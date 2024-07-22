NH patents through July 21

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through July 14.

Realtime Electronic Countermeasure Assessment

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12038530 B2, initially filed Nov. 20, 2020) developed by three inventors Scott A Kuzdeba, Hollis, New Hampshire; Brandon P. Hombs, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Daniel Massar, Bedford, New Hampshire, for ”Realtime electronic countermeasure assessment.”

Shoe Sole

COLE HAAN LLC, Greenland, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1035232 S1, initially filed March 31, 2021) developed by six inventors Jeffrey Mokos, Greenland, New Hampshire; Scott Patt, Greenland, New Hampshire; Kyle Jenkins, Greenland, New Hampshire; Mattias Verfl, Greenland, New Hampshire; Michael Weyrauch, Greenland, New Hampshire; and Jose A. Tejada Bernard, Greenland, New Hampshire, for “Shoe sole.”

Quantum Information System and Method With Entanglement Tracking and Generation of Verified Quantum Information Using Metadata

QUBIT MOVING AND STORAGE, LLC, Franconia, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12039409 B2, initially filed July 9, 2023) developed by Gary Vacon, East Falmouth, Massachusetts, and Kristin A. Rauschenbach, Franconia, New Hampshire, for “Quantum information system and method with entanglement tracking and generation of verified quantum information using metadata.”

Systems and Methods for FLASH Therapy

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12036421 B2, initially filed May 25, 2022) developed by seven inventors Petr Bruza, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Brian Pogue, Hanover, New Hampshire; Ramish Ashraf, Hanover, New Hampshire; Rongxiao Zhang, Hanover, New Hampshire; David Gladstone, Norwich, Vermont; Megan Clark, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Roman Vasyltsiv, Staten Island, New York, for “Systems and methods for FLASH therapy.”

Jammer Detection System

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12040888 B2, initially filed Nov. 21, 2022) developed by four inventors Michael H. Stockmaster, Edgemont, South Dakota; Ying Cho J. Lai, Hiawatha, Iowa; Aaron P. Shaffer, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and Ryan D. Downey, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for ”Jammer detection system.”

VRAN With PCIe Fronthaul

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12038860 B2, initially filed Jan. 3, 2023) developed by three inventors Ofir Ben Ari Katzav, Zur Itshak, Israel; David Johnston, Westford, Massachusetts; and Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire, for ”VRAN with PCIe fronthaul.”

Decomposition and Distribution of Network Functions for Deployment Flexibility

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12040946 B2, initially filed Nov. 10, 2020) developed by Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, and Fernando Cerioni, Lancaster, Massachusetts, for “Decomposition and distribution of network functions for deployment flexibility.”

Device to Determine Volume of Fluid Dispensed

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12036387 B2, initially filed March 27, 2023) developed by five inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire; John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Derek G. Kane, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Device to determine volume of fluid dispensed.”

Power Tools or Instruments With Integrated Haptic Actuator for Vibration Reduction

ONPOINT MEDICAL INC., Franconia, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12035925 B2, initially filed July 14, 2022) developed by Philipp K. Lang, Franconia, New Hampshire, for “Power tools or instruments with integrated haptic actuator for vibration reduction.”

Fluid Jet Agricultural Devices, Systems and Methods

SUSTERRE TECHNOLOGIES INC., Toronto, Canada has been assigned a patent (No. US 12037766 B2, initially filed Jan. 3, 2020) developed by seven inventors Jeff Martel, Grimsby, Canada; Matthew Popper, Cayuga, Canada; Arion Vandergon, St. Louis Park, Minnesota; Cedar Vandergon, New Brighton, Minnesota; David Bunker, Stoney Creek, Canada; Kyle Wilson, Burlington, Canada; and Garrett Quillia, Enfield, New Hampshire, for “Fluid jet agricultural devices, systems and methods.”

Three-Dimensional Lattice Structures for Implants

NANOHIVE MEDICAL LLC, Woburn, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12036126 B2, initially filed Oct. 17, 2022) developed by six inventors Christopher Laine, Bellingham, Massachusetts; Ian Helmar, Beverly, Massachusetts; Lucas Diehl, Beverly, Massachusetts; Jason Tinley, Fort Worth, Texas; Kevin D. Chappuis, Malden, Massachusetts; and John F. Sullivan, Pelham, New Hampshire, for “Three-dimensional lattice structures for implants.”

Cooling System for a Data Center That Includes an Offset Cooling Technology

DIGITAL PORPOISE, LLC, Austin, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12041758 B2, initially filed Aug. 10, 2023) developed by three inventors Steven William Dumas, Great Falls, Virginia; Jason Wilfred Clark, Milford, New Hampshire; and Michael Streich, Chicago, Illinois, for “Cooling system for a data center that includes an offset cooling technology.”

Packed-Bed Bioreactor Systems and Methods of Using the Same

CORNING INC., Corning, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12037572 B2, initially filed June 6, 2023) developed by three inventors Ann MeeJin Ferrie, Salem, New Hampshire; Vasiliy Nikolaevich Goral, Painted Post, New York; and Lori Eileen Romeo, Elmira Heights, New York, for “Packed-bed bioreactor systems and methods of using the same.”

High Resolution Attenuator or Phase Shifter With Weighted Bits

PSEMI CORPORATION, San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12040769 B2, initially filed Dec. 15, 2022) developed by Vikas Sharma, Reading, United Kingdom, and Peter Bacon, Derry, New Hampshire, for “High resolution attenuator or phase shifter with weighted bits.”

Multi-Level Structures and Methods for Switched-Mode Power Supplies

MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD., Kyoto, Japan has been assigned a patent (No. US 12040702 B2, initially filed Dec. 22, 2021) developed by David M. Giuliano, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Multi-level structures and methods for switched-mode power supplies.”

System and Method for DNS Misuse Detection

ARBOR NETWORKS, INC., Westford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12041095 B2, initially filed July 14, 2023) developed by three inventors Brian St. Pierre, Acworth, New Hampshire; Sean O’Hara, Saline, Michigan; and Edmund J. Gurney, III, Canton, Michigan, for “System and method for DNS misuse detection.”

Systems and Methods for Multilingual Metadata

OPEN TEXT SA ULC, Halifax, Canada has been assigned a patent (No. US 12038900 B2, initially filed Aug. 28, 2020) developed by five inventors Srikanth Raghavan, Ashburn, Virginia; Richard Guildford Hellier, Jr., Catawba, Virginia; Kathy DiBella, Milford, New Hampshire; Michael Scott, Washington Grove, Maryland; and Andrew Chillrud, Saratoga Springs, New York, for “Systems and methods for multilingual metadata.”

Use of Audio Data for Matching Patients With Healthcare Providers

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC., Minnetonka, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12040082 B2, initially filed Feb. 4, 2021) developed by six inventors Meihua S. Eddy, Los Angeles, California; Ronald Matthew Hoffner, Deephaven, Minnesota; Kelsey Isenberg, Morristown, New Jersey; Melissa Jeanne Umenhofer, Manchester, New Hampshire; Damian Kelly, Kilcock, Ireland; and Anthony A. Nguyen, Pacific Palisades, California, for “Use of audio data for matching patients with healthcare providers.”

Enzyme Quantification

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC., Hercules, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12038438 B2, initially filed Oct. 25, 2021) developed by Darren R. Link, Lexington, Massachusetts, and Michael L. Samuels, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Enzyme quantification.”

Blackbox Reduced Order Models of Thermal Systems

ANSYS, INC., Canonsburg, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12039238 B1, initially filed Dec. 20, 2019) developed by four inventors Saeed Asgari, Westborough, Massachusetts; Xiao Hu, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Aravind Sathyanarayana, Sunnyvale, California; and Viralkumar Gandhi, Nashua, New Hampshire, for ”Blackbox reduced order models of thermal systems.”