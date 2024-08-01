Why does Vermont keep flooding?

Remember when Vermont was listed as one of the places to go, to avoid climate change disasters? How things have changed.

The state has been hit by back-to-back-to-back-to-back historic flooding. Tyler Jankoski of the NBC affiliate in Vermont pointed out that in 130 years of record-keeping at St. Johnsbury in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom, Tuesday was the wettest ever, and by a staggering margin: 8 inches of rain compared to a previous record of 4.99 inches! The fourth-highest rainfall occurred two weeks earlier.

Why is this happening? Climate change makes the atmosphere hold more moisture is the root cause, but Vermont’s hilly geography channels the water into relatively few places, and its infrastructure is old, compounding damage. AP has the story.