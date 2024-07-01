The Vermonter who made wood stoves relevant again, plus a wood-fired Zamboni

Duncan Syme, who co-founded Vermont Castings, the company that turned wood stoves into a major heating source in America after the first Oil Embargo, has passed away. Here’s a quick note about him, which says he also made a wood-fired Zamboni (!!!).

A detailed history of founding the company and creating a then-new generation of wood stoves can be read here. A snippet: