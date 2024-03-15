Hooray! Study finds unmown lawns aren’t great tick habitat, after all

A study by the Connecticut Agricultural Research Station, in a state that has even more of a tick problem than NH does, did analysis on the places in yards where the little bastards like to live. The conclusion:

In residential backyards, blacklegged ticks are most likely found in the border zone where yard meets forest and among stone walls. Woodpiles, birdfeeders, and even unmown grass, however, were shown to be less likely to harbor ticks.

That bit about unmown grass got my attention. I cut grass around my house more often that is really necessary, entirely to keep down ticks. I guess I can stop!

