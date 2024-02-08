Science Cafe NH returns! A.I. will be the topic

Science Cafe New Hampshire, which ran in Nashua and Concord for more than a decade before COVID, then restarted in Nashua only to be squelched when the bar closed, is reborn! I am not involved with it any more, but this just arrived in my inbox:

Science Cafe New Hampshire, a free, monthly meeting and continuing conversation, is pleased to announce a new venue in Nashua! SCNH will host meetings at The Rambling House, 57 Factory Street, on the third Wednesday of the month.

“AI Unveiled: Artificial Intelligence and Our Future” is the inaugural topic for sessions at The Rambling House – our panel of experts is ready to tell you what it is and how our lives might be changed by the power of AI. Please Save the Date: WEDNESDAY, February 21, 2024 from 6:30 – 8:00pm and join us for an evening of geeky talk and new ideas!

Doors open at 5:00 and there's plenty of parking nearby.