AMC layoffs partly reflect public’s changing outdoor tastes

The Appalachian Mountain Club, the 80-pound gorilla of outdoors recreation in the Northeast, has laid off a bunch of folks for a variety of reasons, including rising costs and changing habits. The Boston Globe has a big story on it (the article is here) with this telling line:

… reaching people whose idea of a good time might be, say, a leisurely moonlight walk, not a trek up Mount Washington. She said over the years some AMC employees had “focused on what they want to do rather than what the organization is trying to do.”

There’s definitely an aura of more-outdoorsy-than-you snobbishness to the AMC which can turn some people off.