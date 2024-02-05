NH patents through Feb. 4

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Feb. 4.

***

Computer Vision System and Method of Label Detection, Reading, and Registration of Labels on Objects

POSITION IMAGING, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11886953 B2, initially filed April 12, 2021) developed by three inventors Narasimhachary Nallana Chakravarty, Rollinsford, New Hampshire; Guohua Min, Exeter, New Hampshire; and Edward L Hill, Conway, New Hampshire, for “Computer vision system and method of label detection, reading, and registration of labels on objects.”

***

System for Verifying a User Using Mixed Reality Applications

BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11886560 B1, initially filed Sept. 4, 2020) developed by Shay Bhubhut, Ramat Gan, Israel, for “System for verifying a user using mixed reality applications.”

***

Supply Voltage Configurable Sensor

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11885645 B2, initially filed June 17, 2021) developed by three inventors Alexander Latham, Harvard, Massachusetts; Evan Shorman, Hooksett, New Hampshire; and Michael C. Doogue, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Supply voltage configurable sensor.”

***

Water Vapor Distillation Apparatus, Method and System

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11885760 B2, initially filed April 6, 2021) developed by four inventors Ryan Keith LaRocque, Manchester, New Hampshire; Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Andrew A. Schnellinger, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Water vapor distillation apparatus, method and system.”

***

Split Liquid Cooled Heat Exchanger With Thermoelectric Cooling Controlled Temperature

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11888287 B2, initially filed Feb. 15, 2021) developed by three inventors David E. Thompson, Nashua, New Hampshire; Gerard J. Pelletier, Amherst, New Hampshire; and Glenn Sindledecker, Dracut, Massachusetts, for “Split liquid cooled heat exchanger with thermoelectric cooling controlled temperature.”

***

Optical Identifier and System for Reading Same

NEURSCIENCES LLC, Bedford, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11887639 B2, initially filed Feb. 4, 2022) developed by three inventors Charles Northrup, Bedford, New Hampshire; Jefferson Odhner, Amherst, New Hampshire; and Richard Rarey, Kensington, Maryland, for “Optical identifier and system for reading same.”

***

Expandable Solar-Powered Light

LUMINAID LAB, LLC, Littleton, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11885466 B2, initially filed Feb. 1, 2023) developed by Anna Stork, Chicago, Illinois, and Andrea Sreshta, Chicago, Illinois, for “Expandable solar-powered light.”

***

Integrated Base Station and Security System

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11889591 B2, initially filed Aug. 24, 2020) developed by three inventors Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire; Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts; and Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, for “Integrated base station and security system.”

***

Sensor Apparatus Systems, Devices and Methods

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11885758 B2, initially filed June 29, 2020) developed by six inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; N. Christopher Perry, Manchester, New Hampshire; Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire; Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Arun D. Chawan, San Francisco, California; and Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Sensor apparatus systems, devices and methods.”

***

Paging Optimization

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11889470 B2, initially filed Sept. 20, 2021) developed by Sapna Sangal, Bangalore, India, and Krishnaprasad Madathil, Bangalore, India, for “Paging optimization.”

***

Water Vapor Distillation Apparatus, Method and System

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11884555 B2, initially filed Feb. 12, 2021) developed by eight inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Ryan K. LaRocque, Manchester, New Hampshire; Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire; Stephen M. Ent, Derry, New Hampshire; Andrew A. Schnellinger, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Prashant Bhat, Bedford, New Hampshire; Stanley B. Smith, III, Raymond, New Hampshire; and Otis L. Clapp, Epping, New Hampshire, for “Water vapor distillation apparatus, method and system.”

***

Field Spectral Radiometers Including Calibration Assemblies

LABSPHERE, INC., North Sutton, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11885671 B2, initially filed April 23, 2021) developed by six inventors Jeffrey William Holt, Concord, New Hampshire; Mark Duquette, Andover, New Hampshire; Michael Wellington Dann, Enfield, New Hampshire; Erik A. Skarin, Sunapee, New Hampshire; Joseph William Jablonski, Bradford, New Hampshire; and Brandon James Russell, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Field spectral radiometers including calibration assemblies.”

***

Cargo Container Indicator

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1012999 S1, initially filed Feb. 25, 2020) developed by Sooshin Choi, Londonderry, New Hampshire, and Spencer Winfield Trafton, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Cargo container indicator.”

***

Programmable Active Pixel Test Injection

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11885646 B2, initially filed Aug. 12, 2021) developed by three inventors Charles Myers, Portland, Oregon; Shunming Sun, Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Adam Lee, Portland, Oregon, for “Programmable active pixel test injection.”

***

Orthopedic Implant System and Methods of Use

NOFUSCO CORPORATION, Bradenton, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 11883300 B2, initially filed Nov. 1, 2022) developed by Randal R. Betz, Bradenton, Florida, and Dale E. Whipple, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Orthopedic implant system and methods of use.”

***

Producing a Ribbon or Wafer With Regions of Low Oxygen Concentration

Twelve inventors Jesse S. Appel, South Hamilton, Massachusetts; Alison Greenlee, Somerville, Massachusetts; Nathan Stoddard, Chalfont, Pennsylvania; Peter Kellerman, Essex, Massachusetts; Parthiv Daggolu, Danvers, Massachusetts; Alexander Martinez, Woburn, Massachusetts; Saeed Pirooz, Lexington, Massachusetts; Brandon Williard, Essex, Massachusetts; Charles Bowen, Hampton, New Hampshire; Brian McMullen, Taunton, Massachusetts; David Morrell, Wakefield, Massachusetts; and Dawei Sun, Lynnfield, Massachusetts, have been awarded a patent (No. US 11885036 B2, initially filed Aug. 9, 2020) for “Producing a ribbon or wafer with regions of low oxygen concentration.”

***

***

Item Identifying Mobile Apparatus

AMAZON TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Seattle, Washington has been assigned a patent (No. US 11884315 B1, initially filed Sept. 30, 2021) developed by seven inventors Wade Burch, Grafton, Massachusetts; Robert David Serra, Nashua, New Hampshire; Matthew Clark Webster, Lincoln, Rhode Island; Jacob A. Siegel, Southborough, Massachusetts; David Wai-Man Wong, Somerville, Massachusetts; Jacob Paul Warren, Auburn, Massachusetts; and Brendan Kyle McLeod, Londonderry, New Hampshire, for “Item identifying mobile apparatus.”

***

Assembly Fixture Device for Attachment of Vial Adapter to Drug Vial

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY LIMITED, Dun Laoghaire, Ireland has been assigned a patent (No. US 11883362 B2, initially filed April 3, 2019) developed by six inventors Jude Cancellieri, Oakland, New Jersey; Kivilcim Eralp, New York, New York; Paul Paia Marici, Piscataway, New Jersey; Derek Hugger, Goffstown, New Hampshire; James J. Kennedy, III, Mont Vernon, Massachusetts; and Daniel Hamilton, Mont Vernon, Massachusetts, for “Assembly fixture device for attachment of vial adapter to drug vial.”

***

Modulators of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin

VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC., Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11884672 B2, initially filed May 13, 2020) developed by forty-five inventors Upul Keerthi Bandarage, Lexington, Massachusetts; Cavan McKeon Bligh, Melrose, Massachusetts; Diane Boucher, South Hamilton, Massachusetts; Michael John Boyd, Sharon, Massachusetts; Michael Aaron Brodney, Newton, Massachusetts; Michael Philip Clark, Concord, Massachusetts; Veronique Damagnez, Boston, Massachusetts; Lev Tyler Dewey Fanning, San Marcos, California; Robert Francis Fimognari, Brookline, Massachusetts; Gabrielle Simone Fleming, Boston, Massachusetts; Kevin James Gagnon, Burlington, Massachusetts; Pedro Manuel Garcia Barrantes, Melrose, Massachusetts; Robert Daniel Giacometti, Malden, Massachusetts; Simon Giroux, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Ronald Lee Grey, Jr., Mansfield, Massachusetts; Samantha Guido, Quincy, Massachusetts; Amy Beth Hall, Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts; Sarah Carol Hood, Worcester, Massachusetts; Dennis James Hurley, San Marcos, California; Mac Arthur Johnson, Jr., Derry, New Hampshire; Peter Jones, Sharon, Massachusetts; Sarathy Kesavan, Quincy, Massachusetts; Mei-Hsiu Lai, Waltham, Massachusetts; Siying Liu, Malden, Massachusetts; Adam Looker, Newtonville, Massachusetts; Brad Maxwell, Holliston, Massachusetts; John Patrick Maxwell, Hingham, Massachusetts; Ales Medek, Winchester, Massachusetts; Philippe Marcel Nuhant, Dorchester, Massachusetts; Kirk Alan Overhoff, Lynn, Massachusetts; Setu Roday, Arlington, Massachusetts; Stefanie Roeper, Medford, Massachusetts; Steven M. Ronkin, Watertown, Massachusetts; Rupa Sawant, Wayland, Massachusetts; Yi Shi, Natick, Massachusetts; Muna Shrestha, Belmont, Massachusetts; Marisa Sposato, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Kathy Stavropoulos, Quincy, Massachusetts; Rebecca Jane Swett, Somerville, Massachusetts; Timothy Lewis Tapley, Cardiff, California; Qing Tang, Boxborough, Massachusetts; Stephen Thomson, Del Mar, California; Jinwang Xu, Framingham, Massachusetts; Mariam Zaky, Boston, Massachusetts; and Kevin Michael Cottrell, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Modulators of alpha-1 antitrypsin.”

***

Multiphase Controller Communication

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC., Dallas, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 11888393 B2, initially filed Nov. 30, 2021) developed by five inventors Muthusubramanian Venkateswaran, Bengaluru, India; Rohit Narula, Bengaluru, India; Preetam Charan Anand Tadeparthy, Bengaluru, India; Matthew John Ascher Schurmann, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Rajesh Venugopal, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Multiphase controller communication.”