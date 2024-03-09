Town of Bow sneaks around NH’s silly municipal solar limit

New Hampshire’s anti-solar-power legislature puts a cap of 5 MW on any municipal solar array, if it wants to be net metered (that is, paid for excess power sent into the grid). There’s no reason for this cap, which used to be just 1 MW, except that established power providers don’t want the competition.

The town of Bow wants more solar power than that to cut their electricity bill. So they’re having three separate arrays built that total 6 MW but none of which exceed the cap.

The proposed solar project is expected to produce enough energy to offset the utility costs of powering the schools and municipal buildings, which currently consume 2.7 million kilowatts annually. The excess net metered kilowatt hours would be sold by Kearsarge Energy to other public utilities or customers.

Details are in this Concord Monitor story.