“Beer Tasting: The Science of Savoring” at Science Cafe, Wednesday

Science Cafe NH in Nashua will have a session titled “Beer Tasting 101: The Science of Savoring”. A public discussion where you’ll learn the art of tasting and appreciating different brews! Whether you’re a casual drinker or a budding connoisseur, this event is perfect for anyone looking to explore the fascinating world of beer. Discover the nuances of flavor, aroma, and brewing techniques from our expert panel.
Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 6:30-8:00PM,
The Rambling House, 57 Factory St, Nashua, NH
As always, Science Cafe NH is free and open to all! Seating is limited so plan accordingly! FB: https://www.facebook.com/share/Yf1TghasQtFR8PJq/