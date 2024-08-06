NH patents through Aug. 4

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Aug. 4.

***

Elastic Scheduling

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12052712 B2, initially filed Aug. 29, 2022) developed by four inventors Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts; Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire; Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts; and Sridhar Donepudi, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Elastic scheduling.”

***

Display of Three-Dimensional Scenes With Changing Perspectives

D3LABS INC., Moultonborough, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12051149 B2, initially filed Sept. 29, 2023) developed by three inventors Barry Spencer, Moultonborough, New Hampshire; Julian George Spencer, Moultonborough, New Hampshire; and Jeremy Egenberger, Pioneertown, California, for “Display of three-dimensional scenes with changing perspectives.”

***

Pipe Couplings

ASC ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS, LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12049967 B2, initially filed March 23, 2023) developed by three inventors Jordan Cameron Belen, West Warwick, Rhode Island; Thomas Borawski, Coventry, Rhode Island; and Matthew William McNamara, Portsmouth, Rhode Island, for “Pipe couplings.”

***

Shrouded Powder Patch

AAVID THERMALLOY, LLC, Laconia, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12050061 B2, initially filed Dec. 9, 2021) developed by Sukhvinder S. Kang, Concord, New Hampshire, for “Shrouded powder patch.”

***

Skate or Other Footwear

BAUER HOCKEY LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12048350 B2, initially filed Oct. 12, 2022) developed by Garnet Alexander, Beaconsfield, Canada, and Marc Poirier, St-Constant, Canada, for “Skate or other footwear.”

***

Efficient Ink Jet Printing

FUJIFILM DIMATIX, INC., Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12049082 B2, initially filed Nov. 15, 2022) developed by Christoph Menzel, New London, New Hampshire, for “Efficient ink jet printing.”

***

Identity-Based Application of Domain Filtering Rules Using Domain Name System (DNS) Platform

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12052293 B2, initially filed Sept. 26, 2023) developed by seven inventors David K. Ahn, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Jess P. Parnell, Grayson, Georgia; Jared Holmberg, Dallas, Texas; Travis Duane Camechis, Gloucester, Virginia; Pierre Mallett, III, Herndon, Virginia; John C. Fenton, Ashburn, Virginia; and Daniel Rogers, Reston, Virginia, for “Identity-based application of domain filtering rules using domain name system (DNS) platform.”

***

Method for Automatically Generating Responsive Media

YIELDMO, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12050863 B1, initially filed Oct. 4, 2023) developed by four inventors Connor Doherty, Nashua, New Hampshire; Farid Jawde, Nashua, New Hampshire; David Sebag, New York, New York; and Michael Yavonditte, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Method for automatically generating responsive media.”

***

Liquid Jet Cutting Head Sensor Systems and Methods

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12051316 B2, initially filed Dec. 17, 2020) developed by Cedar Vandergon, New Brighton, Minnesota, and William Schultz, Shoreview, Minnesota, for “Liquid jet cutting head sensor systems and methods.”

***

Refrigeration System With Enveloping Air Circulation Around Product Chamber

STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Salem, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12050045 B2, initially filed June 30, 2023) developed by seven inventors Kevin Herrera Blackwood, Summerville, South Carolina; Teddy Glen Bostic, Jr., Summerville, South Carolina; Gloria Christine Corrine Welther Burchett, Moncks Corner, South Carolina; Mark Andrew James, Goose Creek, South Carolina; Jonathan Matthew Kolaski, Ridgeville, South Carolina; Jeffrey Alan Madill, Summerville, South Carolina; and John Lee Warder, Summerville, South Carolina, for “Refrigeration system with enveloping air circulation around product chamber.”

***

Unglycosylated Lysostaphin Variant Protein

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12049653 B2, initially filed Sept. 21, 2021) developed by Karl E. Griswold, Lyme, New Hampshire, and Hongliang Zhao, Hanover, New Hampshire, for ”Unglycosylated lysostaphin variant protein.”

***

Data Pipeline for Scalable Analytics and Management

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12050608 B2, initially filed March 21, 2022) developed by Nihar Nanda, Acton, Massachusetts, and Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Data pipeline for scalable analytics and management.”

***

Non-Terrestrial Network Round Trip Delay Mitigation With Predictive Blind Link Adaptation

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12052645 B2, initially filed Aug. 2, 2021) developed by Ofir Ben Ari Katzav, Zur Itshak, Israel, for “Non-Terrestrial Network round trip delay mitigation with predictive blind link adaptation.”

***

Ballistic Guidance System

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12050085 B2, initially filed Dec. 13, 2022) developed by Paul D. Zemany, Amherst, New Hampshire, for “Ballistic guidance system.”

***

Unmanned Aerial System for Crowd Control

WILCOX INDUSTRIES CORP., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12049317 B2, initially filed Jan. 3, 2019) developed by James W. Teetzel, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Douglas M. Delorge, Biddeford, Maine, for “Unmanned aerial system for crowd control.”

***

Object Storage and Access Management Systems and Methods

NANTCELL, INC., Culver City, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12050802 B2, initially filed March 24, 2023) developed by Aaron Randolph Bassett, Laconia, New Hampshire, for “Object storage and access management systems and methods.”

***

Methods and Systems for Maintaining Conditional Communication Sessions Using Terminable Authentication Signals

AVAYA MANAGEMENT L.P., Durham, North Carolina has been assigned a patent (No. US 12052296 B2, initially filed June 22, 2021) developed by Lawrence M. Lutton, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Methods and systems for maintaining conditional communication sessions using terminable authentication signals.”

***

System and Method for Content Creation

CENGAGE LEARNING, INC., Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12050880 B1, initially filed Dec. 21, 2023) developed by three inventors James Chilton, Hollis, New Hampshire; Peter Griffiths, North Weymoth, Massachusetts; and Charles Qian, Cincinnati, Ohio, for “System and method for content creation.”

***

Thermal Transformative Variable Gloss Control

ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, INC., Fremont, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12049075 B2, initially filed March 8, 2022) developed by Scott J. Wagner, Northfield, New Hampshire, and Donald A. Sloan, Parkville, Missouri, for “Thermal transformative variable gloss control.”

***

Arched Panel

ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC., Hilliard, Ohio has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1037498 S1, initially filed Jan. 31, 2023) developed by five inventors Adam Miller, Haddam, Connecticut; Dan Swistak, Newmarket, New Hampshire; Bryan Coppes, Old Saybrook, Connecticut; Ronald Vitarelli, Marlborough, Connecticut; and Paul Holbrook, Old Saybrook, Connecticut, for “Arched panel.”

***

Content Replacement System Using Visual Design Object Models

CIMPRESS SCHWEIZ GMBH, Winterthur, Switzerland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12051139 B2, initially filed Dec. 13, 2021) developed by seven inventors Alex Uzgin, Lexington, Massachusetts; Donald J. Naylor, Marblehead, Massachusetts; Jarongorn Manny Lertpatthanakul, Windham, New Hampshire; Jeremy Pallai, Milton, Massachusetts; Jonathan Gaudette, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; Rebecca Safran, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Ramon Harrington, Hanover, Massachusetts, for “Content replacement system using visual design object models.”

***

Interruptible and Restartable Matrix Multiplication Instructions, Processors, Methods, and Systems

INTEL CORPORATION, Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12050912 B2, initially filed July 10, 2023) developed by five inventors Edward T. Grochowski, San Jose, California; Asit K. Mishra, Hillsboro, Oregon; Robert Valentine, Kiryat Tivon, Israel; Mark J. Charney, Lexington, Massachusetts; and Simon C. Steely, Jr., Hudson, New Hampshire, for “Interruptible and restartable matrix multiplication instructions, processors, methods, and systems.”

***

Camera Tracking System Identifying Phantom Markers During Computer Assisted Surgery Navigation

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC., Audubon, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12048493 B2, initially filed March 31, 2022) developed by Tom Calloway, Pelham, New Hampshire, and Neil R. Crawford, Chandler, Arizona, for “Camera tracking system identifying phantom markers during computer assisted surgery navigation.”

***

Fluorine Based Molecular Co-Gas When Running Dimethylaluminum Chloride as a Source Material to Generate an Aluminum Ion Beam

AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Beverly, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12051561 B2, initially filed June 30, 2023) developed by three inventors Neil K. Colvin, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Neil Bassom, Hamilton, Massachusetts; and Edward Moore, Newmarket, New Hampshire, for “Fluorine based molecular co-gas when running dimethylaluminum chloride as a source material to generate an aluminum ion beam.”

***

Methods for Arthroscopic Video Analysis and Devices Therefor

SMITH & NEPHEW ASIA PACIFIC PTE. LIMITED, Singapore, Singapore has been assigned a patent (No. US 12051245 B2, initially filed Sept. 20, 2023) developed by three inventors Brian William Quist, Salem, New Hampshire; Vishal Jayakumar, Andover, Massachusetts; and Carlos A. Rodriguez, Miami, Florida, for “Methods for arthroscopic video analysis and devices therefor.”

***

Security Integration for Cloud Services

SOPHOS LIMITED, Abingdon, United Kingdom has been assigned a patent (No. US 12052270 B2, initially filed May 26, 2022) developed by Biju Balakrishnan Nair, Bangalore, India, and Brian Steven Vysocky, Jr., Hudson, New Hampshire, for “Security integration for cloud services.”

***

Dielectric Substrate and Method of Forming the Same

VERSIV COMPOSITES LIMITED, Kilrush, Ireland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12049577 B2, initially filed Dec. 8, 2022) developed by five inventors Jennifer Adamchuk, Marlborough, Massachusetts; Dale Thomas, Rochdale, United Kingdom; Meghann White, Bedford, New Hampshire; Sethumadhavan Ravichandran, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; and Gerard T. Buss, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Dielectric substrate and method of forming the same.”

***

Delivery Devices and Methods

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SCIMED, INC., Maple Grove, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12048822 B2, initially filed Aug. 9, 2022) developed by nine inventors Laura Christakis, Framingham, Massachusetts; Ashleigh Peterson, St. Albans, Vermont; Jeffrey Bean, Fitchburg, Massachusetts; Claude Clerc, Marlborough, Massachusetts; Andrew Pic, Wilmington, Delaware; Gerald Fredrickson, Westford, Massachusetts; Stan Gilbert, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Amanda Smith, Brookline, Massachusetts; and Jose Vega, Minneapolis, Minnesota, for “Delivery devices and methods.”

***

Routing Application Control and Data-Plane Traffic in Support of Cloud-Native Applications

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12052329 B2, initially filed May 16, 2023) developed by Vincent E. Parla, North Hampton, New Hampshire, and Kyle Andrew Donald Mestery, Woodbury, Minnesota, for “Routing application control and data-plane traffic in support of cloud-native applications.”

***

Vacuum Liquid Extraction and Purification Systems and Methods

FLUID MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS, INC., Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12050209 B2, initially filed Feb. 18, 2021) developed by six inventors Hamid Shirkhan, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts; Dirk P. Ten Broeck, Nashua, New Hampshire; Joseph C. Caruso, Waltham, Massachusetts; Yijun Yang, Newton, Massachusetts; Rashid M. Juma, Pawtucket, Rhode Island; and Thomas G. Hall, Nottingham, New Hampshire, for “Vacuum liquid extraction and purification systems and methods.”

***

Pavilion

Five inventors Daniel Delano, Woody Creek, Colorado; William Gilmore, Aspen, Colorado; Joseph Goodman, Snowmass Village, Colorado; Chris Needham, Mountain View, Hawaii; and Frank Oudheusden, Mount Vernon, New Hampshire, have been awarded a design patent (No. US D1037487 S1, initially filed Nov. 29, 2022) for “Pavilion.”