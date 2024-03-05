Drat – HydroQuebec line through NH gets yanked

National Grid has decided not to go ahead with the 211-mile Twin States Clean Energy Link, yet another plan to bring hydropower down from Quebec through New Hampshire.

IndepthNH has a good story about it (here) with comments from Consumer Advocate Don Kries that (a) “National Grid was not willing to move forward with it unless New England’s retail electric ratepayers essentially guaranteed the company’s revenue stream. That’s not the way merchant transmission projects like Twin States are supposed to work” and (b) it may reflect recent statements from HydroQuebec that they don’t have as much surplus power as they thought, which might be ” the end of our ability to treat Hydro Quebec as the answer to all our electric supply needs,”