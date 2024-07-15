NH patents through July 14

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through July 14.

***

Night Vision System

NOCTURN INDUSTRIES LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12032151 B2, initially filed July 15, 2022) developed by Jeffery Melochick, Raymond, New Hampshire, and Nicholas Berube, Methuen, Massachusetts, for “Night vision system.”

***

System and Method for Proxy-Based Communications for a Plurality of Mobile Computing Devices

STROLID, INC., Salem, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12032987 B2, initially filed April 19, 2022) developed by Thomas Spencer McCarthy-Howe, Salem, New Hampshire, for “System and method for proxy-based communications for a plurality of mobile computing devices.”

***

Hockey Goalkeeper Leg Pads

BAUER HOCKEY LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12029965 B2, initially filed Sept. 4, 2019) developed by Charles Vaillancourt, Blainville, Canada, and Mathieu Poitras, Saint-Jerome, Canada, for “Hockey goalkeeper leg pads.”

***

X-Ray CT-or MRI-based Quantitative Correction of Cherenkov Light Emission in Radiation Dose Imaging

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12029922 B2, initially filed July 15, 2020) developed by four inventors Rachael Hachadorian, Norwich, Vermont; Brian Pogue, Hanover, New Hampshire; Petr Bruza, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Lesley Jarvis, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “X-ray CT-or MRI-based quantitative correction of Cherenkov light emission in radiation dose imaging.”

***

Efficient SSL/TLS Proxy

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12034710 B2, initially filed Dec. 20, 2021) developed by Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Efficient SSL/TLS proxy.”

***

T Cell Receptor-Deficient T Cell Compositions

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12031156 B2, initially filed May 12, 2020) developed by Charles L. Sentman, Grantham, New Hampshire, for “T cell receptor-deficient T cell compositions.”

***

Optical System With Cant Indication

SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12031796 B2, initially filed Aug. 2, 2022) developed by Andrew W. York, Portland, Oregon, and Gregory Scott Smith, Canton, Georgia, for “Optical system with cant indication.”

***

Systems and Methods for Remotely Controlled Device Position and Orientation Determination

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12032087 B2, initially filed Sept. 2, 2021) developed by Chris P. Jennings, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and James R. Rahaim, Amherst, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for remotely controlled device position and orientation determination.”

***

Toggle Switch

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1034486 S1, initially filed Aug. 19, 2022) developed by four inventors Robert W. Deddens, Bedford, New Hampshire; Trevor A. Conway, Manchester, New Hampshire; Robert Bowman, Bow, New Hampshire; and Thomas A. Doyon, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Toggle switch.”

***

Dynamic Network Slicing Management in a Mesh Network

A5G NETWORKS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12034642 B2, initially filed Sept. 15, 2022) developed by four inventors Kartik Raval, Pune, India; Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts; Anupam Goyal, Pune, India; and Ravi Nathwani, Pune, India, for “Dynamic network slicing management in a mesh network.”

***

Articulating Bridge System for Panoramic Night Vision Devices

NOCTURN INDUSTRIES LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12032152 B1, initially filed May 16, 2023) developed by Jeffery Melochick, Raymond, New Hampshire, and Nicholas Berube, Methuen, Massachusetts, for “Articulating bridge system for panoramic night vision devices.”

***

Pressure Pad Accessory Controller for Weapon

WILCOX INDUSTRIES CORP., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12031797 B2, initially filed June 7, 2022) developed by James W. Teetzel, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Gary M. Lemire, Lee, New Hampshire, for “Pressure pad accessory controller for weapon.”

***

Apparatus for Infusing Fluid

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12029881 B2, initially filed Nov. 22, 2022) developed by ten inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; Colin H. Murphy, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Jonathan Parker, Henniker, New Hampshire; Daniel F. Pawlowski, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire; Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire; Michael S. Place, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Michael J. Slate, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Apparatus for infusing fluid.”

***

Hockey Stick and Blade for Hockey Stick

BAUER HOCKEY, LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12029951 B2, initially filed March 26, 2020) developed by Edouard Rouzier, Montreal, Canada, and Martin Chambert, Piedmont, Canada, for “Hockey stick and blade for hockey stick.”

***

Demodulator for an Isolation Communication Channel for Dual Communication

SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC., Irvine, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12034577 B2, initially filed Nov. 21, 2022) developed by three inventors Carlos Jesus Briseno-Vidrios, Austin, Texas; Michael R. May, Austin, Texas; and Patrick De Bakker, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Demodulator for an isolation communication channel for dual communication.”

***

***

Secure Industrial Control System

ANALOG DEVICES, INC., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12032675 B2, initially filed June 9, 2022) developed by four inventors Albert Rooyakkers, Sunnyvale, California; James G. Calvin, Attleboro, Massachusetts; Samuel Galpin, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Timothy Clish, Taunton, Massachusetts, for “Secure industrial control system.”

***

Source-Adapted Data Retrieval for Multi-Tenant System

AMADEUS S.A.S., Biot, France has been assigned a patent (No. US 12032561 B2, initially filed June 1, 2021) developed by four inventors Radu-Constantin Stefanescu, Rye, New Hampshire; Jeffrey P Duquette, Stratham, New Hampshire; Michael Kennie, Kennebunk, Maine; and Adam Edward Bungert, Dover, New Hampshire, for “Source-adapted data retrieval for multi-tenant system.”

***

Control Handle Grip for a Catheter

IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION, Oxford, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1034977 S1, initially filed July 23, 2021) developed by nine inventors Gregory Altshuler, Lincoln, Massachusetts; Ilya Yaroslavsky, N. Andover, Massachusetts; Dmitri Boutoussov, Southborough, Massachusetts; Viktoriya Andreeva, Mytishchi, Russian Federation; Olivier Traxer, Paris, France; Michael Barenboym, Boston, Massachusetts; Isaac Ostrovsky, Wellesley, Massachusetts; Anastasiya Kovalenko, Mytishchi, Russian Federation; and Jeffrey Michael Treen, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Control handle grip for a catheter.”

***

System and Method for Billpay Using Credit-Based Products

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK , N.A., New York, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12033124 B2, initially filed June 14, 2023) developed by five inventors Howard Spector, Street, Maryland; Krishna K. Bhagavatula, Los Altos, California; Scott H. Ouellette, Kingston, New Hampshire; Winter P. Ng, Lutz, Florida; and Devin C. Moore, Columbus, Ohio, for “System and method for billpay using credit-based products.”

***

Systems and Methods for Processing Objects, Including Automated Mobile Matrix Bins

BERKSHIRE GREY OPERATING COMPANY, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12032367 B2, initially filed June 14, 2022) developed by nineteen inventors Thomas Wagner, Concord, Massachusetts; Kevin Ahearn, Nebo, North Carolina; John Richard Amend, Jr., Belmont, Massachusetts; Benjamin Cohen, Somerville, Massachusetts; Michael Dawson-Haggerty, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Hartman Fort, Stratham, New Hampshire; Christopher Geyer, Arlington, Massachusetts; Jennifer Eileen King, Oakmont, Pennsylvania; Thomas Koletschka, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Michael Cap Koval, Mountain View, California; Kyle Maroney, North Attleboro, Massachusetts; Matthew T. Mason, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Chu-Hyon McMahan, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Gene Temple Price, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Joseph Romano, Arlington, Massachusetts; Daniel Smith, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; Siddhartha Srinivasa, Seattle, Washington; Prasanna Velagapudi, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Thomas Allen, Reading, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for processing objects, including automated mobile matrix bins.”

***

Method of and System for Inferring User Intent in Search Input in a Conversational Interaction System

VEVEO, INC., Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12032643 B2, initially filed July 26, 2022) developed by four inventors Rakesh Barve, Bangalore, India; Murali Aravamudan, Andover, Massachusetts; Sashikumar Venkataraman, Andover, Massachusetts; and Girish Welling, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Method of and system for inferring user intent in search input in a conversational interaction system.”

***

RNA-editing Oligonucleotides and Uses Thereof

KORRO BIO, INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12031131 B2, initially filed May 3, 2023) developed by four inventors Andrew W. Fraley, Arlington, Massachusetts; Steven Robinette, Fremont, New Hampshire; Nessan Bermingham, Boston, Massachusetts; and Mallikarjuna Reddy Putta, Lexington, Massachusetts, for “RNA-editing oligonucleotides and uses thereof.”

***

Automated Conversation Content Items From Natural Language

META PLATFORMS TECHNOLOGIES, LLC, Menlo Park, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12033258 B1, initially filed June 5, 2020) developed by four inventors Maheen Sohail, San Francisco, California; Hyunbin Park, Palo Alto, California; Ruoni Wang, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Vincent Charles Cheung, San Carlos, California, for “Automated conversation content items from natural language.”

***

Multi-Hop Physical Layer Data Collection Protocol

JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC., Sunnyvale, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12034638 B2, initially filed May 24, 2022) developed by five inventors Manish Talwar, Lunenburg, Massachusetts; Ajay Kachrani, Nashua, New Hampshire; Gert Grammel, Ditzingen, Germany; Hao Wang, Kanata, Canada; and Tanweer Biswas, Ottawa, Canada, for “Multi-hop physical layer data collection protocol.”

***

Method for Preventing Malicious Configurations by Cryptographically Securing Validated Boot Image Using Mutable Copy of an Immutable Set of Configurations

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12032701 B2, initially filed July 14, 2022) developed by Bradley K. Goodman, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Joseph Caisse, Burlington, Massachusetts, for “Method for preventing malicious configurations by cryptographically securing validated boot image using mutable copy of an immutable set of configurations.”

***

Systems and Methods Configured to Facilitate Animation

MINDSHOW INC., Los Angeles, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12033292 B2, initially filed May 22, 2023) developed by Jeffrey Scott Dixon, Pasadena, California, and William Stuart Farquhar, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods configured to facilitate animation.”

***

Cellular Communication Devices and Methods

TELEDYNE FLIR DETECTION, INC., Stillwater, Oklahoma has been assigned a patent (No. US 12030629 B2, initially filed Nov. 10, 2017) developed by six inventors Samir S. Mistry, Billerica, Massachusetts; Sam Johnson, Arvada, Colorado; Philip N. LaFountain, South Hamilton, Massachusetts; Perry Stoll, Brookline, Massachusetts; Jason Jeffords, Bedford, New Hampshire; and Kenneth D. Sebesta, Winchester, Kentucky, for “Cellular communication devices and methods.”

***

Perfusion Systems and Methods for Monitoring Tissue Oxygenation and Reducing Limb Ischemia

TULYP MEDICAL SAS, Paris, France has been assigned a patent (No. US 12029889 B2, initially filed March 30, 2023) developed by three inventors Richard H. Karas, Franklin, Massachusetts; Tim Lenihan, Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic; and John McCarthy, Newbury, New Hampshire, for “Perfusion systems and methods for monitoring tissue oxygenation and reducing limb ischemia.”

***

Automated Sample Preparation System for Diagnostic Testing of Same

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY, Franklin Lakes, New Jersey has been assigned a patent (No. US 12031994 B2, initially filed Oct. 18, 2021) developed by nine inventors Michael T. VanSickler, Columbia, Maryland; Kevin Bailey, Monkton, Maryland; Christopher John Tesluk, Baltimore, Maryland; Dwight Livingston, Fallston, Maryland; Steven C. Rotundo, Baltimore, Maryland; Stephen Robert LaChance, Cockeysville, Maryland; Michael J. Touma, Hudson, New Hampshire; Brian James McKeen, Bow, New Hampshire; and Gerard Sevigny, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Automated sample preparation system for diagnostic testing of same.”

***

BCMA Chimeric Antigen Receptors

2SEVENTY BIO, INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12029784 B2, initially filed Oct. 23, 2020) developed by Richard Morgan, Center Harbor, New Hampshire, and Kevin Friedman, Melrose, Massachusetts, for “BCMA chimeric antigen receptors.”

***

Systems and Methods Configured to Facilitate Animation Generation

MINDSHOW INC., Los Angeles, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12033257 B1, initially filed March 25, 2022) developed by four inventors Gil Baron, Los Angeles, California; William Stuart Farquhar, Hollis, New Hampshire; John Kanikula Peters, Glendale, California; and Sharon Bordas, Los Angeles, California, for “Systems and methods configured to facilitate animation generation.”

***

Two-Part Cyanoacrylate Curable Adhesive System

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA, Duesseldorf, Germany has been assigned a patent (No. US 12030971 B2, initially filed Jan. 25, 2021) developed by three inventors Aine Mooney, Dublin, Ireland; Jayesh P. Shah, Plaistow, New Hampshire; and Dipak Tathe, Pune, India, for “Two-part cyanoacrylate curable adhesive system.”

***

Flow Sensor for Ventilation

ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION, Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12029857 B2, initially filed July 26, 2022) developed by eight inventors Lisa Campana, Waltham, Massachusetts; Paolo Giacometti, Nashua, New Hampshire; Gideon Butler, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Frederick J. Geheb, Danvers, Massachusetts; Annemarie Silver, Bedford, Massachusetts; Gary A. Freeman, Waltham, Massachusetts; Frederick Faller, Burlington, Massachusetts; and Michael Riley, Groveland, Massachusetts, for “Flow sensor for ventilation.”

***

Hierarchical Control System for Optimal Management of Energy Resources

DOOSAN GRIDTECH, INC., Bellevue, Washington has been assigned a patent (No. US 12034302 B2, initially filed Feb. 14, 2022) developed by five inventors Nate Diamond, Seattle, Washington; Sam Skrivan, Seattle, Washington; Jacob Hansen, Dover, New Hampshire; Krysta Suzanne Yousoufian, Lake Forest Park, Washington; and Paydon Wilinchery, Seattle, Washington, for “Hierarchical control system for optimal management of energy resources.”

***

Using and Processing Per Slice Segment Identifiers in a Network Employing Segment Routing

JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC., Sunnyvale, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12034635 B2, initially filed Jan. 31, 2022) developed by four inventors Abhishek Deshmukh, Wilmington, Massachusetts; Raveendra Torvi, Nashua, New Hampshire; Tarek Saad, Ottawa, Canada; and Vishnu Pavan Beeram, Naperville, Illinois, for “Using and processing per slice segment identifiers in a network employing segment routing.”

***

Methods, Systems, and Computer-Readable Media for Dynamic Content Allocation

FREEWHEEL MEDIA, INC., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12033181 B2, initially filed Dec. 9, 2021) developed by four inventors Seth Haberman, New York, New York; Robert Bress, New Providence, New Jersey; Claudio Marcus, Andover, New Hampshire; and James Southern, New York, New York, for “Methods, systems, and computer-readable media for dynamic content allocation.”

***

Plasma Engine Using Ion Extraction

PERRIQUEST DEFENSE RESEARCH ENTERPRISES, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12035454 B2, initially filed Oct. 28, 2022) developed by three inventors Nicholas V. Perricone, Meriden, Connecticut; Kurt Rauschenbach, Franconia, New Hampshire; and Matthew Partlow, Townsend, Washington, for “Plasma engine using ion extraction.”