NH patents through March 10

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through March 10.

***

4g/5g Core Interworking

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11924926 B2, initially filed Aug. 23, 2022) developed by three inventors Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts; Amit Miron, Tsur Yitzak, Israel; and Fernando Cerioni, Lancaster, Massachusetts, for ”4G/5G core interworking.”

***

Multipath TCP With Mesh Access

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11924899 B2, initially filed Nov. 30, 2021) developed by three inventors David Cullerot, Amherst, New Hampshire; Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts; and Jitender Arora, Westford, Massachusetts, for ”Multipath TCP with mesh access.”

***

Stacked Backside-Illuminated Quanta Image Sensor With Cluster-Parallel Readout

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11924573 B2, initially filed March 15, 2017) developed by Eric R. Fossum, Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, and Saleh Masoodian, Enfield, New Hampshire, for “Stacked backside-illuminated quanta image sensor with cluster-parallel readout.”

***

Role Assignment for Caching Content at Network Nodes

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11924688 B2, initially filed Oct. 26, 2021) developed by Zeev Lubenski, North Andover, Massachusetts, and Sumit Garg, Hudson, New Hampshire, for “Role assignment for caching content at network nodes.”

***

Energy-Efficient Base Station With Synchronization

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11924754 B2, initially filed April 29, 2022) developed by four inventors Prashanth Rao, Wilmington, Massachusetts; Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire; Christopher Simmonds, Andover, Massachusetts; and Ramesh Annavajjala, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Energy-efficient base station with synchronization.”

***

Miniature Antenna Array With Polar Combining Architecture

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11923924 B2, initially filed May 4, 2020) developed by Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Miniature antenna array with polar combining architecture.”

***

Article-Identification-And-Location Device Systems and Methods of Using Same

POSITION IMAGING, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11922246 B2, initially filed Aug. 10, 2021) developed by seven inventors Edward L. Hill, Conway, New Hampshire; YiFeng Xiong, Madbury, New Hampshire; Narasimhachary Nallana Chakravarty, Rollinsford, New Hampshire; Brian Martel, Farmington, New Hampshire; Marc Bujold, Stratham, New Hampshire; Brett Bilbrey, Sunnyvale, California; and Mark R. Ibbotson, Bentonville, Arkansas, for “Article-identification-and-location device systems and methods of using same.”

***

5G Enhanced HetNet Gateway

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11924925 B2, initially filed July 27, 2020) developed by three inventors Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts; Eugina Jordan, Leominster, Massachusetts; and Zahid Ghadialy, Ilford, United Kingdom, for ”5G enhanced HetNet gateway.”

***

Xx/Xn Protocol Programmability

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11924310 B2, initially filed Nov. 15, 2022) developed by five inventors Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts; Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire; Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts; Zeev Lubenski, North Andover, Massachusetts; and Jitender Arora, Westford, Massachusetts, for ”Xx/Xn protocol programmability.”

***

Position Feedback for Sealed Environments

BROOK AUTOMATION US, LLC, Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11923729 B2, initially filed Aug. 2, 2022) developed by five inventors Jairo T. Moura, Marlboro, Massachusetts; Reza Saeidpourazar, Nashua, New Hampshire; Branden Gunn, Reading, Massachusetts; Matthew W. Coady, Hollis, New Hampshire; and Ulysses Gilchrist, Reading, Massachusetts, for “Position feedback for sealed environments.”

***

Imaging System

MEDTRONIC NAVIGATION, INC., Louisville, Colorado has been assigned a patent (No. US 11922645 B2, initially filed March 18, 2021) developed by eight inventors Xavier Tomas Fernandez, Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts; Andre Souza, Boylston, Massachusetts; Robert A. Simpson, Shirley, Massachusetts; Kyo C. Jin, Durham, New Hampshire; Hong Li, Boxborough, Massachusetts; Xiaodong Tao, Westwood, Massachusetts; Patrick A. Helm, Milton, Massachusetts; and Michael P. Marrama, Ayer, Massachusetts, for “Imaging system.”

***

Metal Detector for Detecting Insertion of a Surgical Device Into a Hollow Tube

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC., Audubon, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 11920957 B2, initially filed March 24, 2023) developed by Robert J. LeBoeuf, II, Salem, New Hampshire, and James Yau, Methuen, Massachusetts, for “Metal detector for detecting insertion of a surgical device into a hollow tube.”

***

Inducer Assembly for a Turbine Engine

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Schenectady, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11918943 B2, initially filed Nov. 23, 2022) developed by eleven inventors Timothy Deryck Stone, Liberty Township, Ohio; Gregory Michael Laskowski, Rowley, Massachusetts; Robert Proctor, West Chester, Ohio; Curtis Stover, Mason, Ohio; Robert Francis Manning, Newburyport, Massachusetts; Victor Hugo Silva Correia, Milton Mills, New Hampshire; Jared Peter Buhler, Tewksbury, Massachusetts; Robert Carl Murray, Rotterdam, New York; Corey Bourassa, Mechanicville, New York; Byron Andrew Pritchard, Jr., Loveland, Ohio; and Jonathan Russell Ratzlaff, Loveland, Ohio, for ”Inducer assembly for a turbine engine.”

***

Power Modulated Endometrial Lining Tissue Ablation

HOLOGIC, INC., Marlborough, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11918276 B2, initially filed Jan. 5, 2023) developed by William Lucas Churchill, Bolton, Massachusetts, and Danielle Gline Allen, Derry, New Hampshire, for “Power modulated endometrial lining tissue ablation.”

***

QUIC and Anycast Proxy Resiliency

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11924299 B2, initially filed April 13, 2022) developed by Kyle Andrew Donald Mestery, Woodbury, Minnesota, and Vincent E. Parla, North Hampton, New Hampshire, for ”QUIC and anycast proxy resiliency.”

***

Apparatus and Method for Metal Contamination Control in an Ion Implantation System Using Charge Stripping Mechanism

AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Beverly, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11923169 B2, initially filed Feb. 5, 2021) developed by four inventors Causon Ko-Chuan Jen, San Jose, California; Shu Satoh, Byfield, Massachusetts; Genise Bonacorsi, Newburyport, Massachusetts; and William Bintz, Londonderry, New Hampshire, for “Apparatus and method for metal contamination control in an ion implantation system using charge stripping mechanism.”

***

Temporally Dynamic Predictive Data Analysis

LIBERTY MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11922284 B1, initially filed June 20, 2019) developed by six inventors Timothy Jonathan Pirozzi, Rochester, New Hampshire; Peter William Dowling, Boston, Massachusetts; Amarnauth Sukhu, Durham, New Hampshire; Peter Alexander Salem, Jr., Somerville, Massachusetts; Ryan Patrick O’Neill, Haverhill, Massachusetts; and Lindsey Marie Marley, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Temporally dynamic predictive data analysis.”

***

Method and System Using Artificial Intelligence to Monitor User Characteristics During a Telemedicine Session

ROM TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Brookfield, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 11923057 B2, initially filed Aug. 23, 2021) developed by eight inventors Steven Mason, Las Vegas, Nevada; Daniel Posnack, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Peter Arn, Roxbury, Connecticut; Wendy Para, Las Vegas, Nevada; S. Adam Hacking, Nashua, New Hampshire; Micheal Mueller, Oil City, Pennsylvania; Joseph Guaneri, Merrick, New York; and Jonathan Greene, Denver, Colorado, for “Method and system using artificial intelligence to monitor user characteristics during a telemedicine session.”

***

Camera Mount

GOPRO, INC., San Mateo, California has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1016894 S1, initially filed May 17, 2023) developed by four inventors Ryan Harrison, Walpole, New Hampshire; Ross Thayer, San Jose, California; Arthur Kwun, Newark, California; and Mark Costa, Menlo Park, California, for “Camera mount.”

***

4-Phenylpiperidines, Their Preparation and Use

THE TRUSTEES OF COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY IN THE CITY OF NEW YORK, New York, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11919913 B2, initially filed May 13, 2021) developed by eight inventors Konstantin Petrukhin, New Windsor, New York; Christopher Cioffi, Troy, New York; Graham Johnson, Sanbornton, New Hampshire; Nicoleta Dobri, New York, New York; Emily Freeman, Voorheesville, New York; Ping Chen, Slingerlands, New York; Michael Conlon, Schenectady, New York; and Lei Zhu, Glenmont, New York, for ”4-phenylpiperidines, their preparation and use.”

***

Check Valve System

MEDMIX SWITZERLAND AG, Haag, Switzerland has been assigned a patent (No. US 11920690 B2, initially filed June 27, 2019) developed by Hayden Turner, Ayer, Massachusetts, and Garrett Faino, Durham, New Hampshire, for “Check valve system.”

***

Laser Projector System

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Lake Mary, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 11921409 B2, initially filed June 25, 2021) developed by five inventors Maxime Isabelle, Montreal, Canada; Matthew T. Armstrong, Glenmoore, Pennsylvania; Salvatore DiAngelus, Glen Mills, Pennsylvania; Leonardo Martinez, Berwyn, Pennsylvania; and Joel H. Stave, New Boston, New Hampshire, for “Laser projector system.”

***

Multi-Level Power Converters Having a Top and Bottom High-Voltage Protective Switches

PSEMI CORPORATION, San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11923765 B2, initially filed Dec. 23, 2021) developed by Gregory Szczeszynski, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Multi-level power converters having a top and bottom high-voltage protective switches.”

***

Template-Based Analysis and Classification of Cardiovascular Waveforms

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Eindhoven, Netherlands has been assigned a patent (No. US 11918384 B2, initially filed Aug. 20, 2021) developed by three inventors Erina Ghosh, Boston, Massachusetts; Cristhian Potes, Salem, New Hampshire; and Richard Earl Gregg, Westford, Massachusetts, for “Template-based analysis and classification of cardiovascular waveforms.”

***

5-Deutero-2,4-Thiazolidinedione Derivatives and Compositions Comprising and Methods of Using the Same

POXEL SA, Lyons, France has been assigned a patent (No. US 11918569 B2, initially filed Aug. 13, 2021) developed by three inventors Sheila DeWitt, Auburn, New Hampshire; Vincent Jacques, Somerville, Massachusetts; and Leonardus van der Ploeg, Newton, Massachusetts, for ”5-deutero-2,4-thiazolidinedione derivatives and compositions comprising and methods of using the same.”

***

Safety Rated Robotic Motor Control

AMAZON TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Seattle, Washington has been assigned a patent (No. US 11921484 B1, initially filed July 21, 2020) developed by four inventors Justin Croyle, Hampstead, New Hampshire; Sean Garcen, Hudson, Massachusetts; Craig Ropi, Medford, Massachusetts; and Joshua Zarr, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Safety rated robotic motor control.”

***

Testing Switches in a Power Converter

PSEMI CORPORATION, San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11921149 B2, initially filed Jan. 24, 2022) developed by Gregory Szczeszynski, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Brian Zanchi, Dracut, Massachusetts, for “Testing switches in a power converter.”

***

Cloud-Native Workload Optimization

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11924107 B2, initially filed Oct. 4, 2021) developed by Vincent E. Parla, North Hampton, New Hampshire, and Kyle Andrew Donald Mestery, Woodbury, Minnesota, for “Cloud-native workload optimization.”

***

Suture Based Closure Device for Use With Endoscope

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SCIMED, INC., Maple Grove, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 11918202 B2, initially filed May 15, 2020) developed by three inventors Christopher R. Deuel, Melrose, Massachusetts; Shaun D. Comee, Fiskdale, Massachusetts; and Stan Gilbert, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Suture based closure device for use with endoscope.”

***

Skate Blade Sharpening System

VELASA SPORTS, INC., Acton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11919119 B2, initially filed May 28, 2019) developed by six inventors Russell K. Layton, Jr., Acton, Massachusetts; Daniel A. Beaudet, Lexington, Massachusetts; Ivan D. Goryachev, Nashua, New Hampshire; Matt Hanczor, Redding, Connecticut; Clive Bolton, Acton, Massachusetts; and Alex Taylor Willisson, Acton, Massachusetts, for “Skate blade sharpening system.”

***

Light Emitting Diode Device

LUMILEDS LLC, San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11923402 B2, initially filed Jan. 25, 2023) developed by Robert Armitage, Cupertino, California, and Isaac Wildeson, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Light emitting diode device.”