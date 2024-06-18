Science Cafe discusses ocean currents – will climate change alter them?

Science Cafe New Hampshire in Nashua will discuss “Ocean Currents: Their State and Our Future” on Wednesday, June 19, from 6:30 t 8 p.m. at The Rambling House, 57 Factory St Nashua.
Very interesting topic, I think.
Ocean Currents are critical to moving heat and cooling the planet. These complex currents circle the globe and rely on differences in salinity to keep themselves moving, As climate change alters ice mass, what’s happening to the currents and what consequences could be coming? Science Cafe is free, open to the public and now first-come-first-serve (reservations no longer needed). Get there early, grab a beer and enjoy the evening discussion!