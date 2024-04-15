NH patents through April 14

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through April 14.

Assessing Printer Quality by Assigning Quality Scores to Images

ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, INC., Londonderry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11954849 B2, initially filed Oct. 7, 2022) developed by Hanan Yosefi, Ganei tikva, Israel, and Dani Barel, Herzlia, Israel, for “Assessing printer quality by assigning quality scores to images.”

System Security Evaluation Model

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11954208 B1, initially filed Nov. 24, 2020) developed by four inventors Sheldon L. Grass, Chester, New Hampshire; Alfreda M. DeLong, Billerica, Massachusetts; Jonathan P Ingraham, Pelham, New Hampshire; and Noel A. Zenga, Derry, New Hampshire, for “System security evaluation model.”

Cinch Strap Buckle

VELCRO IP HOLDINGS LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1021688 S1, initially filed Jan. 17, 2023) developed by Mathew S. Cardinali, Portland, Maine, for “Cinch strap buckle.”

Automated System for Projective Analysis

INKBLOT HOLDINGS, LLC, Windham, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11953868 B2, initially filed Jan. 13, 2023) developed by Kenneth R. Faro, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Automated system for projective analysis.”

System and Method for Active Protection System Range Estimation

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11953294 B1, initially filed Aug. 31, 2021) developed by three inventors David A. Barfoot, Austin, Texas; Mark A. Frank, Austin, Texas; and David L. Oles, Austin, Texas, for “System and method for active protection system range estimation.”

High Affinity B7-H6 Antibodies and Antibody Fragments

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11952425 B2, initially filed May 12, 2021) developed by three inventors Margaret Ackerman, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Casey Hua, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Charles Sentman, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “High affinity B7-H6 antibodies and antibody fragments.”

Secure Storage Pass-Through Device

DERRY TECHNOLOGICAL SERVICES, INC., Concord, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11956631 B2, initially filed Dec. 29, 2021) developed by Patrick Joseph Hynds, Derry, New Hampshire, and Duane Leo Laflotte, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Secure storage pass-through device.”

Asynchronous Medium Access Control Layer Scheduler for Directional Networks

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11956162 B2, initially filed Feb. 15, 2023) developed by four inventors Matthew J. Sherman, Succasunna, New Jersey; Mark D. Chauvette, Morristown, New Jersey; Matthew Rasa, Wayne, New Jersey; and Nicholas C. Sherman, Succasunna, New Jersey, for “Asynchronous medium access control layer scheduler for directional networks.”

Display Screen With an Animated Graphical User Interface

BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1021930 S1, initially filed June 17, 2022) developed by five inventors Sandhya Pillalamarri, Acton, Massachusetts; Amanda Boston, North Berwick, Maine; Caitlin Reardon, Dover, New Hampshire; Leonardo Gil, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Nikki Mintrasak, Brooklyn, New York, for “Display screen with an animated graphical user interface.”

Magnetic Field Differential Linear Torque Sensor

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11953395 B2, initially filed March 18, 2022) developed by Alexander Latham, Harvard, Massachusetts, for “Magnetic field differential linear torque sensor.”

Correlating Packets in Communications Networks

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11956338 B2, initially filed May 19, 2023) developed by five inventors David K. Ahn, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Peter P. Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Pierre Mallett, III, Herndon, Virginia; Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire; and Robert T. Perry, Ashburn, Virginia, for “Correlating packets in communications networks.”

C. Bot Prevention in Coffee

KERFLUMMOX HOLDINGS, LLC, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11950606 B2, initially filed Oct. 15, 2021) developed by Janice Benson, Etna, New Hampshire, and Oussama Sabky, Dedham, Massachusetts, for “C. Bot prevention in coffee.”

Magnetoelectronic Based Environmental Sensor Tag

NONVOLOGIC, INC., Meredith, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11955969 B2, initially filed Jan. 25, 2021) developed by Mark B. Johnson, Potomac, Maryland, for “Magnetoelectronic based environmental sensor tag.”

Systems and Methods for Non-Invasive Microwave Testing of Bottles of Wine

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11953485 B2, initially filed July 30, 2019) developed by Paul M. Meaney, Norwich, Vermont, and Timothy Raynolds, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for non-invasive microwave testing of bottles of wine.”

Replacement Faucet Filter for Faucet Mounted Filter Unit

INSPIRED VENTURES LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1022121 S1, initially filed Oct. 19, 2022) developed by three inventors Scott Andrew Chaudoin, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; James Edward Shepard, Marblehead, Massachusetts; and Brendan Boyd Crawford, Roslindale, Massachusetts, for “Replacement faucet filter for faucet mounted filter unit.”

Pre-Assembled Coupling Assembly With Flexible Hose Adapter

ASC ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11953124 B2, initially filed Oct. 25, 2021) developed by three inventors Matthew William McNamara, Portsmouth, Rhode Island; Jordan Cameron Belen, West Warwick, Rhode Island; and Stephen Eric Scott, North Kingstown, Rhode Island, for “Pre-assembled coupling assembly with flexible hose adapter.”

Communication With Home Dialysis Machines Using a Network Connected System

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE HOLDINGS, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11955233 B2, initially filed May 15, 2023) developed by seven inventors Aiyuan Wang, San Ramon, California; Martin Joseph Crnkovich, Walnut Creek, California; Fei Wang, Concord, California; Sue-Jane Lee, Fremont, California; David Yuds, Hudson, New Hampshire; Hak Kan Leung, Sunnyvale, California; and Jeffrey Tarn, Walnut Creek, California, for “Communication with home dialysis machines using a network connected system.”

Charge Adjustment Techniques for Switched Capacitor Power Converter

PSEMI CORPORATION, San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11955885 B2, initially filed Oct. 25, 2022) developed by five inventors Aichen Low, Cambridge, Massachusetts; David M. Giuliano, Bedford, New Hampshire; Gregory Szczeszynski, Nashua, New Hampshire; Jeff Summit, Jefferson, Massachusetts; and Oscar Blyde, Melrose, New Jersey, for “Charge adjustment techniques for switched capacitor power converter.”

Systems for Performing Computer Assisted Surgery

MOBIUS IMAGING, LLC, Shirley, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11950858 B2, initially filed May 3, 2023) developed by six inventors Gordon Row, Groton, Massachusetts; Kyle Schwartz, Somerville, Massachusetts; Edward Daley, Maynard, Massachusetts; Scott Coppen, Amesbury, Massachusetts; Todd Furlong, Goffstown, New Hampshire; and Michael Everman, Goleta, California, for “Systems for performing computer assisted surgery.”

Systems and Methods for Providing Tokenized Transactions Accounts

THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK, Toronto, Canada has been assigned a patent (No. US 11954690 B2, initially filed Jan. 18, 2019) developed by six inventors Hisham I. Salama, Charlotte, North Carolina; Lauren Van Heerden, Bedford, New Hampshire; Orin Del Vecchio, Richmond Hill, Canada; Paul Mon-Wah Chan, Markham, Canada; Jonathan K. Barnett, Oakville, Canada; and Jakub Danielak, Toronto, Canada, for “Systems and methods for providing tokenized transactions accounts.”

Telemedicine for Orthopedic Treatment

ROM TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Brookfield, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 11950861 B2, initially filed July 26, 2021) developed by eight inventors Daniel Posnack, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Peter Arn, Roxbury, Connecticut; Wendy Para, Las Vegas, Nevada; S. Adam Hacking, Nashua, New Hampshire; Micheal Mueller, Oil City, Pennsylvania; Steven Mason, Las Vegas, Nevada; Jonathan Greene, Denver, Colorado; and Joseph Guaneri, Merrick, New York, for “Telemedicine for orthopedic treatment.”

Method and Apparatus for Impedance Matching in a Power Delivery System for Remote Plasma Generation

MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC., Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11956885 B2, initially filed Aug. 19, 2021) developed by four inventors Ilya Pokidov, Winchester, Massachusetts; Mohammad Kamarehi, Lexington, Massachusetts; Kenneth B. Trenholm, Salem, New Hampshire; and Fedir Viktorovych Teplyuk, Lowell, Massachusetts, for “Method and apparatus for impedance matching in a power delivery system for remote plasma generation.”

Device for Marine Seismic Explorations

SERCEL, INC., Houston, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 11953634 B2, initially filed Dec. 15, 2021) developed by Stephen Chelminski, Peterborough, New Hampshire, for “Device for marine seismic explorations.”

System and Method for Use of Telemedicine-Enabled Rehabilitative Hardware and for Encouraging Rehabilitative Compliance Through Patient-Based Virtual Shared Sessions With Patient-Enabled Mutual Encouragement Across Simulated Social Networks

ROM TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Brookfield, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 11955218 B2, initially filed July 19, 2021) developed by eight inventors Steven Mason, Las Vegas, Nevada; Daniel Posnack, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Peter Arn, Roxbury, Connecticut; Wendy Para, Las Vegas, Nevada; S. Adam Hacking, Nashua, New Hampshire; Micheal Mueller, Oil City, Pennsylvania; Joseph Guaneri, Merrick, New York; and Jonathan Greene, Denver, Colorado, for “System and method for use of telemedicine-enabled rehabilitative hardware and for encouraging rehabilitative compliance through patient-based virtual shared sessions with patient-enabled mutual encouragement across simulated social networks.”