Maine is of two minds about digging up a whole bunch of lithium

There are 10 different bills being considered by the Maine legislature right now about the state’s laws against large (over 3 acre) open-pit mining. The reason: There’s a whole bunch of lithium available near the New Hampshire border.

One problem, as I learned from an excellent article in the Maine Monitor: The state law concerns “metallic minerals” and it’s not clear if that includes lithium.

The whole story is here.