, initially filed June 3, 2022) developed by Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, and Jonathan T. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, for “Payload deployment from aerostats.”

***

Encapsulated Photovoltaic Cells

STELLARIS CORPORATION, Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11869996 B2, initially filed March 1, 2021) developed by James B. Paull, Andover, Massachusetts, for “Encapsulated photovoltaic cells.”

***

Fluid Ejection Devices With Reduced Crosstalk

FUJIFILM DIMATIX, INC., Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11865837 B2, initially filed Oct. 13, 2022) developed by five inventors Christoph Menzel, New London, New Hampshire; Kevin von Essen, San Jose, California; Steven H. Barss, Wilmot Flat, New Hampshire; Mats G. Ottosson, Saltsjo-Boo, Sweden; and Darren T. Imai, Los Gatos, California, for “Fluid ejection devices with reduced crosstalk.”

***

Continuous Boron Nitride Nanotube Yarns and Methods of Production

UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAMPSHIRE, Durham, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11866376 B2, initially filed Oct. 29, 2019) developed by David S. Lashmore, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Tyler Bennett, Durham, New Hampshire, for “Continuous boron nitride nanotube yarns and methods of production.”

***

Pistol With Buffer

XRAY AEROSPACE CORP, Claremont, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11867474 B2, initially filed Nov. 17, 2022) developed by Allen Farris, Claremont, New Hampshire, and Charles Bastian, Charlestown, New Hampshire, for “Pistol with buffer.”

***

Quick Release Connector

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11864663 B2, initially filed Nov. 28, 2022) developed by Otis L. Clapp, Epping, New Hampshire, for “Quick release connector.”

***

System, Method, and Apparatus for Clamping

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNESHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11867354 B2, initially filed May 20, 2022) developed by five inventors Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Thomas A. Friedrich, Loudon, New Hampshire; Erik N. Sabin, Manchester, New Hampshire; John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire, for “System, method, and apparatus for clamping.”

***

Sheathed Cable Stripper and Methods for Using Same

STRIPEEZ, LLC, Salem, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11870225 B2, initially filed Aug. 1, 2019) developed by Robert Chandler, Salem, New Hampshire, and Joseph Gordon, Salem, New Hampshire, for “Sheathed cable stripper and methods for using same.”

***

Stent Device Having Reduced Foreshortening and Recoil and Method of Making Same

ATRIUM MEDICAL CORPORATION, Merrimack, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11865018 B2, initially filed Nov. 3, 2020) developed by five inventors John Lane, Manchester, New Hampshire; David Heim, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Christine Schick, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Jennifer Letzelter, Littleton, Colorado; and Susan Hamelin, Dracut, Massachusetts, for “Stent device having reduced foreshortening and recoil and method of making same.”

***

Continuous Chamber Capillary Control System, Method, and Apparatus

XDI HOLDINGS, LLC, Bedford, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11867041 B2, initially filed May 21, 2021) developed by James C. Juranitch, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, for “Continuous chamber capillary control system, method, and apparatus.”

***

System and Method for Proximity Detection With Single-Antenna Device

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11871233 B2, initially filed April 26, 2019) developed by three inventors Timothy J. Pierson, Hanover, New Hampshire; Ronald Peterson, Brattleboro, Vermont; and David F. Kotz, Lyme, New Hampshire, for “System and method for proximity detection with single-antenna device.”

***

Folded Optic Augmented Reality Display

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11867908 B2, initially filed Dec. 17, 2021) developed by R. Daniel McGrath, San Jose, California, for “Folded optic augmented reality display.”

***

Vaginal Pessary Device for Pelvic Organ Prolapse With Improved Collapsible Construction

REIA, LLC, Lyme, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11865033 B2, initially filed May 26, 2021) developed by three inventors Kaitlin E. Maier, Darien, Connecticut; Meegan P. Daigler, Portland, Maine; and Ariana M. Sopher, Somerville, Massachusetts, for “Vaginal pessary device for pelvic organ prolapse with improved collapsible construction.”

***

Phosphate Cement Compositions

ADVANCED POLYMERICS, INC., Salem, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11866369 B2, initially filed Jan. 22, 2021) developed by Stephen Jewitt, Wenham, Massachusetts, and Meredith Morton, Pepperell, Massachusetts, for “Phosphate cement compositions.”

***

***

Methods and Systems for Interactive Displays With Intelligent Generative Content and Tandem Computing

BRELYON, INC., San Mateo, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11868672 B1, initially filed March 30, 2023) developed by three inventors Barmak Heshmat Dehkordi, San Mateo, California; Christopher Barsi, Lee, New Hampshire; and Albert Redo Sanchez, San Mateo, California, for “Methods and systems for interactive displays with intelligent generative content and tandem computing.”

***

Electrosurgical Cutting Instrument

MEDTRONIC ADVANCED ENERGY LLC, Minneapolis, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 11864824 B2, initially filed Oct. 9, 2020) developed by Eliot F. Bloom, Hopkinton, New Hampshire, for “Electrosurgical cutting instrument.”

***

***

Battery Powered Portable Crimp Tool With C-Head

HUBBELL INC., Shelton, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 11870196 B2, initially filed July 24, 2019) developed by John David LeFavour, Litchfield, New Hampshire, and Katherine W. Stokes, Westfield, Massachusetts, for “Battery powered portable crimp tool with C-head.”

***

Cell Culture Apparatuses With Manifolds Including Column Structures

CORNING INC., Corning, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11866683 B2, initially filed Nov. 5, 2018) developed by Gregory Roger Martin, Acton, Maine, and Allison Jean Tanner, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Cell culture apparatuses with manifolds including column structures.”

***

Prediction of Buffer Pool Size for Transaction Processing Workloads

ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11868261 B2, initially filed July 20, 2021) developed by five inventors Peyman Faizian, Thousand Oaks, California; Mayur Bency, Redwood City, California; Onur Kocberber, Thalwil, Switzerland; Seema Sundara, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Nipun Agarwal, Saratoga, California, for “Prediction of buffer pool size for transaction processing workloads.”

***

***

High Gain Detector Techniques for Low Bandwidth Low Noise Phase-Locked Loops

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC., Dallas, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 11870446 B2, initially filed Aug. 31, 2021) developed by Michael Henderson Perrott, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Hon Kin Chiu, Castro Valley, California, for “High gain detector techniques for low bandwidth low noise phase-locked loops.”

***

Identification of Shrink-Wrapped Objects

SEALED AIR CORPORATION (US), Charlotte, North Carolina has been assigned a patent (No. US 11866220 B2, initially filed Sept. 3, 2020) developed by six inventors Russell T. Christman, Dunstable, Massachusetts; Donald Durant, Andover, Massachusetts; David Cenedella, Shirley, Massachusetts; Michael Anthony Kalinowski, Nashua, New Hampshire; Thomas P. Orsini, Leominster, Massachusetts; and Steven E. Maston, Princeton, New Jersey, for “Identification of shrink-wrapped objects.”